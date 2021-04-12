Microsoft's $19.7B Nuance deal shows it's going after the 'golden ticket' of health care

U.S. markets closed

The nearly $4 trillion U.S. health care industry is becoming the next battlefield for Big Tech, and Microsoft (MSFT), on Monday, launched its largest salvo yet with the acquisition of voice recognition company, Nuance (NAUN).

The deal valued at $19.7 billion, Microsoft’s largest since it bought LinkedIn in 2016 for more than $26 billion, will give the Redmond, Washington-based company a big boost in what is expected to be a years-long race against fellow tech giants Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) to develop health care technology.

Nuance, whose voice recognition technology formed the basis for Apple’s voice assistant, Siri, had already partnered with Microsoft in 2019 to bring artificial intelligence (AI) to doctor’s visits.

“I think this is one of many steps that Microsoft needs to take to solidify their business in the health care market,” Jefferies analyst Brent Thill told Yahoo Finance. “Obviously, Amazon is making a push into the industry as well, and I think everyone is going after the golden ticket of health care.”

Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and even Apple (AAPL) have been working in the health care space for years, but the coronavirus pandemic supercharged the need for health providers to gain access to everything from improved video conferencing capabilities to better electronic health records (EHR) access for patients.

With Nuance, Microsoft will further build out its Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare service, which it launched in November and serves as a one-stop shop for health care providers and patients alike. And there’s plenty of market up for grabs.

According to Microsoft, the Nuance acquisition will double the company’s total addressable market in the health care space, bringing its TAM to $500 billion.

Microsoft is gaining more than new technologies

Nuance, however, gives Microsoft a significant leg up in health care, thanks to Nuance’s wide reach. According to Microsoft, Nuance is currently used by more than 55% of physicians and 75% of radiologists in the U.S., and used in 77% of U.S. hospitals. In other words, Microsoft isn’t just paying for Nuance’s technological prowess, but for its customers too.

“This is to some extent a customer acquisition story,” said Forrester vice president and principal analyst J.P. Gownder. “Nuance's strong position in the health care vertical means Microsoft is buying a customer base as much as anything else.”

The technology acquisition will be good for Microsoft, too, Gownder added. “Nuance's strong position at the edge (medical dictation and transcription) will ultimately tie health care customers more strongly into Microsoft's Azure Cloud and intelligent services,” Gownder said.

And then there’s Microsoft and Nuance’s Dragon Ambient eXperience, or DAX. Launched in September, DAX is an ambient clinical intelligence (ACI) platform that ties into Microsoft’s Teams to quickl record and transcribe secure conversations between doctors and patients.

The service then transforms the notes it records into clinical documentation, reducing paperwork so doctors can focus more on treating patients.

According to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, DAX has the potential to be a goldmine for Microsoft, especially with Nuance now a part of the company.

“From a valuation [some of the parts] perspective, we believe over time the DAX business alone could be worth between $3 billion to $4 billion to [Nuance’s] valuation that [Microsoft] recognizes front and center, as this AI next generation platform represents a potential paradigm changer for hospitals/health care clinics/specialists over the coming years.”

Competition from the ‘mega clouds’

But Microsoft isn’t the only company vying for opportunities in health care. Amazon, the world’s largest cloud provider ahead of Microsoft and Google, is also using its formidable cloud capabilities to reach doctors and patients via its Amazon Web Services platform Health and Life Sciences.

The offering provides customers with everything from telehealth to the ability to predict patient health events all the way to pharmaceuticals and genomics. Amazon is also already working in the pharmacy space thanks to its 2018 acquisition of PillPack. Now called Amazon Pharmacy, the service allows consumers to order prescriptions through Amazon. And Prime members receive 2-Day shipping for their orders just as they do on normal orders.

Amazon also previously worked with Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan on the companies’ Haven initiative, which was meant to address the sky high cost of health care in the U.S. The companies, however, abandoned the effort in January.

