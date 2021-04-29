U.S. markets open in 1 hour 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,205.25
    +29.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,861.00
    +137.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,038.00
    +145.75 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,318.50
    +17.60 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.87
    +1.01 (+1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.30
    +2.40 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    26.43
    +0.32 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2132
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.95
    -0.61 (-3.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3951
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9820
    +0.3850 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,282.75
    -606.68 (-1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,291.76
    +10.51 (+0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,002.00
    +38.33 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     
Microsoft is fixing the pain of arranging Windows 10 apps on multiple displays

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

If you use a multi-monitor setup on Windows 10 for gaming, work or because it's built right into your laptop, you may have noticed that apps can annoyingly move to the wrong display. Microsoft has announced that it's finally introducing a fix for the issue so that app windows behave more predictably, as reported by The Verge

The problem happens when your PC wakes up from sleep, as all the apps on your secondary monitor can suddenly jump to your main or laptop display. "As a result, you have to re-drag application windows to the original, intended position pre-sleep," Microsoft's Michelle Xiong explains. "This is likely to lead you to feel frustrated because this happens almost every time when your system goes to sleep and takes time out of your productivity."

The technical term for the problem is "Rapid Hot Plug Detect," but with the latest Windows Insider build 21287 or above, Microsoft has worked to mitigate the issue. With this release, when you wake up from a sleep, all your windows should appear where you previously left them. 

You'll need to join Microsoft's Insider program to get the new feature, which will work by default if you're connected to at least one external monitor with a laptop, or two monitors on a desktop setup. It should also work across brands, hardware specs and connector types. If you're not willing to join the beta program to test it right now, Microsoft is expected to ship the final version by October, 2021. 

