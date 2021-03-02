U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,896.69
    -5.13 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,565.99
    +30.48 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,492.41
    -96.42 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.08
    -28.24 (-1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.90
    +0.26 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.70
    +12.70 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    26.82
    +0.14 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2092
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4140
    -0.0320 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3972
    +0.0052 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.7200
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,855.46
    -1,192.27 (-2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    959.58
    -27.07 (-2.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,613.75
    +25.22 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,408.17
    -255.33 (-0.86%)
     

Microsoft launches Azure Percept, its new hardware and software platform to bring AI to the edge

Frederic Lardinois
·3 min read

Microsoft today announced Azure Percept, its new hardware and software platform for bringing more of its Azure AI services to the edge. Percept combines Microsoft's Azure cloud tools for managing devices and creating AI models with hardware from Microsoft's device partners. The general idea here is to make it far easier for all kinds of businesses to build and implement AI for things like object detection, anomaly detections, shelf analytics and keyword spotting at the edge by providing them with an end-to-end solution that takes them from building AI models to deploying them on compatible hardware.

To kickstart this, Microsoft also today launches a hardware development kit with an intelligent camera for vision use cases (dubbed Azure Percept Vision). The kit features hardware-enabled AI modules for running models at the edge, but it can also be connected to the cloud. Users will also be able to trial their proofs-of-concept in the real world because the development kit conforms to the widely used 80/20 T-slot framing architecture.

In addition to Percept Vision, Microsoft is also launching Azure Percept Audio for audio-centric use cases.

Azure Percept devices, including Trust Platform Module, Azure Percept Vision and Azure Percept Audio
Azure Percept devices, including Trust Platform Module, Azure Percept Vision and Azure Percept Audio

Azure Percept devices, including Trust Platform Module, Azure Percept Vision and Azure Percept Audio

"We’ve started with the two most common AI workloads, vision and voice, sight and sound, and we’ve given out that blueprint so that manufacturers can take the basics of what we’ve started,” said Roanne Sones, the corporate vice president of Microsoft’s edge and platform group, said. “But they can envision it in any kind of responsible form factor to cover a pattern of the world.”

Percept customers will have access to Azure's cognitive service and machine learning models and Percept devices will automatically connect to Azure's IoT hub.

Microsoft says it is working with silicon and equipment manufacturers to build an ecosystem of "intelligent edge devices that are certified to run on the Azure Percept platform." Over the course of the next few months, Microsoft plans to certify third-party devices for inclusion in this program, which will ideally allow its customers to take their proofs-of-concept and easily deploy them to any certified devices.

"Anybody who builds a prototype using one of our development kits, if they buy a certified device, they don’t have to do any additional work," said Christa St. Pierre, a product manager in Microsoft’s Azure edge and platform group.

St. Pierre also noted that all of the components of the platform will have to conform to Microsoft's responsible AI principles -- and go through extensive security testing.

Early Stage is the premiere ‘how-to’ event for startup entrepreneurs and investors. You’ll hear firsthand how some of the most successful founders and VCs build their businesses, raise money and manage their portfolios. We’ll cover every aspect of company-building: Fundraising, recruiting, sales, legal, PR, marketing and brand building. Each session also has audience participation built-in — there’s ample time included in each for audience questions and discussion.

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/dde292b93a5f3017145419dd51bb9fce ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-dde292b93a5f3017145419dd51bb9fce') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-dde292b93a5f3017145419dd51bb9fce' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft's Power Automate Desktop is now free for all Windows 10 users

    Microsoft today announced that it is making Power Automate Desktop, its enterprise-level tool for creating automated desktop-centric workflows, available to all Windows 10 users for free. Power Automate Desktop is what Microsoft calls its "attended Robotic Process Automation" solution, but you can think of it as a macro recorder on steroids. Power Automate Desktop originally launched last September.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Rising AI Competition

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • Workhorse: Back to the Drawing Board

    After a devastating setback, Workhorse Group (WKHS) will have to redefine the business plan going forward. The company was wisely building an order book beyond the large electric van contract with the USPS, but the failure to obtain any portion of the contract was unexpected. Workhorse has seen its share price fall below $20, but investors shouldn’t rush into the stock until the dust settles and the company outlines life without the USPS. Oshkosh Steals the USPS Workhorse has worked with the USPS for years on suppling the mail service with a workable electric delivery van. The USPS had plans for ordering up to 180,000 EVs to replace their current fleet and had utilized prototypes from Workhorse for testing purposes. On February 23, the USPS announced a deal with Oshkosh to replace the existing delivery fleet over the next decade with a Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV). The company will invest $482 million to finalize a production design and manufacturing facility to eventually assemble from 50,000 to 165,000 EVs in the next 10 years. The USPS lists the full Postal Service fleet at 230,000 vehicles with 190,000 mail delivery vehicles. Oddly, the USPS doesn’t plan to replace all of the mail delivery vehicles over the next decade and the press release leaves the option for fuel-efficient internal combustion engines as part of the fleet going forward. New Plans Workhorse always faced an uphill road for the full USPS deal considering the company lacked the manufacturing capacity to produce thousands of EVs a year. For 2021, the company only set a production volume target of 1,800 vehicles after failing to even meet a target of 300 vehicles in 2020. Over a decade, Workhorse would only produce 18,000 vehicles at this rate. The company would’ve needed to increase the manufacturing output nearly 10x to reach the original hope of a contract for 180,000 vehicles. Investors had thought the USPS would split up the order to multiple manufacturers so losing the complete order was a shock. Now the market will have to focus solely on the backlog of up to 8,000 EV orders currently on the books. Analysts have Workhorse producing 2021 revenues of $139 million and 2022 revenues of $311 million as the company grows from less than 300 vehicle deliveries in 2020. Most of those revenues should be solid considering these revenue targets were based on non-USPS orders, but the business upside into 2023 and beyond will be questioned here. Analysts will have to cut estimates for Workhorse reaching annual revenues topping $1 billion. Takeaway The key investor takeaway is that Workhorse isn’t done as a growth story in the EV delivery van space. The company still has other contracts and the lack of the USPS deal could open up other opportunities. For now though, investors should just watch the stock from the sidelines as a listed market valuation of $2 billion is very rich for a company missing 2020 targets and losing out on a major contract. As the company hits the drawing board and comes out with a new game plan, investors can reconsider the stock likely at lower levels. Wall Street is somewhat divided on WKHS shares, a circumstance reflected in the Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. That rating is based on 6 reviews, including 3 Buys and 3 Holds. (See WKHS stock analysis on TipRanks) Disclosure: No position. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • Energy firms overcharged one million switching customers

