Microsoft Job Cuts Hit HoloLens Unit After Setback on Army Goggles

Dina Bass
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp., which is eliminating 10,000 jobs and trimming some of its hardware lineup, will reduce its HoloLens goggles business as it scales back work on a headset for the US Army that Congress declined to fund this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The software maker will take a $1.2 billion charge in the second fiscal quarter related to the overall job cuts and “changes to our hardware portfolio,” Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said Wednesday in a memo. Some of those changes relate to the HoloLens goggle and the Integrated Visual Augmentation System, or IVAS, being designed for the Army, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing confidential plans.

Workforce reductions began Wednesday in Microsoft’s mixed-reality group, which makes HoloLens and IVAS, said one of the people. Microsoft plans to complete the entire 10,000 layoffs by the end of March.

Microsoft won’t be getting more orders for its combat goggles anytime soon after Congress earlier this month rejected the US Army’s request for $400 million to buy as many as 6,900 of them in the current fiscal year. The rejection of the request, in the $1.75 trillion government funding bill approved in December, reflects concern over field tests of the goggles, which are adapted from Microsoft’s HoloLens headsets. The tests disclosed “mission-affecting physical impairments” including headaches, eyestrain and nausea.

Microsoft declined to comment.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

