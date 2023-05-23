Microsoft is letting companies build their own AI bots

Microsoft (MSFT), on Tuesday, announced a new service that will allow enterprises to build their own AI bots or copilots as the company calls them. Unveiled at Microsoft's annual Build conference, the offering, known as Azure AI Studio, is one of a slew of AI-based products the tech giant is rolling out as it seeks to become the go-to name in AI in Silicon Valley and beyond.

Azure AI Studio lets companies to create their own chatbots running on ChatGPT or CPT-4. Microsoft refers to these as copilots, because they function like the company’s Bing Chat, but also allow customers to feed them unique internal data that the bot can then answer questions about.

According to Eric Boyd, Microsoft CVP of Azure AI, a company with a number of different health-care plans would, for instance, be able to create a bot that lets employees search for the one right for them that covers eyeglasses using a natural language search rather than having to read through pages of unrelated information.

Boyd offered a similar example of manufacturing giant Siemens using a bot to help workers quickly gain access to and understand quality controls for their own products.

So what about instances where AI bots produce incorrect results, otherwise known as hallucinations? According to Boyd that shouldn’t be too much of an issue since these bots will pull information from internal company data unique to each enterprise customer rather than the entire internet.

In addition to Azure AI Studio, Microsoft also announced that it’s bringing more plugins to its Bing chatbot. The company previously announced that it is adding plugins for WolframAlpha and restaurant site OpenTable, which will eventually allow you to book reservations from the chatbot.

Now Microsoft says it will also add plugins for services including Instacart, Kayak, Klarna, Redfin, and Zillow. That could help turn Bing into a kind of one-stop shop for a number of tasks on the web.

Microsoft is in a heated race to be the top AI company among its Big Tech peers. The firm received a huge boost from its multi-billion investment in OpenAI, using the organization’s technology to power its own AI services.

The Windows maker has since announced AI-powered products for everything from its Microsoft 365 productivity suite to its various enterprise and cybersecurity offerings.

But rival Google (GOOG, GOOGL) isn’t sitting idly by. The company, which helped come up with the technology OpenAI uses for ChatGPT, rolled out its own collection of new generative AI-powered offerings during its I/O develop conference on May 10.

Like Microsoft, Google is bringing generative AI capabilities to its enterprise productivity software Workspace, and opened up its Bard AI chatbot to the public. The company is also bringing plugins to Bard from companies including Instacart, Walmart, OpenTable, Kayak, Zillow, and others.

Microsoft and Google aren’t the only players, though. According to Fortune, Apple (AAPL) is looking to build out its own generative AI workforce, while Meta (META) is working on its own generative AI products.

Don’t expect this race to end anytime soon.