    Households were overcharged by a total of £7.2m when they should have been protected from price rises.

  • Mining Deals to Pick Up as World Reopens, Leading Adviser Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Deals among cashed-up mining companies are poised to pick up once lingering uncertainties from the pandemic dissipate, according to the most-active investment bank in the industry.Miners are flush with cash and ready to expand through acquisitions, with resurgent demand and supply shortfalls driving up metals prices and company earnings to levels not seen for a decade, according to global metals and mining group co-heads Ilan Bahar and Jamie Rogers of BMO Capital Markets, which is hosting one of the world’s largest mining conferences this week.“History has shown that when there’s positive momentum in commodity prices that tends to drive M&A activity,” Bahar said in an interview ahead of the gathering. “As the world opens up -- if the commodity price remains strong -- we expect M&A to follow.”The deal-making environment is among this week’s topics at the 30th annual global metal and mining conference, which is being held virtually due to ongoing travel restrictions and risks associated with the pandemic. Such Covid-19 issues have already constrained mergers-and-acquisition activity in the past year, even though Bank of Montreal’s investment bank sees plenty of discussions happening.“It feels pretty busy,” Rogers said in the interview, while noting “there’s still that stumbling block of boards and directors trying to get over the hurdle of ‘How can I step out and make a big acquisition without putting boots on the ground?’”Pent-up demand for acquisitions should start to be realized as the world opens up assuming buoyant commodity prices hold up, the co-heads said of the five-day virtual gathering that has attracted a record number of equity investors and presenting companies.“If it weren’t for the travel restrictions associated with Covid -- with this commodity price environment, with this momentum -- we would have seen much more M&A,” Bahar said.The pace and type of deal-making varies by sector, according to the bankers, whose firm advised on 118 takeovers in the past decade and ranks among the top-10 based on total deal value and market share, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Gold DealsIn gold, which saw a wave of large takeovers in 2019, producers are expected to buy more exploration and development companies to shore up future supply, with shareholders keen to see more consolidation.Among companies involved in industrial metals like copper and nickel, there are fewer players to consolidate. The main decision facing executives and directors is whether to spend the windfall on stepping up development of their own pipeline of projects or to go after complementary assets of other companies.“That’s a real dynamic we’re seeing right now,” Rogers said. “Many of the largest players are awash in cash because of metal prices and they look and say ‘OK, do I look outside or inside for my best returns?’”For now, the answer leans toward the latter, according to Rogers. Battery metals like copper have rallied so much that prices are reaching levels that might encourage companies to build rather than buy, especially as share values soar.Longer term, the industry may undergo further consolidation as it it becomes more expensive to operate and build mines due to declining ore quality and rising environmental and social expectations. “Usually higher prices bring further consolidation. We’ll have to see, but that’s a common trend,” Southern Copper Corp. Chief Financial Officer Raul Jacob said in an interview Monday. “We would expect there will be some consolidation in the future.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SoftBank reaches settlement with former WeWork CEO Neumann

    SoftBank, the new owner of the office-sharing firm, did not disclose terms of the settlement. Media reports earlier this week indicated the deal includes a nearly $500 million cut in Neumann's payout from SoftBank. The legal tussle between SoftBank and Neumann started in 2019, when SoftBank agreed to buy around $3 billion in WeWork stock belonging to Neumann as well as current and former WeWork employees.

  • Increase equity exposure, suggest global funds amid selling frenzy: Reuters poll

    The bull-run in stocks has at least another six months to go, according to Reuters polls of fund managers, who recommended increasing equity exposure to levels not seen in over a year, despite a frenzied sell-off in financial markets in February. A rout in bond markets sent yields flying with the return on the 10-year Treasury note rising to a one-year high this month, driving distressed selling in global equities and leading to heavy losses from all-time highs. "The explanations to the run-up in global stocks to record highs since the pandemic have been tenuous and so are the reasons for the whiplash in bonds and the carnage in equity markets in February," said a chief investment officer at a large U.S. fund management company.

