Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Is Very Good At Capital Allocation

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Microsoft is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.29 = US$89b ÷ (US$412b - US$104b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Microsoft has an ROCE of 29%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 8.9% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Microsoft

roce

In the above chart we have measured Microsoft's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Microsoft.

So How Is Microsoft's ROCE Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Microsoft are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 29%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 54%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Key Takeaway

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Microsoft has. Since the stock has returned a staggering 224% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Story continues

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Microsoft that we think you should be aware of.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.