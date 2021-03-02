U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,896.46
    -5.36 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,562.57
    +27.06 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,491.87
    -96.96 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.06
    -28.26 (-1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.88
    +0.24 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.20
    +12.20 (+0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    26.81
    +0.13 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2089
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4140
    -0.0320 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3973
    +0.0052 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.7270
    -0.0030 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,855.46
    -1,192.27 (-2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    959.58
    -27.07 (-2.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,613.75
    +25.22 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,408.17
    -255.33 (-0.86%)
     

Microsoft Mesh aims to bring holographic virtual collaboration to all

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·6 min read

Last week, I sat around a table with fellow journalists as Greg Sullivan, Microsoft's head of Mixed Reality, detailed the company's vision for the future of virtual collaboration. Nobody was wearing masks or standing apart. We weren't worried about getting sick. Instead, we were all wearing HoloLens 2 headsets and sitting in different parts of the world. The holographic table was right beside my actual desk, and my media pals were floating around my office as we chatted with our cartoonish avatars. For a second, it felt like mingling in real life during the Before Times.

1 / 7

We were experiencing one of the first apps powered by Microsoft Mesh, the company's ambitious new attempt at unifying holographic virtual collaboration across multiple devices, be they VR headsets, AR (like HoloLens), laptops or smartphones. Powered by Microsoft's Azure cloud, Mesh isn't just an app, it's a platform that other developers can use to bring remote collaboration to their own software. If remote work is here to stay — and by most accounts, it is — Microsoft wants to be the company taking us beyond Zoom video chats, and towards holographic experiences that everyone can join.

"Not only are we going to be able to share holograms, but we'll be able to do so in a way that gives us agency and presence," Sullivan said during our virtual meeting. "We can create these experiences, where even though we're physically separated, it feels like we're in the same room, sharing in an experience and collaborating on a project."

While we've seen a solid stab at virtual collaboration from Spatial, Microsoft is attempting something even more complex. Sullivan likens Mesh to the launch of Xbox Live in 2002, a service that dramatically simplified online multiplayer gaming for consoles. It made it easier for developers to connect their games to the internet, and led to a boom in online multiplayer titles for the Xbox and Xbox 360. That gave Microsoft a strong leg up on Sony and Nintendo, both of which took years to catch up.

Microsoft is using today's Ignite conference keynote to show off the capabilities of Mesh. Alex Kipman, the company's Technical Fellow behind the HoloLens and Kinect, will hit the stage as a real-time hologram (something Microsoft calls "holoportation"). Think of it a bit like the holographic messages we've seen in Star Wars and other science fiction stories. It's not photo realistic, but if you're wearing a VR headset, it's almost as if he's in the room with you. On a standard monitor or phone screen, it may just come off as a hokey special effect. But it's not hard to imagine eventually slipping on an AR headset like the HoloLens 2 and watching a hologram presentation right in your living room, as if you were sitting in the front row during a show.

Microsoft Mesh
Microsoft Mesh

My Microsoft Mesh demo, to be clear, was nowhere near as impressive. Our avatars were simplistic, with detached arms and limited facial movement. It was like being surrounded by a bunch of Nintendo Miis. But there was still a decent sense of immersion: I could tell exactly where everyone was even when I had my eyes closed, thanks to realistic audio processing. And we were able to collaborate with 3D models, passing them around the table and resizing them to our heart's content.

While we were looking at fairly basic 3D figures, Sullivan pointed out that Mesh can also stream high-quality models from the cloud (it's powered by Azure, after all). That would allow designers and engineers to collaborate with the same assets they're using on their workstations from anywhere in the world. That's what film director and producer James Cameron is aiming to do with his upcoming series, OceanXplorers. The non-profit behind that show, OceanX, plans to create a Mesh-enabled "holographic laboratory" on its advanced ship, allowing scientists on-board and remotely to collaborate around 3D models.

“The idea is to take all this amazing scientific data we’re collecting and bring it into a holographic setting and use it as a way to guide scientific missions in real time,” Vincent Pieribone, vice chairman of OceanX, said in a statement. It would let researchers huddle around data and chat as they would in real life, no matter how far apart they actually are.

Microsoft Mesh
Microsoft Mesh

While existing VR collaboration apps offer some semblance of that functionality today — like Microsoft's own AltSpaceVR — what's truly interesting about Microsoft Mesh is its cross-device compatibility. Ideally, you'd be able to jump into a Mesh-powered experience no matter what device you're using. If you're calling in from a computer or phone, you'd appear in a floating webcam window. And it's not hard to imagine being able to navigate 3D environments from those devices too, perhaps by pointing and clicking like in adventure game. Phones could potentially be AR windows that let you walk around 3D models projected into your living room or office.