  • Xi’s Carbon Goals Get Cold Reception From Polluting Refiners

    (Bloomberg) -- To see the gulf between China’s ambitious carbon-neutral goals and the desire of its companies to maintain breakneck growth, look at Shandong’s oil refineries.The coastal province, a hub for private factories with an economy the size of Indonesia’s, issued a notice urging local industry, and especially oil and petrochemical firms, not to carry out plant maintenance between April 15 and Oct. 15 in an effort to reduce the area’s awful summer smog. Yet only one of about 10 independent refineries set to do maintenance has agreed.The refineries, known as ‘teapots’ because of the shape of early plants, are usually cleaned and renovated during that period in preparation for an annual hike in prices and demand for diesel and gasoline in the second half. The cleaning process tends to release large quantities of volatile organic compounds that are a major contributor to local air pollution.It’s no small contribution. Shandong’s oil refineries account for a quarter of China’s total processing capacity. Making last-minute changes to maintenance works would raise their costs and may disrupt cash flow for upcoming tax payments in March, industry consultancy FGE said in a note.The conflict illustrates the tightrope the government has to walk in balancing the need to reduce emissions with maintaining economic growth as it strives to meet the 2060 carbon neutrality target set by President Xi Jinping. China is the largest crude oil importer in the world, and its refining capacity is expected to keep growing this decade even as its overall consumption of fossil energy is set to decline.READ MORE: China Needs to Hit Peak Oil Long Before It Reaches Net ZeroIn this case, the private oil refiners are expected to seek an exemption from the government guidance or simply go ahead with maintenance as planned, according to four oil traders familiar with the production schedules and FGE. Shandong’s advisory isn’t mandatory and “teapots have the freedom to decide when to carry out maintenance based on their profitability,” said Wang Luqing, an analyst at Chinese industry researcher SCI99.Ten private oil refiners in the province, with a combined processing capacity of over 1 million barrels per day, planned to shut all their units for maintenance at some point during the government’s blockout period, with nine of them aiming for outages in the second quarter, according to SCI99. Only one teapot has rescheduled to comply with the authority’s request, said the traders, who asked not to be named as they aren’t authorized to speak publicly.READ MORE: China’s Climate Goals Face Pushback On the Ground: Green InsightIn the Jan. 15 notice, Shandong’s ecological environment department said it issued the guidance to reduce emissions of ozone during the summer. The province also encouraged local gas stations to offer promotions at night, according to the notice seen by Bloomberg News, to help spread out evaporation during refueling. Five of Shandong’s municipalities were on the environment ministry’s list of cities with the worst air pollution last year.The department didn’t respond to an email seeking comment about the advisory. The Shandong Refining and Petrochemical Industry Association, whose members include about 30 refiners, didn’t respond to phone calls.Rescheduling maintenance in an attempt to curb pollution has previously been implemented for some state-run refiners. China National Petroleum Corp., the country’s biggest energy company, skipped planned work last summer, according to a press release on its website. For many of Shandong’s refiners, a maintenance outage is overdue. After a dip caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, demand for most oil products in China returned to normal as early as May. As global crude oil prices slumped because of the spread of pandemic in the U.S., Shandong’s teapots went into overdrive to take advantage of the low rates and a government policy setting minimum fuel prices, causing many to postpone work till this year.They’ve been operating at a record 74% capacity on average since May -- compared with an average of 51% over the past decade, data from consultancy Oilchem.net show.Persuading them to keep going for another eight months could be a tall order.(Updates with CNPC’s rescehduling maintenance last year in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dizzied Bond Traders Brace for More Pain as Fed Speakers Line Up