Google, meanwhile, provides similar services including virtual care, health and wellness apps for providers, and health care analytics and insights. Google’s parent, Alphabet, also oversees its life sciences company Verily.

“No question...you’re seeing all big three mega clouds are going after the space in a big way,” Thill said.

  • The Dip in These 3 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullback is often a gift in disguise. This is where the chance for strong returns really comes into play. “Buy the Dip” is not a cliché without reason. With this in mind, we scoured the TipRanks database and picked out 3 names which have been heading south recently, specifically ones pinpointed by those in the know as representing a buying opportunity. What’s more, all 3 are rated Strong Buys by the analyst consensus and projected to rake in at least 70% of gains over the next 12 months. Here are the details. Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Let’s first take a look at Flexion, a pharma company specializing in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of musculoskeletal pain. The company has two drugs currently in early-stage clinical trials but one which has already been approved by the FDA; Zilretta is an extended-release corticosteroid for the management of osteoarthritis knee pain. The drug was granted regulatory approval in 2017, and Flexion owns the exclusive worldwide rights. FLXN stock has found 2021 hard going and is down by 30% year-to-date. However, the “recent weakness,” says Northland analyst Carl Byrnes has created a “unique buying opportunity.” Like many biopharmas, Flexion’s marketing efforts took a hit during the height of the pandemic last year, as shutdowns and restrictions impacted its operations. However, Byrnes anticipates Zilretta to exhibit “stellar growth in 2021 and beyond.” “We remain highly confident that the demand for ZILRETTA will continue to strengthen, bolstered by product awareness and positive clinical experiences of both patients and HCP, augmented by improvements in HCP interactions and deferral of total knee arthroplasty (TKA) surgical procedures,” the analyst said. Byrnes expects Zilretta’s 2021 sales to surge by 45% year-over-year to $125 million, and then increase by a further 50% to $187.5 million the following year. That revenue growth will go hand in hand with massive share appreciation; Byrne’s price target is $35, suggesting upside of ~339% over the next 12 months. Needless to say Byrne’s rating is an Outperform (i.e. Buy). (To watch Byrnes’ track record, click here) Barring one lone Hold, all of Byrne’s colleagues agree. With 9 Buys, FLXN stock boasts a Strong Buy consensus rating. While not as optimistic as Byrne’s objective, the $20.22 average price target is still set to yield returns of an impressive 153% within the 12-month time frame. (See FLXN stock analysis on TipRanks) Protara Therapeutics (TARA) Staying in the pharma industry, next up we have Protara. Unlike Flexion, the cancer and rare disease-focused biotech has no therapies approved yet. However, the picture should soon become clear regarding the timing of a BLA (biologics license application) for TARA-002, the company’s investigational cell therapy for a rare pediatric indication - lymphatic malformations (LM). TARA-002 is based on the immunopotentiator OK-432, currently approved as Picibanil in Japan and Taiwan for the treatment of multiple cancer indications as well as LM. Currently, Protara is seeking to get the FDA’s acceptance that TARA-002 is comparable to OK-432. If everything goes according to plan, the company anticipates potential BLA filing in H2:2021 and potential approval in H1:2022. Protara shares have tumbled 40% year-to-date. That said, Guggenheim analyst Etzer Darout believes the stock is significantly undervalued. “We estimate risk-adjusted peak sales of ~$170M (75% PoS) in the US alone (biologics exclusivity to 2034-2035),” the 5-star analyst said. “The company has outlined a ‘no additional study scenario’ that estimates a US launch in 2022 and an ‘additional registration study’ scenario that estimates a 2023 launch and we see current levels as a buying opportunity ahead of regulatory clarity on LM.” Furthermore, Tara is expected to submit an IND (investigational new drug) for a Phase 1 trial for TARA-002 in 2H21 for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). Darout notes 80% (~65K) of all newly diagnosed bladder cancer patients suffer from this specific condition including ~45% “that are high grade with high unmet need.” The company also owns IV Choline, a Phase 3-ready asset, for which the FDA has already granted both Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation for IFALD (intestinal failure-associated liver disease). Based on all of the above, Darout rates TARA a Buy and has a $48 price target for the shares. The implication for investors? Upside of a strong 225%. (To watch Darout’s track record, click here) Overall, with 3 recent Buy ratings under its belt, TARA gets a Strong Buy from the analyst consensus view. The stock is backed by an optimistic average price target, too; at $43.67, the shares are anticipated to appreciate by ~198% in the year ahead. (See TARA stock analysis on TipRanks) Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) Last but not least is Green Thumb, a leading US cannabis MSO (multi state operator). This Chicago-based company is one of the stalwarts of the rising cannabis sector, boasting the second highest market-cap in the industry and exhibiting impressive growth over the last year. In 2020, revenue increased by 157% from 2019, to reach $556.6 million. That said, despite delivering another excellent quarterly statement in March, and being well-positioned to capitalize on additional states legalizing cannabis, the stock has pulled back recently after the company was hit by a damning Chicago Tribune article. According to Chicago Tribune, the company is being investigated by the fed over "pay to play" payments regarding the procurement of cannabis licenses in Illinois. Countering the claims, GTBIF management said the allegations are unfounded and that there is no factual evidence to support them. Furthermore, the company pointed out it has not even been contacted by the authorities regarding the matter. Who to believe, then? It’s an easy choice, according to Roth Capital’s Scott Fortune. “We believe these tenuous claims create an opportunity to own the best-in-class operator currently off 25% from recent highs,” the 5-atar analyst opined. “In our view, the GTI business and track record of execution is not at risk in terms of the seemingly baseless accusations. We will continue to monitor any new additional incremental evidence potentially surfacing but believe the allegations are unfounded. We believe the upside opportunity remains compelling at these levels.” Going by Fortune’s $45 price target, shares will be changing hands for a 70% premium a year from now. Fortune’s rating remains a Buy. (To watch Fortune’s track record, click here) The negative news has done little to dampen enthusiasm around this stock on Wall Street. The analyst consensus rates GTBIF a Strong Buy, based on a unanimous 12 Buys. The average price target, at $47.71, suggests an upside of 79% over the next 12 months. (See GTBIF stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Nvidia to Make Server Processor, Targets Intel Profit Center

