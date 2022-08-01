U.S. markets close in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,113.08
    -17.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,758.86
    -86.27 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,356.98
    -33.71 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.33
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.82
    -4.80 (-4.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.60
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    20.25
    +0.06 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0254
    +0.0027 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6150
    -0.0270 (-1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2246
    +0.0065 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9330
    -1.2570 (-0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,961.80
    -648.83 (-2.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    527.38
    -13.02 (-2.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,413.42
    -10.01 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,993.35
    +191.71 (+0.69%)
     

Microsoft negs Activision Blizzard to push through $68.7 billion acquisition

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
Activision

Microsoft is taking an interesting approach to secure regulatory approval for its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. In a recent filing spotted by Rock Paper Shotgun, the company told New Zealand’s Commerce Commission the troubled publisher produces no “must have” games. Yes, you read that right.

“There is nothing unique about the video games developed and published by Activision Blizzard that is a ‘must have’ for rival PC and console video game distributors that give rise to a foreclosure concern,” the company says in the document. Put another way, Microsoft believes owning the rights to best-selling Activision Blizzard franchises like Call of Duty won’t prevent rivals like Sony from competing against it.

At first glance, that would seem to be a nonsensical argument to make about a company Microsoft plans to spend $68.7 billion to acquire. All the same, it’s a claim the tech giant is making in response to its rivals. In a filing with Brazilian regulators, Sony called Call of Duty “an essential game” and an AAA title “that has no rival.” It argues the franchise is so popular that it influences the consoles people buy. Sony is likely speaking from experience. In 2015, the company announced an agreement with Activision that saw some Call of Duty content arrive on PlayStation consoles first.

Downplaying the importance of Call of Duty is just one of the ways Microsoft has tried to placate regulators. In February, the company pledged it would continue to make the franchise available on PlayStation consoles beyond the end of any agreements Sony and Activision had in place before the acquisition was announced. More recently, the company announced a labor neutrality agreement with the Communications Workers of America, which has been organizing video game workers across the industry.

Recommended Stories