    (Bloomberg) -- The past week’s tumult in the $21 trillion Treasuries market has left shell-shocked traders positioned for even more losses ahead -- raising pressure on Federal Reserve officials to respond to the startling run-up in yields.Momentum traders were, as of Thursday’s close, the most short on Treasuries since the 2013 taper tantrum episode, according to Jefferies International. Meanwhile, expected volatility is surging, a warning flag across asset classes, and the market is moving toward pricing in a Fed liftoff from near zero in late 2022, at least a full year earlier than the central bank has signaled. That’s the backdrop in which Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver what are likely his final public comments before a mid-month policy meeting. A bevy of other officials are set to speak before he takes center stage later next week.They’re appearing after a stretch that produced a dizzying list of superlatives, including the steepest weekly jump in five-year yields in months and the biggest convulsions in the yield curve since the early days of the pandemic. What’s more, 10-year yields, a benchmark for global borrowing, soared to the highest level in a year. While they wound up retreating sharply on month-end buying, the initial move helped quell the speculative euphoria that’s supported risky assets. Put it all together, and the coming Fed remarks loom large for all markets, not just bond traders betting on higher yields.“There are two risks heading into next week,” says Gennadiy Goldberg, a senior U.S. rates strategist at TD Securities. “Fed officials could simply stick to their script and suggest that the move higher in rates occurred only for good reasons. This would reward those investors positioned for shorts.”Alternatively, he says, policy makers “could acknowledge that they are somewhat concerned by the market’s pulling forward of rate-hike expectations, reiterate their patient stance, and suggest that too rapid a rise in rates could tighten financial conditions” -- all of which would benefit investors looking to lean against the jump in yields.One Brutal AfternoonTen-year Treasuries ended the week at 1.4%, well below their peak of 1.61% reached Thursday, the highest since February 2020. The most brutal part of that leap came after demand cratered at the Treasury’s 7-year note auction. The bloodletting that ensued, led by the 5-year note, squeezed bets on steepener trades and other positions involving that part of the curve.In Treasury options, the skew of puts to calls is its most extreme since 2012, indicating traders are still positioned for higher yields -- and convexity shocks remain a threat. With traders embracing a rosier view of the economy amid the rollout of vaccines and calls for additional U.S. virus relief, the swaps market is now pricing the Fed’s first hike closer to December 2022, versus mid-2023 at the start of the week. The Fed itself has signaled no tightening through 2023.Another issue adding to the market’s jitters is the looming March 31 expiration of pandemic-era regulatory exemptions that allow banks to buy more bonds. In testimony this week, Powell said the Fed is evaluating what to do about the relief.In a big reversal from a neutral stance just three weeks ago, momentum investors still have ammo to fuel a fresh leg in the bond selloff, according to Jefferies.“It’s the most short since the taper tantrum of 2013, but is still not at an extreme, suggesting that momentum players have more room to add,” said Mohit Kumar, a strategist at Jefferies. “But at this level, any move up in yields is unlikely to be at the same pace or magnitude that the market has seen this week.”The bond bears do have some important figures ahead to focus on. Friday will bring February jobs data, with the median estimate calling for a 171,000 gain in nonfarm payrolls, a rebound from January. Any signs the labor market is failing to recover could roil reflation bets.Vying CrosscurrentsFor Thomas Pluta, global head of linear rates trading at JPMorgan Chase & Co., yields could continue to nudge higher next week and beyond. However, he doesn’t expect the Fed to push back against the climb by adjusting its bond purchases or duration of its Treasuries holdings, at least for now.Further turbulence is possible, says Jamie Anderson, head of U.S. trading for Insight Investment, amid a large amount of “crosscurrents that are pushing different parts of the rates market.”For next week, the risk is “continued high realized volatility” as any Fed comments on steps to support Treasuries would result in short positions getting squeezed. If the topic isn’t addressed, that may spur selling in anticipation of auctions the following week.There’s at least one other topic traders will be on alert for next week. With a deluge of cash in funding markets pushing front-end rates to zero, there’s the prospect the Fed may have to tinker with the interest rate it pays on excess reserves -- known as IOER -- one of the tools it uses to control its policy target.WHAT TO WATCHEconomic calendar:March 1: Markit manufacturing PMI; construction spending; ISM manufacturingMarch 3: MBA mortgage applications; ADP employment; Markit services PMI; ISM services; Fed Beige BookMarch 4: Challenger job cuts; nonfarm productivity; jobless claims; Langer consumer comfort; factory, durable goods and capital goods ordersMarch 5: Nonfarm payrolls; trade balance; consumer creditFed calendar:March 1: New York Fed’s John Williams; Governor Lael Brainard; Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic, Cleveland Fed’s Loretta Mester, Minneapolis Fed’s Neel Kashkari on virtual panelMarch 2: Brainard; San Francisco Fed’s Mary DalyMarch 3: Philadelphia Fed’s Patrick Harker; Bostic; Chicago Fed’s Charles Evans; Beige BookMarch 4: Powell discusses the U.S. economy at virtual event; BosticAuction schedule:March 1: 13-, 26-week billsMarch 2: 42-day cash-management billsMarch 4: 4-, 8-week billsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dangers of Big Oil Spending Cuts Are Visible in Angola’s Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- The decline of Angola, from being Africa’s top crude producer five years ago to barely pumping more than war-torn Libya today, shows the heavy toll of a slump in oil-industry investment.The nation’s production has fallen by more than a third since 2015, when international oil companies started slashing investment in response to a plunge in crude prices. Despite government efforts to stimulate activity, just a handful of drilling rigs now work in the deep Atlantic waters that hold the country’s greatest resources.The situation could worsen as Big Oil makes another round of deep spending cuts, raising the possibility that Nigeria -- another key OPEC member -- could also suffer Angola’s fate. That would have consequences both for the oil market, which needs more supply from the cartel in the coming years, and the economic stability of a region that’s dependent on petroleum revenue.“It’s a struggle for West Africa to compete” when investment is scarce, said Gail Anderson, principal analyst for West Africa upstream oil and gas at Wood Mackenzie Ltd. in Edinburgh. When returns are compared to other oil provinces, “Nigeria doesn’t stack up, nor does Angola.”Angola’s oil production figures tell a bleak picture, especially for a economy that’s heavily dependent on petroleum exports. Crude output has held at a 15-year low of just below 1.2 million barrels a day since November, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Even Libya, where the oil industry has been crippled by a decade-long civil war, pumped more crude than Angola in December.The seeds of this decline were sown in 2014, when surging U.S. shale production caused a price slump. As Brent crude fell from above $100 a barrel to less than $30 within a couple of years, international oil companies slashed spending around the world.Deep production cuts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies eventually spurred a rebound in prices, but offshore drilling in West Africa recovered far more slowly. Then the coronavirus pandemic triggered another deep plunge in oil prices, leaving just a single drillship operating in the waters off Nigeria and Angola by the middle of 2020, according to data from Baker Hughes Inc.“Exploration investments in Angola had been on decline since the 2014 downfall,” said Siva Prasad, senior upstream analyst at Rystad Energy AS. Some subsequent offshore projects by Eni SpA and Total SE kept the stream from drying up completely, but the global pandemic and market downturn “forced almost every oil and gas corporation to return its operations and spending plans back to the drawing board.”Our FaultAngola has tried to slow the decline through a broad effort including auctions of new drilling areas and the restructuring of state-owned oil company Sonangol.The government negotiated with companies to see if they could squeeze “a little bit more” from existing fields, according to Angolan Minister of Resources and Petroleum Diamantino Pedro Azevedo. Even with that effort, the country is targeting average production of 1.22 million barrels a day for 2021, which would mean it is unable to enjoy the benefits of a higher OPEC+ output quota as the cartel opens the taps later this year.“It’s our fault that we haven’t invested more in operations, haven’t invested more in Sonangol capabilities, haven’t invested more in refining,” Azevedo said at a press briefing in January.Angola is largely dependent on deep-water fields, where the natural decline in output is typically faster than onshore. Without constant investment to improve oil-recovery rates or tap additional reservoirs, production can drop rapidly.In Nigeria, about two-thirds of production comes from shallow-water and onshore fields, where output had recovered prior to the Covid-19 pandemic as unrest in oil-producing areas eased.The country cut production sharply last year as part of the OPEC+ deal. Crude shipments last month fell to the lowest level in four years and output was below 1.5 million barrels a day. That’s less than half of the longstanding target it planned to reach in 2023, and deep-water drilling could potentially be “the engine of growth” for Nigeria in the years ahead, according to Wood Mackenzie’s Anderson.Oil prices have mostly recovered from the historic slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with Brent crude rising above $65 a barrel in London. When major companies do start to spend again, fiscal terms will be crucial in determining whether Nigeria can boost investment, or share the fate of Angola.But Nigeria increased the royalty for deep water in 2019. Companies including Total, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. have voiced concerns that the long-delayed Petroleum Industry Bill could deter investment.“The problem for Angola is that there deep water production was already maturing and steeply declining and improved fiscal terms are not going to change the overall picture,” Anderson said. “Nigeria on the other hand has more choice and clearly could produce more if it got the fiscal and regulatory framework right.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Emerging Markets Brace for Capital Flight Amid Echo of 2013

