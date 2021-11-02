U.S. markets close in 3 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,630.44
    +16.77 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,052.67
    +138.83 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,618.67
    +22.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,355.53
    -2.59 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.31
    -0.74 (-0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.00
    -5.80 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    -0.60 (-2.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1581
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5450
    -0.0300 (-1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3610
    -0.0058 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9280
    -0.0700 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,824.08
    +2,578.70 (+4.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,560.00
    +60.83 (+4.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.09
    -14.53 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Microsoft launches Azure Container Apps, a new serverless container service

Frederic Lardinois
·2 min read

At its Ignite conference, Microsoft today announced the preview launch of Azure Container Apps, a new fully managed serverless container service that complements the company's existing container infrastructure services like the Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS). Microsoft notes that Azure Container Apps was specifically built for microservices, with the ability to quickly scale based on HTTP traffic, events or long-running background jobs.

In many ways, it's probably most like AWS App Runner, one of Amazon's small fleet of serverless container services, with App Runner also specifically focused on microservices. Google meanwhile also offers a set of container-centric services, including Cloud Run, its serverless platform for running container-based applications.

Microsoft says that with Azure Container Apps, developers will be able to build their apps in the language and with the framework of their choosing and then deploy it with the help of this new service. The infrastructure itself sits on top of open-source projects like Microsoft's own Dapr application runtime and its scaling technology is powered by Kubernetes Event-Driven Autoscaling (KEDA), a project that is supported by Microsoft, Red Hat and Codit, as well as Vexxhost and Snyk.

"I think about the Azure Container Apps experience as more like a PasS-like experience to AKS, which is your IaaS," Roanne Sones, Microsoft's corporate VP for Azure Edge and Platform, explained. "In a world where customers start with IaaS and, eventually, if they could just have gone straight to PaaS, they probably would have. Because why not? All I have to do is think about my app and or consume the app -- and it's done for me. That's how I think about that laddering. If AKS is the underlying infrastructure service that you give to customers for running a CNCF-compliant Kubernetes service, then Azure Container Apps sits above that and it abstracts away more of the infrastructure so you don't have to get into the guts of that level of design and lifecycle management."

It's maybe no surprise that all of the major cloud providers now offer serverless container services of various kinds, both for sophisticated ops teams that need to have full control of their deployments and for companies that want others to handle all of this for them. And despite a plethora of tools to make this easier, managing Kubernetes clusters remains a full-time job for infrastructure teams, after all. The promise of containers has always been the ability to easily scale services up and down as needed and to free developers from having to think about the infrastructure that their code will run on. For a lot of teams that simply want to get their services into production, serverless is the way to go.

Recommended Stories

  • France plans 1.8 billion euro support for cloud computing industry

    France announced on Tuesday a 1.8 billion euro ($2.1 billion) support plan for the country's cloud computing industry in a bid to give French companies in the sector global scale. The plan consists of 667 million euros of public financing, 444 million of European Union financing and 680 million euros of private co-financing, the government said in a statement. The government said 23 research and development projects had already selected, which would receive a total of 421 million euros of public financing.

  • China's HR tech startup Moka closes $100M led by Tiger Global

    Moka, a six-year-old Chinese startup that wants to make human resources management easier with software, said today it has closed a $100 million Series C round. The startup aims to automate the entire process of talent management, from hiring to retaining existing staff. For example, it can automatically collect post-interview feedback from candidates and store that information in a database.

  • U.S. autonomous delivery startup Nuro raises $600 million for $8.6 billion valuation

    Autonomous delivery vehicle maker Nuro raised $600 million in its latest funding round, the Silicon Valley-based startup said on Tuesday, bringing on board Alphabet Inc's Google as an investor. The funding round, led by Tiger Global Management, lifted Nuro's valuation to $8.6 billion from $5 billion previously, according to a person close to the deal. Toyota Motor Corp's Woven Capital, SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund 1, Kroger Co. were among other investors.

