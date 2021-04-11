U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,128.80
    +31.63 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,800.60
    +297.00 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,900.19
    +70.89 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,243.47
    +0.87 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.34
    -0.26 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.10
    -14.10 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    -0.26 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1905
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6660
    +0.0340 (+2.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3707
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6300
    +0.3660 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,092.78
    -154.12 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.89
    +8.35 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,915.75
    -26.47 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,768.06
    +59.06 (+0.20%)
     

Microsoft is reportedly close to buying speech tech giant Nuance

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Discord might not be Microsoft's only major acquisition target as of late. Bloomberg sources claim Microsoft is in "advanced talks" to buy speech technology giant Nuance in a deal worth roughly $16 billion. While there are no guarantees the move could go forward, negotiations have progressed enough that the two could announce a deal as early as this week.

We've asked Microsoft and Nuance for comment.

The purported insiders didn't say just why Microsoft wanted to acquire Nuance. A buyout could provide multiple advantages, however. Nuance is well-known for its AI-guided speech recognition, and Microsoft could incorporate both that and any other AI tools (including those for customer service) into its products. The potential deal might also fuel Microsoft's healthcare ambitions. The company has already worked with Nuance on Cloud for Healthcare and other projects, including one that would turn doctor-patient conversations into medical records.

This wouldn't necessarily pose danger for some of Nuance's public-facing tech, such as its Dragon Anywhere voice dictation software. It won't be surprising if Microsoft rethinks the strategy for that software, though, so don't be surprised if it gets an overhaul or eventually folds into other Microsoft apps and services.

  • Swiss watchdog asked Credit Suisse on Greensill risks - SonntagsZeitung

    The head of Switzerland's financial regulator FINMA questioned Credit Suisse over risks in its dealings with now-insolvent finance firm Greensill Capital "months" before the bank was forced to close $10 billion of funds liked to Greensill, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported Sunday. Alongside formal discussions on a technical level between the bank and FINMA, the watchdog's head Mark Branson personally discussed the risks with outgoing Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner and Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein during a meeting on an unspecified date, the paper reported, citing information it had obtained. FINMA declined to comment.

  • Exclusive: China's antitrust regulator bulking up as crackdown on behemoths widens

    China's competition watchdog is adding staff and other resources as it ramps up efforts to crack down on anti-competitive behaviour, especially among the country's powerful companies, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Beijing's plan to bulk up the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) comes as China revamps its competition law with proposed amendments including a sharp increase in fines and expanded criteria for judging a company's control of a market. On Saturday, the watchdog slapped a record $2.75 billion fine on Alibaba after an antimonopoly probe found the e-commerce giant had abused its dominant market position for several years.

  • Student loan forgiveness: What $10,000 in cancellation would look like by U.S. state

    As the president mulls Democrat calls to cancel up to $50,000 in federally-backed student loan debt via executive order, a new analysis shows how $10,000 in forgiveness would affect borrowers in each U.S. state.