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging markets are bracing for an exodus of funds as a surge in Treasury yields evokes memories of the taper tantrum of 2013.After rallying at the start of 2021, developing-nation assets have slumped during the past two days as U.S. Treasury yields jumped to the highest level in more than a year, sounding a warning about the outlook for interest rates and inflation. The MSCI Emerging Market Index of shares tumbled as much as 3% on Friday, while the South African rand and Mexican peso have both fallen nearly 3% from Wednesday’s close.Emerging-market assets are falling out of favor as expectations for tighter global monetary policy and a revival of inflation reduce the relative appeal of risk assets. This week’s surge in U.S. yields is reminding many of the taper tantrum, when the Federal Reserve’s announcement that it would start winding back its quantitative-easing policy led to a spike in bond yields around the world.“It appears the market is pricing in a taper tantrum whatever the Fed says,” said Alvin T. Tan, head of Asia foreign-exchange strategy at RBC Capital Markets in Hong Kong. “Like in 2013, it is generally negative for EM FX,” with the Indonesian rupiah, rand, lira and Brazilian real among the most vulnerable currencies this time, he said.Read more: In a Flash, U.S. Yields Hit 1.6%, Wreaking Havoc Across MarketsIndia’s rupee was the biggest loser in emerging markets on Friday, sliding more than 1.4% while the South Korean won slumped 1.4%. The Mexican peso tumbled 2.3% on Thursday, its worst day in five months, and extended its losses Friday. Stock indexes in South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan all slid about 3%.The rout in emerging markets comes after the asset class was earlier ranked among the most favored trades for this year. Two-thirds of investors said developing-nation stocks they would be the top performers for 2021, according to a survey of fund managers published by Bank of America Corp. in January.‘Tipping Point’“We could be at a tipping point where the rise in yields could become more problematic for the broader market,” said Sim Moh Siong, a currency strategist at Bank of Singapore Ltd. “It’s never good news for countries with current-account deficits. The rising yields mean the cost of external financing has become higher.”The jump in borrowing costs may create a challenge for many developing economies as they seek to finance funds spent combatting the impact of the pandemic. A number of emerging-market nations have already struggled with demand at bond sales.Indonesia said it is considering scaling back its financial needs after missed its goals at its last two auctions. India is also considering borrowing less to ease the pressure on its debt market, people with knowledge of the matter said.Bond BuyingEmerging-market authorities may be forced to increase bond-buying programs to put a lid on yields, according to Mitul Kotecha, chief emerging-markets Asia and Europe strategist at TD Securities in Singapore.“They will not want to see a premature rally in yields, especially as growth across many EMs is still fragile,” he said. “Higher market volatility, pressure on yield differentials and a slide in growth and momentum stocks will likely hurt EM assets.”Still, Kotecha said capital flight is unlikely to be as bad as 2013 and will probably be a short-term phenomenon. “The Fed is still nowhere near tapering or hiking and ultimately this should calm nerves,” he said. “Also the reason for higher yields is that recovery is increasingly taking shape. That’s actually good news for EM.”(Updates prices throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asia’s Central Banks Have Built a Buffer Against Surging Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Central banks in Asia’s emerging economies added $467.7 billion to their foreign-exchange reserves last year, the most since 2013 when the region’s markets were rattled by the taper tantrum.The increase reflects intervention in foreign-exchange markets and positive valuation effects that pushed total holdings to $5.74 trillion, just shy of the record $5.8 trillion hit in 2014. The tally excludes developed economies such as Japan and Australia.That provides Asia with an important buffer against a recent jump in global bond yields. Rising yields have historically triggered currency volatility and driven up borrowing costs in the region.A signal in 2013 by then-Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that he planned to taper a massive bond-buying program ricocheted through Asia as investors fled and yields surged. The improving global economic outlook this year as Covid-19 vaccines are rolled out has sparked a surge in bond yields and fears that the Fed may withdraw support sooner than expected.“Taper tantrums may haunt emerging market central banks yet again if the Fed exits prematurely from their bond-buying program,” said Chua Hak Bin, senior economist at Maybank Kim Eng Research Pte in Singapore. “That will be another blow to poorer emerging markets, already lagging the recovery because of the uneven vaccine rollout and impact from lockdowns.”U.S. ScrutinyRobust trade surpluses and investor inflows will continue to support reserves, but the U.S. Treasury’s increased scrutiny on foreign-exchange intervention will act as a brake on the pace of increase this year, according to Khoon Goh, Singapore-based head of Asia research at at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.While China’s reserves are the world’s biggest, the bulk of last year’s increase came in the rest of Asia. The Reserve Bank of India has been intervening heavily to boost its reserves, and its $583.7 billion stockpile could overtake Russia’s to become the world’s fourth largest. That’s mainly on the back of a rare current-account surplus and robust flows into stock markets.Indonesia’s reserves rose to a record $138 billion in January, providing a sizable war chest to defend the rupiah. The Philippines accumulated an all-time high of $110 billion in reserves in December, helped by remittances from migrant workers. Thailand’s reserves remain near the all-time high of $259.2 billion reached in January.Asia looks set to enjoy a cyclical rebound with low real rates to shield against volatility, according to based Alex Wolf, Hong Kong-based head of investment strategy Asia at JP Morgan Private Bank in Hong Kong.“Bear in mind that insofar as rising yields are a reflection of growth optimism, a lot of that growth should come from Asia in 2021,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nasdaq 100 Index Notches Gain After Worst Week Since October

