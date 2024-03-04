Microsoft Just Invested In OpenAI's Competitor Amid SEC Investigation Into Sam Altman After Board 'No Longer Had Confidence In His Ability To Lead'

Microsoft Corp. has made waves with its strategic investment in Mistral AI, signaling a notable shift in artificial intelligence (AI) development. However, this move comes against a backdrop of uncertainty surrounding OpenAI, compounded by a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) investigation into its CEO Sam Altman.

Mistral AI, a French newcomer to the AI arena, has swiftly garnered attention for its innovative approaches to AI system optimization. Microsoft's investment and partnership with Mistral, which they claimed to be an “innovator and trailblazer” shows the company’s commitment to staying at the forefront of AI advancements.

Don't Miss:

Harvard-founded AI startup is solving paywalls, growing 5x yearly and looking for new shareholders .

This startup coined “eBay for gamers” with a breaktaking track record has opened up a window to invest in its future growth.

"Today, we are announcing a multiyear partnership between Microsoft and Mistral AI, a recognized leader in generative artificial intelligence. Both companies are fueled by a steadfast dedication to innovation and practical applications, bridging the gap between pioneering research and real-world solutions," Microsoft said in its announcement.

Microsoft invested $16.3 million, which will convert into equity in the company’s next funding round. In December, Mistral AI closed its Series A funding round, raising about $415 million, with its lead investor being Andreessen Horowitz.

However, Microsoft’s substantial stake in OpenAI, amounting to 49%, adds a layer of complexity to its investment in Mistral.

As Mistral introduces new features like Le Chat, its alternative to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, questions arise regarding Microsoft’s allegiances within the AI ecosystem.

Trending: Fortnite’s creator company greenlights partial ownership for up to 100 accredited investors in the upcoming series.

Meanwhile, OpenAI is under scrutiny because of an SEC investigation into Altman. The investigation follows events in November when OpenAI replaced Altman as the CEO only to have him return to the position a week later.

Story continues

The OpenAI board’s concerns about Altman’s leadership, including transparency and communications issues, have raised eyebrows within the industry.

"Mr. Altman's departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities. The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI," according to the OpenAI announcement.

The SEC is now looking deeper into Altman's emails and other internal communications.

Microsoft is at a crossroads, balancing its investments in both Mistral and OpenAI amid leadership challenges and regulatory scrutiny. As the AI landscape evolves, stakeholders must prioritize ethical practices and transparency to foster innovation and trust within the industry.

Read Next:

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Microsoft Just Invested In OpenAI's Competitor Amid SEC Investigation Into Sam Altman After Board 'No Longer Had Confidence In His Ability To Lead' originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.