Microsoft launches Copilot internally to boost AI adoption by developers - Business Insider

(Reuters) - Microsoft is launching Microsoft 365 Copilot tool for employees as it looks to get more developers to use artificial intelligence, Business Insider reported on Wednesday.

The company has been running pilot tests to up the usage of AI tools among its community of developers and was planning a wider release of Microsoft 365 to its teams for the first time, the report said, citing an internal message.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company's investment and partnership with OpenAI, along with rapidly growing cloud business thanks to customers looking to build AI applications, has made Microsoft the world's most valuable company, surpassing Apple.

The Copilot tool is Microsoft's generative AI assistant, built using OpenAI's large language models. The Microsoft 365 Copilot product is an iteration of the tool in the company's productivity suite which includes Word, Outlook and Teams.

In November, Microsoft started selling Copilot, an AI assistant that can summarize an email inbox or craft a slide show, for $30 per month.

