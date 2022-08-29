U.S. markets close in 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,046.89
    -10.77 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,203.50
    -79.90 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,071.93
    -69.78 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,893.13
    -6.70 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.89
    +3.83 (+4.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.60
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    18.56
    -0.19 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9999
    +0.0024 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1100
    +0.0750 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1699
    -0.0033 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7700
    +1.0180 (+0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,132.91
    +97.99 (+0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    474.36
    +11.48 (+2.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,878.96
    -762.42 (-2.66%)
     

Microsoft launches Arm-based Azure VMs powered by Ampere chips

Kyle Wiggers
·3 min read

Following a preview in April, Microsoft this morning announced the general availability of virtual machines (VMs) on Azure featuring the Ampere Altra, a processor based on the Arm architecture. The first Azure VMs powered by Arm chips, Microsoft says that they're accessible in 10 Azure regions today and can be included in Kubernetes clusters managed using Azure Kubernetes Service beginning on September 1.

The Azure Arm-based VMs have up to 64 virtual CPU cores, 8 GB of memory per core and 40 Gbps of networking bandwidth as well as SSD local and attachable storage. Microsoft describes them as "engineered to efficiently run scale-out, cloud-native workloads," including open source databases, Java and .NET applications and gaming, web, app and media servers.

Preview releases of Windows 11 Pro and Enterprise and Linux OS distributions including Canonical Ubuntu, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, SUSE Enterprise Linux, CentOS and Debian are available on the VMs day one, with support for Alma Linux and Rocky Linux to arrive in the future. Microsoft notes that Java apps in particular can run with few additional code changes, thanks to the company's contributions to the OpenJDK project.

The launch of the Azure VMs is a notable win for Ampere, which came out of stealth in 2018 with the ambitious goal of competing with Intel for a slice of the ~$10 billion data center chip market. Backed by $426 million in venture capital and led by a former Intel president, the company has managed to snag a foothold in recent years, inking deals with Oracle, Equinix, Google Cloud and China-based cloud service providers Tencent Cloud, JD Cloud and UCloud to launch Arm-based VMs.

Ampere competes with Arm-powered VMs from Amazon Web Services, which acquired startup Annapurna Labs in 2015 to build its own Arm-based, general-purpose server hardware lineup called Graviton. Microsoft is reportedly pursuing its own Arm chip designs, as well, as are Chinese tech giants Alibaba and Huawei.

Research firm Omdia said last August that it expects Arm to account for 14% of servers by 2025. If the prediction comes to pass, it'd be a major coup against Intel's x86 chips, which controlled an estimated 89% of the market as of March 2022.

For Microsoft, the Ampere VMs launch is a step toward fulfilling the pledge it made five years ago to power more than half of its cloud data center capacity with Arm-compatible servers. After a false start with Centriq server processors from Qualcomm, which were ultimately discontinued, the company appears better positioned to reach that threshold.

"The general availability of Microsoft Azure VMs on Arm marks an important milestone in redefining what is possible in cloud computing," Arm SVP Chris Bergey is quoted as saying in a blog post detailing the Azure VMs. "Through market-leading scalable efficiency and the liberty to innovate, Arm … is enabling Azure customers to embrace the increasing diversity of workloads with better overall total cost of ownership and cleaner cloud service operations."

Recommended Stories

  • How This Humanoid Robot Diver Was Designed

    A robotic diving system that looks like a Transformer? OceanOneK can go to depths that would kill a human diver. It can also handle delicate objects without breaking them. Using a haptic system, humans can use OceanOneK as an avatar, allowing humans to dive in areas we never previously could. WIRED spoke with Professor Oussama Khatib to understand how he and his team designed, built and tested this robotic diver.