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq 100 Index rebounded Friday but still capped its worst week in nearly four months as a spike in U.S. Treasury yields triggered a selloff in big technology stocks that have skyrocketed during the pandemic.The selling eased on Friday in New York with contracts on the benchmark gaining 0.6%. At one point this week the tech-heavy index accumulated a 6% drop -- its worst in almost a year -- as investors sold companies with high valuations, such as Facebook Inc., Apple Inc. and DocuSign Inc.The so-called megacaps and other tech stocks mostly rose on Friday, with analysts and investors saying the longer-term outlook for stocks remained largely intact after the bruising selloff. Semiconductor stocks Micron Technology Inc., Applied Materials Inc. and Xilinx Inc. were among those that led the index’s advance on Friday.“On balance, the investment case for equities is still OK, but not spectacular,” said Joseph Little, global chief strategist at HSBC Asset Management.Investors grappled with implications of higher borrowing costs and inflation expectations. The speed of the jump in Treasury yields has caught investors by surprise, with many drawing comparisons to the 2013 taper tantrum -- a market rout fueled by concern the Federal Reserve would curtail stimulus.Still, there was no shortage of investment strategists reminding clients that faster economic growth is a bullish driver for stocks while bond yields remain low compared with historical standards.The S&P 500 Index dropped 2.5% this week in its first week of back-to-back losses since October. One indication that the mood is still jittery: the Chicago Board Options Exchange Volatility Index hovered near 28, a relatively high level.“It’s not the absolute level, but the rapid pace of increase that worries risk investors,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote. “We know that soaring yields are no good for the economy.”Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were around 1.4% on Friday, falling after Thursday’s jump. Outside of the U.S., markets were firmly risk-off. Equity benchmarks in Asia lost more than 3%, while investors sought a haven in the dollar.“We do not expect the rise in yields to derail the equity rally,” Mark Haefele, chief investment officer of UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note.(Updates share moves throughout, and chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett's $10 billion mistake: Precision Castparts

    Warren Buffett makes mistakes too. The 90-year-old billionaire on Saturday admitted he "paid too much" when his Berkshire Hathaway Inc spent $32.1 billion in 2016 to buy aircraft and industrial parts maker Precision Castparts Corp, its largest acquisition. Berkshire wrote off $9.8 billion of Precision's value last August, as the coronavirus pandemic sapped demand for air travel and the Portland, Oregon-based unit's products.

  • Globals stock slide on inflation fears, dollar gains

    The Nasdaq recovered as the bond rout retreated on Friday, but most other equity markets swooned around the world as data showing a strong rebound in U.S. consumer spending kept fears of rising inflation alive. Shares of Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc edged up after bearing the brunt of this week's downdraft to help the Nasdaq shake off its worst day in almost four months on Thursday. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.56% while the S&P 500 slipped 0.48% after a late-session surge failed to hold.

