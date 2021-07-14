U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,373.46
    +4.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,889.80
    +1.01 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,683.23
    +5.57 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,220.90
    -17.96 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.27
    -1.98 (-2.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.80
    +12.90 (+0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    26.25
    +0.11 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1834
    +0.0046 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3640
    -0.0510 (-3.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3855
    +0.0044 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0070
    -0.5890 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,861.77
    -26.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    798.14
    +30.52 (+3.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,091.19
    -33.53 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,608.49
    -109.75 (-0.38%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest in meme stocks while managing trading risk'

Michele Schneider joins Jared Blikre to talk momentum trades and advanced charting today at 2PM EDT

Microsoft launches Windows 365

Frederic Lardinois
·3 min read

Microsoft today launched Windows 365, a service that gives businesses the option to easily let their employees access a Windows 10 desktop from the cloud (with Windows 11 coming once it's generally available). Think game streaming, but for your desktop. It'll be available for business users (and only business users), on August 2, 2021.

Announced through a somewhat inscrutable press release, Windows 365 has been long expected and is really just an evolution of existing remote desktop services.

But hey, you may say, doesn't Microsoft already offer Azure Virtual Desktop that gives businesses the option to let their employees access a Windows PC in the cloud? Yes, but the difference seems to be that Windows 365 is far easier to use and involves none of the complexity of setting up a full Azure Virtual Desktop environment in the Azure cloud.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qKG8r1NERl4?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

But couldn't Microsoft have made Azure Virtual Desktop easier to use instead of launching yet another virtual desktop service? Yes, but Azure Virtual Desktop is very much an enterprise service and by default, that means it must play nicely with the rest of the complexities of a company's existing infrastructure. The pandemic pressed it into service in smaller companies because they had few alternatives, but in many ways, today's launch is Microsoft admitting that it was far too difficult to manage for them. Windows 365, on the other hand, is somewhat of a fresh slate. It's also available through a basic subscription service.

"Microsoft also continues to innovate in Azure Virtual Desktop for those organizations with deep virtualization experience that want more customization and flexibility options," the company says. At least we know why the company renamed Windows Virtual Desktop to Azure Virtual desktop now. That would've gotten quite confusing.

Image Credits: Microsoft

This also gives Microsoft the opportunity to talk about "a new hybrid personal computing category" its CEO Satya Nadella calls a 'Cloud PC.' It's a bit unclear what exactly that's supposed to be, but it's a new category.

"Just like applications were brought to the cloud with SaaS, we are now bringing the operating system to the cloud, providing organizations with greater flexibility and a secure way to empower their workforce to be more productive and connected, regardless of location,” Nadella explains in today's press release.

But isn't that just a thin client? Maybe? But we're not talking hardware here. It's really just a virtualized operating system in the cloud that you can access from anywhere -- and that's a category that's been around for a long time.

“Hybrid work has fundamentally changed the role of technology in organizations today,” said Jared Spataro, corporate vice president, Microsoft 365. “With workforces more disparate than ever before, organizations need a new way to deliver a great productivity experience with increased versatility, simplicity and security. Cloud PC is an exciting new category of hybrid personal computing that turns any device into a personalized, productive and secure digital workspace. Today’s announcement of Windows 365 is just the beginning of what will be possible as we blur the lines between the device and the cloud.”

Microsoft’s Windows Virtual Desktop is now Azure Virtual Desktop

Recommended Stories

  • Apple expands production of new iPhone in anticipation of demand: RPT

    Dan Howley joins Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to discuss Apple’s reported plans to increase production of its next-generation iPhone to as many as 90 million phones and how Apple is bypassing the chip shortage affecting other products around the globe.

  • J.P. Morgan Turns Bullish on Nokia. Get Ready for the Upgrade Cycle.

    Wall Street’s love-in with (NOKIA) continued on Wednesday, with J.P. Morgan the latest bank to turn bullish on the Finnish telecom equipment maker. It comes a day after (NOKIA) said it planned to raise 2021 guidance following a strong first half of the year and positive second-quarter trends. A favorite among retail investors and Reddit users in recent months, Nokia’s ADR has gained 52% so far this year, which already marks its best annual performance since 2013.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Before Its June-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now? Here's what its stock chart and earnings show.

  • Microsoft to offer cloud-based version of Windows operating system

    Microsoft Corp on Wednesday said it will offer its Windows operating system as a cloud-based service, aiming to make it easier to access business apps that need Windows from a broader range of devices. Windows 365, as the service will be called, will roll out on Aug. 2 and will work somewhat like buying a new Windows PC: A business or school will pick how much computing power, memory and storage they would like for an the new machine. The cloud-based version was created in response to feedback from clients who wanted employees and students to have quicker and easier PC access regardless of physical location.