On-stage at the Ignite conference, Niantic also demoed what a Mesh-enabled Pokemon Go experience could look like on HoloLens 2. John Hanke, CEO of Niantic, was able to walk around a park and feed a Pikachu before encountering a colleague, who challenged him to a battle. The demo was clearly a CG proof of concept, and not something actually running on the HoloLens. Still, the move into true AR seems like a natural step forward for Pokemon Go, which became popular for being on of the first accessible mobile AR experiences. Hanke was quick to point out that the demo wasn't a sign of anything actually coming to consumers (yet). It's more like a taste of things to come, perhaps when Apple and other companies finally deliver AR glasses.

Microsoft Mesh
Microsoft Mesh

Pokemon Go is a particularly interesting example, since it relies on a planet-scale rendering of Earth. Perhaps Microsoft could eventually bring back Minecraft Earth after it shuts down in June — Mesh could finally make those early promo videos of collaborative block-building a reality. Microsoft's new platform could also be a boon for virtual events. Cirque du Soleil co-founder Guy Laliberté is exploring how Mesh could power things like concerts, virtual performance or remote family events with the Hanai World Project. He wants to capture high-fidelity 3D experiences and venues so it actually feels like you're there while wearing Mixed Reality gear — consider it a leap beyond grainy 360-degree VR videos.

Microsoft's first two Mesh apps aren't too surprising: It's going to upgrade its AltSpaceVR apps with support for the new platform, as well as launch a Mesh preview app on HoloLens. The company expects to bring Mesh support to Teams, Dynamics 365 and its other products eventually. But the most intriguing aspect of Mesh is how third-party developers will use it. Microsoft says it'll offer developers AI powered tools in the coming months to help them deal with things like spatial rendering, session management and holoportation.

Sullivan admits there's a lot Microsoft doesn't know yet. Just like the invention of the internet and smartphones, it's hard to predict where exactly transformative new tech can take us. But after years of false starts, it seems like the future of virtual collaboration is finally coming into focus.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Pokemon Go' on HoloLens 2 is a glimpse at the future of AR gaming

    Niantic brought Pokemon Go to the HoloLens 2 to show off the full power of Microsoft Mesh AR.

  • Microsoft boosts Teams with new presenter tools and PowerPoint integration

    At its Ignite conference today, the company announced a slew of updates for its video chat tool, as well as new made-for-Teams speakers.

  • 'It Takes Two' turns a good platformer into a saccharine romcom

    Am I supposed to be rooting for these parents to get divorced?

  • 'Hogwarts Legacy' may allow players to create transgender characters

    Harry Potter creator JK Rowling has made comments that were widely perceived as transphobic.

  • Google revamps Chrome profiles to make switching easier

    Google's latest Chrome update revamps profiles to make it easier for multiple users to identify and switch between their accounts on the web browser.

  • Insect-like drones can take a beating and keep flying

    Researchers have built drones whose insect-like agility and toughness helps them fly through tight spaces — and take some punishment, too.

  • Volvo plans to go fully electric by 2030 and only sell cars online

    Volvo will only sell electric cars by 2030, ending gas- and diesel-engine sales sooner than other major automakers, the company announced.

  • Our favorite shows, audiobooks and music to fall asleep to

    Here's a list of Engadget's favorite media to fall asleep to.

  • Roku buys Nielsen tech to better target ads on traditional TV

    Roku has purchased Nielsen’s Advanced Video Advertising unit, which will change the way ads are served on its platform.

  • Bose 700 wireless ANC headphones are $80 off right now

    Bose 700 wireless noise-cancelling headphones are down to $299 at Amazon.

  • Maestro nets $15 million for its interactive commerce, community and engagement tools for livestreams

    Making money on livestreams has never been easier thanks to a suite of tools from the Los Angeles-based startup Maestro, which just nabbed $15 million in financing to grow its business. As video commerce becomes the norm and entertainers, brands, businesses, and franchises of all sizes and stripes look to cut out the middle man, the array of services on offer from Maestro may be the scissors these entities need to cut the cord. The company has already worked with names as diverse as the Golden State Warriors, the Dallas Cowboys, and pop sensation Billy Eilish on embedding its interactive tools into various live events and promotions.