  • Exxon Mobil Will Keep Paying Its Dividend, And May Be Worth 30% More

    Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) is not going to lower its dividend no matter what it costs the company. That point came out loud and clear from the company’s latest earnings conference call. This means that XOM stock will continue to have a “strong” dividend yield of about 6.15%. It’s worth at least 32% more, or $74.63 per share, based on its historical dividend yield. Source: Harry Green / Shutterstock.com For the past two years (8 quarters) Exxon has paid 87 cents per share in quarterly dividends. That works out to $3.48 per share each year. Exxon clearly intends to maintain that dividend. Therefore, at today’s price (April 9) of $55.87, the dividend yield is very healthy at 6.2%. Target Price Based on Historicals Moreover, based on the company’s historical dividend yield, this is much higher than its average. For example, Morningstar reports that over the past 5 years, its trailing 5-year dividend yield has been 4.96% (almost 5%).InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips We can use this to estimate the normalized target value for XOM stock. For example, if we divide the dividend per share of $3.48 by the average yield of 4.96%, the result is a target price of $70.16 per share. This represents a potential gain of $14.29 or about 26% more based on today’s price of $55.87. 7 Infrastructure Stocks Excited For The $2 Trillion Biden Plan We can do the same thing with the company’s earnings-per-share (EPS). Applying Morningstar’s 5-year avg. price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25.62 times (over the last 5 years) to Exxon’s EPS for this year ($2.87) produces a target price of $73.53. That is over 30% above today’s price. Similarly using the Morningstar forward P/E average of 21.75 times Exxon’s $3.88 EPS for 2022 produces a target price of $84.39. Now we have three different price targets based on dividend yield and price-to-earnings. To round things out we can also derive a price based on its historical price-to-sales. Morningstar says this is 1.25 times over the last five years. Analysts predict sales of $245.5 billion for 2021, so the price target works out to $306.875 billion. This is 29.7% above Exxon’s existing market cap of $236.5 billion. In other words, XOM stock is worth nearly 30% more or $72.46 per share. That means that, on average, XOM stock is worth about 34% higher, or $75.14 per share. These ratios are based on earnings and sales estimates provided by Seeking Alpha on their Earnings tab for Exxon Mobil stock. The estimates can vary depending on which aggregation service is used. But this gives you an idea that XOM stock is undervalued based on its historical metrics. One thing to note is that although the $3.48 dividend exceeds the forecast earnings of $2.87 this year (2021). But next year analysts predict EPS of $3.88 per share, which will cover the dividend, assuming oil and gas prices stay high. Moreover, management said on the fourth-quarter 2020 conference call that cash flow from operations should cover the dividend payments this year. This coincides with their intention to maintain a “strong” dividend, mentioned 10 times on the conference call. What To Do With XOM Stock Most analysts have higher price targets for Exxon stock, but not by much. For example, TipRanks.com says that 18 analysts have an average price target of just $60.68. Similarly, Yahoo! Finance says that 25 analysts believe on average XOM stock is worth $61.18. However, Marketbeat.com reports that 24 analysts have a lower target of $52.73, whereas Seeking Alpha says that 27 analysts have an average target of $61.36. Click to EnlargeSource: Mark R. Hake, CFA You can see in the table on the right that the median analyst price target is $60.63, or 7.1% above today’s price. So, on the one hand, this is much lower than my price target using historical metrics. But on the other hand, keep in mind that my price target could take several years to achieve, whereas most analysts are just looking out one year. For example, if my 34% higher price target takes two years, the average annual return will be just 16% each year on a compounded basis. Moreover, the dividend yield is 6.15%. Therefore the total return, even if the analysts’ target price pans out will be 13.25% (i.e., 7.1% price gain plus 6.15% dividend yield). My target price produces an expected return of 21.95% (i.e., 14.8% gain plus 6.15% yield). Any way that you look at it, XOM stock looks like a good bargain here, assuming oil stays high and the stock returns to its normal historical value metrics. On the date of publication, Mark R. Hake did not hold a long or short position in any of the securities in this article. Mark Hake writes about personal finance on mrhake.medium.com and runs the Total Yield Value Guide which you can review here. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Exxon Mobil Will Keep Paying Its Dividend, And May Be Worth 30% More appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Charlie Munger Prefers Alibaba Stock to Treasury Bills. Here’s Why.

    Daily Journal Chairman Charlie Munger says a new investment in Chinese internet giant Alibaba is part of a move into stocks because returns on Treasury bills are so low.

  • Fourth stimulus check: Lawmakers press Biden to say yes to more payments

    The president is being urged to roll more direct aid money into his infrastructure bill.

  • Traders Opting for Cash and Carry Strategy as Bitcoin’s ‘Contango’ Widens

    Cash and carry traders seek to profit from the spread between bitcoin's price in futures and spot markets.