  • Microsoft cloud computing changes to allay EU antitrust concerns effective Oct. 1

    Amended licensing deals and other changes making it easier for cloud service providers to compete will take effect on Oct. 1, Microsoft Corp said on Monday, a move triggered by complaints about the U.S. software company to EU antitrust regulators. Microsoft President Brad Smith had announced the changes in May but did not say when they would be effective. The company, which has been fined 1.6 billion euros ($1.6 billion) by the European Commission in the previous decade for various infringements, found itself once again in the EU's crosshairs following complaints by cloud service providers in Germany, Italy, Denmark and France.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy Or Sell With 2023 Outlook Cut Amid First Repurchase Program?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Elon Musk promotes controversial intermittent fasting diet, saying it’s helped him lose 20 pounds

    ‘On advice of a good friend, I’ve been fasting periodically & feel healthier,’ he wrote on Twitter.

  • The cloud computing giants are vying to protect their fat profits

    Amazon, Google and Microsoft are all offering higher-end, stickier services

  • First Arctic unit now training with modernized US Army networking gear

    The communication upgrades arrive amid a push by the U.S. Army to better outfit and prepare its northern forces.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy After Software Giant's June-Quarter Report?

    Microsoft has earned plaudits for successfully pivoting from desktop to cloud computing. So is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Better Buy: Tesla or Rivian?

    Tesla's stock may have a high valuation, but there's a clear window into the company's continued growth.

  • Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson shot in leg during attempted carjacking, police say

    A Washington Commanders rookie running back was shot in the leg during the apparent carjacking, according to the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington. Brian Robinson Jr. was in Washington around 5:30 p.m. Sunday when he apparently was approached by two juveniles who tried to steal his car and a struggle ensued, according to police. Robinson said on Instagram that he was out of surgery and it went "well," and his coach Ron Rivera said on Monday the doctors are optimistic about Robinson's recovery.

  • Natalie Portman Series Halts Production After Baltimore Locals Try to Extort $50K at Gunpoint

    According to a statement, "A driver on our production crew was confronted by two men, one of whom brandished a gun." Natalie Portman Series Halts Production After Baltimore Locals Try to Extort $50K at Gunpoint Wren Graves

  • Aston Martin Valhalla plug-in hybrid to shape future EVs

    Aston Martin is using its upcoming Valhalla high-performance plug-in hybrid to develop a playbook for its future EVs. Executives said that the 937-horsepower Valhalla supercar exhibited at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance showcases lessons in driver engagement, visual effects and sound that could surface in its first EV in 2025. “If we get that performance hybrid recipe right, it’s something we could see elsewhere later on in the range,” said Alex Long, head of product and market strategy for Aston Martin Lagonda.

  • Apple May Add Satellite Connection to iPhones, Analyst Says

    Conflicts and natural disasters will make emergency calls and texting via satellite a must-have feature, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst with TF International.

  • Boeing hit with worldwide safety alert after flaw discovered in take-off and landing app

    Boeing has been hit with a worldwide safety alert after British security experts say they discovered a possible flaw in its software used by pilots in take-offs and landings.

  • As Pinduoduo Soars, These Are the Key Price Levels to Watch

    Shanghai-based e-commerce platform Pinduoduo is surging Monday as traders react favorably to their latest sales and earnings numbers. Let's check out the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of PDD, below, we can see some unusual clues.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Ahead Of iPhone 14 Launch Event?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Salesforce, ServiceNow Suffer as Customers Delay Software Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- US companies aren’t sure if we’re in a recession, but they’re pulling back spending just in case. First it was travel and hiring -- now they’re even getting nervous about buying the software considered essential for their businesses. Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesTrademark Filings Suggest Apple May Be Securing ‘Reality’ Names for AR/VR HeadsetSin

  • India's Reliance to develop new smartphone with Google in $25 billion 5G push

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's telecom leader Reliance said on Monday it is working with Alphabet Inc's Google to launch a budget 5G smartphone as it laid out a $25 billion plan for introducing the next-generation wireless services within two months. Speaking at the company's annual general meeting, Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani said Jio's 5G network will be the world's largest, launching in main cities including New Delhi and Mumbai before being expanded across India by December next year.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Watch As Sector Underperforms S&P 500

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. Estimates could be revised down in the next quarterly earnings reports.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell? Improving Free Cash Flow Sets Stage For Buyback

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.

  • Cox Rolls Out Cellphone Service With Starting Price of $15

    The cable and broadband provider is among companies racing to bundle wireless services to keep and attract new customers.