  • SoundCloud adjusts revenue model for indie artists

    As revenue has shifted away from sales of physical music, it’s become increasingly difficult for many independent artists to make a living off recorded music. The site will institute a new revenue structure at the beginning of next month. Fan-powered royalties are a more equitable and transparent way for independent artists who monetize directly with SoundCloud to get paid.

  • Uber spins out delivery robot startup as Serve Robotics

    Postmates X, the robotics division of the on-demand delivery startup that Uber acquired last year for $2.65 billion, has officially spun out as an independent company called Serve Robotics. Serve Robotics, a name taken from the autonomous sidewalk delivery bot that was developed and piloted by Postmates X, has raised seed funding in a round led by venture capital firm Neo. Other investors included Uber as well as Lee Jacobs and Cyan Banister's Long Journey Ventures, Western Technology Investment, Scott Banister, Farhad Mohit and Postmates co-founders Bastian Lehmann and Sean Plaice.

  • 'The Sinking City' developer says its game was illegally uploaded to Steam

    On Monday, the studio shared a lengthy blog post and video detailing its allegations against Nacon.

  • TikTok forms an EU Safety Advisory Council following scrutiny from regulators

    TikTok has formed a nine-member Safety Advisory Council in Europe to help shape its content moderation policies and practices

  • Energy firms overcharged one million switching customers

    Households were overcharged by a total of £7.2m when they should have been protected from price rises.

  • Mining Deals to Pick Up as World Reopens, Leading Adviser Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Deals among cashed-up mining companies are poised to pick up once lingering uncertainties from the pandemic dissipate, according to the most-active investment bank in the industry.Miners are flush with cash and ready to expand through acquisitions, with resurgent demand and supply shortfalls driving up metals prices and company earnings to levels not seen for a decade, according to global metals and mining group co-heads Ilan Bahar and Jamie Rogers of BMO Capital Markets, which is hosting one of the world’s largest mining conferences this week.“History has shown that when there’s positive momentum in commodity prices that tends to drive M&A activity,” Bahar said in an interview ahead of the gathering. “As the world opens up -- if the commodity price remains strong -- we expect M&A to follow.”The deal-making environment is among this week’s topics at the 30th annual global metal and mining conference, which is being held virtually due to ongoing travel restrictions and risks associated with the pandemic. Such Covid-19 issues have already constrained mergers-and-acquisition activity in the past year, even though Bank of Montreal’s investment bank sees plenty of discussions happening.“It feels pretty busy,” Rogers said in the interview, while noting “there’s still that stumbling block of boards and directors trying to get over the hurdle of ‘How can I step out and make a big acquisition without putting boots on the ground?’”Pent-up demand for acquisitions should start to be realized as the world opens up assuming buoyant commodity prices hold up, the co-heads said of the five-day virtual gathering that has attracted a record number of equity investors and presenting companies.“If it weren’t for the travel restrictions associated with Covid -- with this commodity price environment, with this momentum -- we would have seen much more M&A,” Bahar said.The pace and type of deal-making varies by sector, according to the bankers, whose firm advised on 118 takeovers in the past decade and ranks among the top-10 based on total deal value and market share, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Gold DealsIn gold, which saw a wave of large takeovers in 2019, producers are expected to buy more exploration and development companies to shore up future supply, with shareholders keen to see more consolidation.Among companies involved in industrial metals like copper and nickel, there are fewer players to consolidate. The main decision facing executives and directors is whether to spend the windfall on stepping up development of their own pipeline of projects or to go after complementary assets of other companies.“That’s a real dynamic we’re seeing right now,” Rogers said. “Many of the largest players are awash in cash because of metal prices and they look and say ‘OK, do I look outside or inside for my best returns?’”For now, the answer leans toward the latter, according to Rogers. Battery metals like copper have rallied so much that prices are reaching levels that might encourage companies to build rather than buy, especially as share values soar.Longer term, the industry may undergo further consolidation as it it becomes more expensive to operate and build mines due to declining ore quality and rising environmental and social expectations. “Usually higher prices bring further consolidation. We’ll have to see, but that’s a common trend,” Southern Copper Corp. Chief Financial Officer Raul Jacob said in an interview Monday. “We would expect there will be some consolidation in the future.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SoftBank reaches settlement with former WeWork CEO Neumann

    SoftBank, the new owner of the office-sharing firm, did not disclose terms of the settlement. Media reports earlier this week indicated the deal includes a nearly $500 million cut in Neumann's payout from SoftBank. The legal tussle between SoftBank and Neumann started in 2019, when SoftBank agreed to buy around $3 billion in WeWork stock belonging to Neumann as well as current and former WeWork employees.