  • QuantumScape’s Long-term Battery Prospects Will Hold Charge

    Most Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPAC) are trading well below their highs. QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) is the exception. If investors ignored the massive December 2020 run-up that sent QS stock to a high of $132.73, the SPAC is trending steadily. Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com Investors are hungry for electric vehicle (EV) component suppliers. Companies that offer innovations in EV batteries will fare the best. Investments in QuantumScape are a vote of confidence for the battery firm. Volkswagen Investment Lifts QS Stock QS announced that it met Volkswagen’s (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) technical milestone on March 31. This triggers a milestone payment from VW. The second and final closing will reward QS with another $100 million by VW. The $100 million investment will give the firm the additional liquidity needed for the growing firm. Chief Executive Officer Jagdeep Singh said, “we look forward to working jointly to bring solid-state lithium-metal battery technology into industrialized mass-production.”InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips 7 Great Stocks to Buy Under $10 Investors wary of investing in a novel company having no product will want to avoid QS stock. Yet the VW-QS deal lowers the uncertainties considerably. The automotive firm needs the battery. It is a key component in its EV strategy. VW’s EV shift is ambitious. It wants battery-powered vehicles to account for 70% of European sales and 50% in both the U.S. and China. QuantumScape’s Moat QuantumScape is a leader in developing next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries. It has ambitious plans in revolutionizing the EV battery industry. It spent ten secretive years developing the product. In Dec. 2020, QS held a video call to present the battery performance. The company said that its single-layer pouch cells could charge to 80% capacity in only 15 minutes. None of the lithium batteries in current EVs charge that fast. Since there is no dendrite formation, QS does not need to throttle back on charging. In 2019, dendrite formations caused battery shortages in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) EVs. Conversely, an ex-Tesla engineer said that “solid-state batteries are a false hope.” Experts will continue to argue the merits of QuantumScape’s prospects, given QS figured out how to store more energy by weight and volume without giving up its durability. Using ceramic materials that resist the formation of dendrites gives QS a strong moat. For now, the market is not panicking on QuantumScape’s advancements. Nio (NYSE:NIO) has battery sharing as a service workaround. This lowers the price of its EVs and gives its customers a ready-charged battery swapping solution. Tesla’s valuations did not change by much, either. Opportunity President Joe Biden’s massive $2 trillion infrastructure and stimulus plan re-ignited investor interest in EVs. The plan includes investments worth $174 billion in EV initiatives. Besides investing in TSLA or NIO stock, investors may look at Chargepoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) or Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK). QuantumScape’s commercially available battery is still a few years away. Impatient investors may consider charging station companies in the short term. But continued coverage on QS’s prospects in the next few years should attract investors. The company will act like a biotechnology stock on the markets. Just as shareholders wait for clinical results, they will need to wait patiently for QS to bring a product to market. Experts said that the EV market is poised for record sales in 2021. Consumers have a wide variety of choices. Add the government’s pledge to electrify automobiles and the demand for EV batteries will climb. By the time QuantumScape has a product on the market, it will have billions of dollars worth of pre-orders. Most SPACs will lose money for investors. QS shares are bucking the trend. Markets have a strong demand for companies offering clean energy solutions. The battery EV is in the early phases of strong growth for the next few years. On the date of publication, Chris Lau did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Chris Lau is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Chris has over 20 years of investing experience in the stock market and runs the Do-It-Yourself Value Investing Marketplace on Seeking Alpha. He shares his stock picks so readers get original insight that helps improve investment returns. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post QuantumScapeâs Long-term Battery Prospects Will Hold Charge appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • How much money does Nigeria owe China?

    As trade and investment have grown between China and Nigeria, so has lending, leading to an increased focus on the balance of the bilateral relationship.

  • Consumer Brands Are Getting Squeezed by China Tensions. Here Are 14 to Watch.

    A handful of retailers and apparel makers have encountered a backlash in China in recent weeks, and more could soon be in the same boat.

  • ‘This is the single worst time to be a passive investor’: veteran investor

    Stock picking is ripe for a shift away from passive investing, which could suffer a decade of low or nonexistent returns, says Bill Smead.