  • Apple launches iPhone 12 ‘MagSafe Battery Pack’ – and reveals hidden feature of its handsets

    Apple has quietly released a new magnet-powered battery pack – that awakes a previously hidden feature in the iPhone. The battery pack makes use of Apple’s new MagSafe technology to snap onto the back of newer iPhones, and provide them with charge. It follows a range of other MagSafe accessories made by Apple, which include cards and leather wallets for cards, as well as charging pucks to plug into the wall.

  • Why Himax Technologies Stock Was Soaring During the First Half of 2021

    Shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) rose 125.4% over the first six months of 2021, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, as the Taiwanese semiconductor stock looks to benefit from the upgrade cycle in mobile devices. Himax's specialty is display imaging processing technologies that are used in automobiles, mobile communication, and televisions.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – July 14th, 2021

    It’s been a bearish start to the week. Failure to move through the day’s pivot levels will yield more losses on the day…

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Ahead Of Software Giant's June-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Cardano launches new portal for developers

    In its latest DeFi innovation, the Cardano Foundation has announced the launch of a new developers’ portal aimed at helping draw developers to the network and lowering barriers to entry.

  • Why Shares of CrowdStrike Jumped 19% Through the First Half of 2021

    The stock of endpoint security software leader CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) jumped 19% through the first half of 2021, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Endpoint security, which protects devices connected to the internet or an organization's private network, was a high-growth segment of the cybersecurity space before the pandemic, but COVID-19 turned endpoint software into a staple. Things like remote work and cloud computing are here to stay, and CrowdStrike's high-growth story remains intact as a result.

  • Apple, Goldman Plan ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ Service to Rival Affirm

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is working on a new service that will let consumers pay for any Apple Pay purchase in installments over time, rivaling the “buy now, pay later” offerings popularized by services from Affirm Holdings Inc. and PayPal Holdings Inc.The upcoming service, known internally as Apple Pay Later, will use Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as the lender for the loans needed for the installment offerings, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Goldman Sachs has been Apple’s partne

  • Set Protocol Launches Layer 2 Token Sets on Polygon

    Automated decentralized finance asset management platform Set Protocol is the latest to launch on Layer 2 aggregator Polygon.

  • Why Nokia Stock Surged Higher Today

    Shares of Nokia (NYSE: NOK) were up 9.4% as of 10:51 a.m. EDT on Tuesday after the company announced it would revise its previous guidance upward for 2021. In a press release, Nokia says it saw "continued strength in the business" during the second quarter. In 2020, Nokia reported net sales of 21.9 billion euros ($26.9 billion).

  • The Vive Focus 3 is the best standalone VR headset and no, you should not buy it

    The HTC Vive Focus 3 is a powerful standalone VR headset, but it's not for you.

  • Microsoft says Chinese hackers used a SolarWinds exploit to conduct attacks

    Microsoft has discovered an exploit in SolarWinds' software that was being used by Chinese hackers.

  • The best accessories for your new iPad

    Here are some of the best accessories you can buy for your new iPad in 2021, including stands, hubs, chargers and more, as reviewed by Engadget editors.

  • Apple's latest MagSafe accessory is a $99 iPhone 12 battery pack

    The new accessory costs $99, with deliveries beginning early next week.

  • ‘Apple Pay Later’ is a new service that will make it much easier to buy things from Apple

    Those of you who haven’t yet sprung for an Apple Card might soon be able to get a taste of what it offers. It will be thanks to a new payments service called “Apple Pay Later” which the iPhone maker reportedly wants to launch. Apple and Goldman Sachs already teamed up to offer Apple Card, … The post ‘Apple Pay Later’ is a new service that will make it much easier to buy things from Apple appeared first on BGR.

  • Microsoft unveils Windows 365, a Windows 10 PC in the cloud

    Windows 365 puts a Windows 10 PC in the cloud.

  • Square Plans New iPad Payment Terminal With Built-In Tap-to-Pay

    (Bloomberg) -- Square Inc. is developing an iPad point-of-sale terminal that will let shoppers more easily tap to pay for purchases at participating stores.The company’s current Square Stand, launched in 2013, features a magnetic stripe reader but requires an external device to handle phone payments or tap-to-pay credit cards. The new version in development integrates the tap-to-pay technology into the terminal itself, making the process more seamless.Evidence of the upcoming Square Stand is bur