  • BlackBerry and Okta Partner to Deliver Seamless Identity and Access Capabilities

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today a technology integration between Okta, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OKTA) Identity Cloud and BlackBerry Spark® unified endpoint management (UEM).

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Got $5,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold For the Long Term

    $5,000 might not seem like much in the tech sector, where stocks often cost hundreds or thousands of dollars per share. However, the best tech stocks can still transform a modest investment into a small fortune.

  • Ether hits record high, trading near $4,500, partly pushed by short-term traders

    The cryptocurrency was trading at $4,485, up 3% over the past 24 hours. Only a few days ago, Ether hit a previous record high at $4,458 on Oct. 29, according to CoinDesk data.

  • Nintendo to make 20% fewer switch consoles because of chip shortage -Nikkei

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Nintendo Co. will make 20% fewer Switch games consoles than planned in the year to March 31 because of shortages of semiconductors and other components, the Nikkei business daily reported. Switch production for the business year will be around 24 million units, the paper reported, without saying where it obtained the information. Nintendo last month launched an upgraded Switch to extend the life of the aging device, but chip shortages are throwing the production plans of global electronic makers into disarray.

  • Microsoft rolls out new tech to connect its cloud to rivals

    Microsoft Corp on Tuesday announced a new round of technologies aimed at making its cloud computing services work in data centers it does not own - including the cloud data centers of its rivals. The strategy, Microsoft executives and analysts say, has been key to the company's rise in the cloud computing infrastructure market, which research firm Gartner estimates hit $64.3 billion and where Microsoft is second only to market leader Amazon.com's Amazon Web Services. Microsoft last week said revenue from Azure, its flagship cloud offering, grew 48%, results that helped it overtake Apple Inc as the world's most valuable publicly traded company.

  • VMware’s Solo Act Should Sing

    Completion of its spinoff from Dell should help the software maker shed its conglomerate discount.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – November 2nd, 2021

    After a mixed day for the majors on Monday, avoiding Monday’s lows will be key to support a bullish day ahead.

  • T-Mobile Needs Good News. Today’s Earnings Report May Not Be It.

    T-Mobile stock has lost 20% in the last four months because of worries about subscriber growth. Third-quarter earnings Tuesday should be revealing.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – November 2nd, 2021

    It was a mixed day for the majors on Monday, with Bitcoin failing to breakout from $62,500 levels. A move through to $63,000 levels would support a broad-based crypto rally.

  • Why Shares of Microsoft Climbed by 17.6% in October

    The technology giant's business is firing on all cylinders as it spends to improve its platform and beef up its security solutions division.

  • Beats Fit Pro review: AirPods Pro with a different look and name

    Beats' new Beats Fit Pro are a compelling pair of earbuds that rival Apple's own excellent AirPods Pro.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Ahead Of Holiday Shopping Season?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying Now

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the CEO of Ark Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Despite underperforming this year, Ark's flagship ETF has crushed the market since its inception in 2014, rising 495% versus the 168% total return of the S&P 500. Ark's portfolio is built around disruptive innovation.

  • Is the Metaverse Really Going to Happen? Nvidia Is Betting Yes

    (Bloomberg) -- When Facebook Inc. renamed itself last week in a full-scale embrace of the metaverse, it drew criticism that the concept was either unrealistic or downright dystopian.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watch, From Policing to the EnvironmentThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Ch

  • Shiba Inu Investors Riding High

    Investing in memes has now been a viable option for crypto investors in 2021. Retailers are attracted to lower-priced tokens

  • Apple cuts iPad production to feed chips to iPhone 13 -Nikkei

    Production of the iPad was down half from Apple's original plans for the past two months, the newspaper said on its website, adding that parts intended for older iPhones were also being switched to the iPhone 13. Apple has weathered the supply crunch better than many other companies due to its massive purchasing power and long-term supply agreements with chip vendors, eating into its rivals' market share in the smartphone and tablet space in the third quarter.