  • Increase equity exposure, suggest global funds amid selling frenzy: Reuters poll

    The bull-run in stocks has at least another six months to go, according to Reuters polls of fund managers, who recommended increasing equity exposure to levels not seen in over a year, despite a frenzied sell-off in financial markets in February. A rout in bond markets sent yields flying with the return on the 10-year Treasury note rising to a one-year high this month, driving distressed selling in global equities and leading to heavy losses from all-time highs. "The explanations to the run-up in global stocks to record highs since the pandemic have been tenuous and so are the reasons for the whiplash in bonds and the carnage in equity markets in February," said a chief investment officer at a large U.S. fund management company.

  • Xi’s Carbon Goals Get Cold Reception From Polluting Refiners

    (Bloomberg) -- To see the gulf between China’s ambitious carbon-neutral goals and the desire of its companies to maintain breakneck growth, look at Shandong’s oil refineries.The coastal province, a hub for private factories with an economy the size of Indonesia’s, issued a notice urging local industry, and especially oil and petrochemical firms, not to carry out plant maintenance between April 15 and Oct. 15 in an effort to reduce the area’s awful summer smog. Yet only one of about 10 independent refineries set to do maintenance has agreed.The refineries, known as ‘teapots’ because of the shape of early plants, are usually cleaned and renovated during that period in preparation for an annual hike in prices and demand for diesel and gasoline in the second half. The cleaning process tends to release large quantities of volatile organic compounds that are a major contributor to local air pollution.It’s no small contribution. Shandong’s oil refineries account for a quarter of China’s total processing capacity. Making last-minute changes to maintenance works would raise their costs and may disrupt cash flow for upcoming tax payments in March, industry consultancy FGE said in a note.The conflict illustrates the tightrope the government has to walk in balancing the need to reduce emissions with maintaining economic growth as it strives to meet the 2060 carbon neutrality target set by President Xi Jinping. China is the largest crude oil importer in the world, and its refining capacity is expected to keep growing this decade even as its overall consumption of fossil energy is set to decline.READ MORE: China Needs to Hit Peak Oil Long Before It Reaches Net ZeroIn this case, the private oil refiners are expected to seek an exemption from the government guidance or simply go ahead with maintenance as planned, according to four oil traders familiar with the production schedules and FGE. Shandong’s advisory isn’t mandatory and “teapots have the freedom to decide when to carry out maintenance based on their profitability,” said Wang Luqing, an analyst at Chinese industry researcher SCI99.Ten private oil refiners in the province, with a combined processing capacity of over 1 million barrels per day, planned to shut all their units for maintenance at some point during the government’s blockout period, with nine of them aiming for outages in the second quarter, according to SCI99. Only one teapot has rescheduled to comply with the authority’s request, said the traders, who asked not to be named as they aren’t authorized to speak publicly.READ MORE: China’s Climate Goals Face Pushback On the Ground: Green InsightIn the Jan. 15 notice, Shandong’s ecological environment department said it issued the guidance to reduce emissions of ozone during the summer. The province also encouraged local gas stations to offer promotions at night, according to the notice seen by Bloomberg News, to help spread out evaporation during refueling. Five of Shandong’s municipalities were on the environment ministry’s list of cities with the worst air pollution last year.The department didn’t respond to an email seeking comment about the advisory. The Shandong Refining and Petrochemical Industry Association, whose members include about 30 refiners, didn’t respond to phone calls.Rescheduling maintenance in an attempt to curb pollution has previously been implemented for some state-run refiners. China National Petroleum Corp., the country’s biggest energy company, skipped planned work last summer, according to a press release on its website. For many of Shandong’s refiners, a maintenance outage is overdue. After a dip caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, demand for most oil products in China returned to normal as early as May. As global crude oil prices slumped because of the spread of pandemic in the U.S., Shandong’s teapots went into overdrive to take advantage of the low rates and a government policy setting minimum fuel prices, causing many to postpone work till this year.They’ve been operating at a record 74% capacity on average since May -- compared with an average of 51% over the past decade, data from consultancy Oilchem.net show.Persuading them to keep going for another eight months could be a tall order.(Updates with CNPC’s rescehduling maintenance last year in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.