  • Gold Extends Decline With Rising Yields Curbing Metal’s Appeal

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold extended declines, heading for a second straight monthly drop as surging bond yields hurt the metal’s allure.Ten-year Treasury yields climbed to the highest in a year on Thursday, making gold less competitive because it doesn’t offer interest. Holdings in exchange-traded funds backed by the metal registered an eighth consecutive daily outflow, a sign investment demand is flagging.Bullion is slumping this year as rates rise on bets that a brighter outlook for the global economy and higher inflation is just around the corner. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell this week assured investors that the central bank is in no rush to pull back stimulus, boosting demand for many raw materials while further reducing the appeal of bullion as a haven asset.“The broad-based rally on the commodities markets is continuing to bypass gold completely,” Commerzbank AG analyst Carsten Fritsch said in a note. With a further rise in U.S. bond yields, even Fed Chair Powell’s renewed assurance of the current pace of bond purchases “did nothing to help gold. Liquidity is being spent on other investments at present, such as stocks,” while capital is still being withdrawn from the gold ETFs.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its gold-price forecast, pointing to a rotation into riskier assets as a reason for the metal’s under-performance.Commerzbank’s Fritsch said he’s “still convinced that the present phase of ETF outflows will prove only temporary,” and that significant ETF inflows will be seen again as the year continues, which should then drive up the gold price. UBS Group AG analyst Giovanni Staunovo expects that gold might rebound on higher inflation readings in the second quarter, although “if nominal rates keep running higher it will be difficult.”Spot gold fell 1.9% to $1,770.30 an ounce by 3:42 p.m. in New York. A close at that price would be the lowest since July 1. Futures for April delivery on the Comex fell 1.3% to settle at $1,775.40 an ounce. Silver, platinum and palladium also declined. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Powell Is Patient But Markets Aren’t, Challenging New Fed Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- After Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spent two days telling U.S. lawmakers the economy is in no state to be thinking about monetary tightening, financial markets suddenly started pricing in a rapid -- and perhaps too-hot -- recovery.The axis of tension is the new policy framework the Fed put in place last year. It dictates the central bank won’t raise interest rates early on in the recovery and will intentionally overshoot its 2% inflation target -- maybe for years, while testing the limits of a hot jobs market.Evidence in the $21 trillion U.S. government bond market suggests some investors just don’t believe it. Short-dated rates signal a Fed hike coming in around two years. Yields on intermediate to long-dated maturities are surging -- suggesting a rapid reflation that spurs the Fed to pull back on stimulus.In the market bleachers, some big names in economics, including Harvard University economist Lawrence Summers and former IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard, are warning of economic overheating from the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill President Joe Biden aims to sign next month.With yields heading for the biggest monthly surge since November 2016, the threat of higher borrowing costs sent U.S. equities tumbling Thursday. While futures indicated some stabilization Friday, sustained moves would likely force a response, Fed watchers said, such as shifting their bond purchases to longer-dated maturities.“It is really incumbent on Powell to demonstrate resolve. It is going to take a lot of courage and I don’t know how he is going to do under pressure,” said Derek Tang an economist at LH Meyer Inc., a Washington research firm. “This is the first test of the framework” adopted last August, he said.Before Thursday’s leg higher, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said markets are “pricing in a better outlok for the U.S. economy” and saw in that a sign of “credibility of our 2% inflation objective.” He said he sees the Fed keeping its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases going through year-end.And in his semiannual testimony on the economy, Powell reinforced on Tuesday that the Fed aims to overshoot its 2% target and told progressive Democrats repeatedly that he was on the same page with them in aiming for a tight labor market that pulls in low-income and disadvantaged workers. He called the rise in bond yields a sign of confidence.But there’s a fine line between the yield curve manifesting investor confidence in the recovery and it signaling concern that the economy could overheat and force policy makers to reverse tack much sooner than they plan to. Derivative traders have pulled forward to about early-2023 from early-2024 when they foresee the first Fed rate hike. Five-year Treasury yields have surged along with longer-dated ones this week.Meantime, expectations for inflation over the next decade -- derived from Treasuries and inflation-linked debt -- is near its highest since 2014, speaking to a more-than-transitory pick-up in inflation. And real yields -- a gauge of economic growth expectations, as they filter out consumer-price expectations -- have also soared, though from historically depressed levels.Fed officials have stressed repeatedly that even if prices do jump in coming months, it’s likely to prove transitory. The more important goal for policy makers is employment, with 10 million people out of work compared with the pre-pandemic level.New Era“The new framework is being put to work,” Julia Coronado, founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives LLC, said of the Fed’s determination to make up for past undershoots of its inflation target. “Not everybody outside the Fed appreciates how deeply it is sinking into their thought processes,” she said.But for all Powell’s calls to look at the reality on the ground, the Fed has been surprised in the past at just how fast market tantrums can run. A selloff in the stock market in late 2018 prompted a memorable Powell pivot in January 2019, when the central bank took further tightening off the table. By the end of that year, policy makers cut rates three times.While Fed speakers have so far indicated no concern -- a notable contrast with counterparts abroad -- their tune may change.“I wouldn’t be surprised if we see the Fed push back against those rate-hike expectations in the form of stronger verbiage,” said Roberto Perli, a partner at Cornerstone Macro LLC and a former Fed economist, referring to traders’ bets for an earlier withdrawal of Fed stimulus. “To ensure the credibility of the new framework, I don’t think they want to let the market push them with rate hikes priced in too soon.”Fed’s OptionsThe Federal Open Market Committee may also have to find ways to signal more specifically it means by “substantial further progress” toward its inflation and employment goals before it begins to taper asset purchases.Another option: lean directly against rising bond yields by targeting longer maturities with the Fed’s $80 billion in monthly Treasury purchases.What can still give the Fed comfort is that financial conditions remain extremely easy.A change on that front would cement the need for a policy-maker reaction, however. It all depends on how the market move proceeds.“Once it takes stocks materially lower, takes credit spreads materially wider then there will be push-back from the Fed,” said Peter Chatwell, London-based head of multi-asset strategy for Mizuho International Plc. “The room for an additional correction -- with even higher intermediate Treasury yields and lower risk-asset prices -- is considerable, because it can keep happening until the Fed” takes action, he said.(Updates with Friday trading reference in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: Global bond rout turns up the heat on central banks

    Central banks in Asia struggled to smother a selloff in global bonds on Friday, piling pressure on their bigger peers to do more, as spooked investors sold assets to cover deepening losses and rushed out of crowded positions in stocks. The erratic trade evoked memories of last March and comes as the pandemic recovery enters a delicate phase, with financial markets moving swiftly to price in an end to the cheap money that had lit a fire under world stocks for a year. Australia's central bank launched a surprise bond buying operation to try and staunch the bleeding, calming cash markets but barely taming the fear, evident in more liquid futures trade.

  • LVMH-Backed L Catterton Buys Iconic Sandal Maker Birkenstock

    (Bloomberg) -- L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by luxury French fashion house LVMH, agreed to buy iconic German sandal maker Birkenstock.The investment firm and the family behind Birkenstock announced the deal on Friday without disclosing the financial terms. Bloomberg News reported earlier this week that the purchase would value the sandal maker at about 4 billion euros ($4.9 billion).L Catterton beat out a rival offer from buyout firm CVC Capital Partners, which was close to sealing a deal earlier this year, people familiar previously said. In the end, the family owners of Birkenstock preferred L Catterton’s track record with family-backed consumer brands as well as its ability to expand in Asia.“Our global platform and network will provide Birkenstock not only with new opportunities, but the resources to support the continued growth in the brand and the business,” Michael Chu, co-chief executive officer of L Catterton, said in a statement.Under the terms of the deal, the private-equity firm and the family investment company of billionaire Bernard Arnault will acquire a majority stake in Birkenstock, according to the statement. Brothers Christian and Alex Birkenstock will retain a stake in the firm.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. advised on the sale, which was spearheaded by Birkenstock Chief Executive Officer Oliver Reichert, who said it “marks a quantum leap into the next chapter of our success story.”Brand PowerL Catterton was created in 2016 by combining U.S. investment firm Catterton with the private equity operations of LVMH and its founder Arnault. The firm now manages more than $23 billion of assets, according to its website. Its investments have included denim producer Pepe Jeans, workout gear brand Sweaty Betty, cosmetics firm Bliss and online retailer Everlane.Birkenstock is a nearly 250-year-old brand best known for its sandals, which are popular with hippies and preppies alike. The style has spawned a range of luxury variants from labels including Celine and Givenchy, following a celebrity-powered bump in the 1990s and 2000s.The company sold 23.8 million pairs of shoes in the financial year through September 2019, which helped sales rise 11% to 721.5 million euros. Birkenstocks have been sold in the U.S. since 1966, when dressmaker and designer Margot Fraser began importing the sandals after discovering them on a German vacation. Its products also include belts, bags and beds, according to its website.L Catterton was joined in the deal by Financiere Agache, the family investment company of Bernard Arnault. “Together we will provide support to the business so it can fully realize its significant growth potential,” Arnault, France’s wealthiest man, said in today’s statement.Historic family-controlled companies like Birkenstock have been putting themselves on the block, as their wealthy owners look to capitalize on surging valuations for consumer companies. Private equity firms have been drawn to such businesses, which can be leveraged to boost sales and attract investors through an eventual initial public offering.LVMH in 2016 acquired German suitcase maker Rimowa from the grandson of the founder. Family-owned luxury companies, from jewelry house Bulgari to cashmere specialist Loro Piana, have also sold out to become part of conglomerates like LVMH.(Adds details on deal, advisers from sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Hits Highest in More Than a Year With Global Supply Draining

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed to the highest in more than a year amid optimism of swiftly depleting global oil inventories.Futures in New York closed 0.5% higher on Thursday. The oil futures curve continues to signal a tighter market. U.S. crude inventories are near the lowest levels in about a year, while exports of five key crudes in the North Sea fields are seen slumping in April. As a result, crude timespreads are strengthening in a bullish structure known as backwardation.“Looking forward in the market, we’re seeing a significant backwardation, which signals that there is an anticipation of an easing of virus restrictions coming,” said Gary Cunningham, director at Stamford, Connecticut-based Tradition Energy. “The market is looking toward more normal inventories heading into the summer, if we don’t see a flooding of markets.”U.S. crude futures are up nearly 22% in February with expectations of shrinking supplies and as economies worldwide begin to reopen, signaling a further rebound in consumption. Still, the market is facing a possible supply increase in April from OPEC+. The producer group meets next week to discuss its strategy with key members differing on the path forward.See also: North Sea Oil Field Work to Cut Supply From Already Tight Market“By the summer, leisure travelers who haven’t been able to travel who are now vaccinated,” will be driving an uptick in demand, said Jay Hatfield, CEO at InfraCap in New York. “Supply is not going to respond like it has in the past,” with U.S. production likely remaining restrained.Shale explorers reported almost 6 million barrels of combined oil-output losses during the freeze last week. Occidental Petroleum Corp. and Pioneer Natural Resources Co., two of the largest producers in the Permian Basin, alone had a combined loss of about 3.8 million barrels, according to Bloomberg News calculations based on fourth-quarter earnings reports and calls. Meanwhile, refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast are in the process of restarting, though some plants are facing lengthy repairs to key processing units.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.