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. unveiled its first server microprocessors, extending a push into Intel Corp.’s most lucrative market with a chip aimed at handling the most complicated computing work. Intel shares fell about 4% and Nvidia jumped on the news.Nvidia’s stock rallied further, to a gain of about 6%, after the company said first-quarter revenue “is tracking” above its previous forecast.The graphics chipmaker has designed a central processing unit, or CPU, based on technology from Arm Ltd., a company it’s trying to acquire from Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. The Swiss National Supercomputing Centre and U.S. Department of Energy’s Los Alamos National Laboratory will be the first to use the chips in their computers, Nvidia said Monday at an online event.Nvidia has focused mainly on graphics processing units, or GPUs, which are used to power video games and intensive computing tasks in data centers. CPUs, by contrast, are a type of chip that’s more of a generalist and can do basic tasks like running operating systems. Expanding into this product category opens up more revenue opportunities for Nvidia.Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang has made Nvidia the most valuable U.S. chipmaker by delivering on his promise to give graphics chips a major role in the explosion in cloud computing. Data center revenue contributes about 40% of the company’s sales, up from less than 7% just five years ago. Intel still has more than 90% of the market in server processors, which can sell for more than $10,000 each.The CPU, named Grace after the late pioneering computer scientist Grace Hopper, is designed to work closely with Nvidia graphics chips to better handle new computing problems that will come with a trillion parameters. Systems working with the new chip will be 10 times faster than those currently using a combination of Nvidia graphics chips and Intel CPUs. The new product will be available at the beginning of 2023, Nvidia said. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is the only other maker of these X86 CPUs and graphics chips.“The takeaway is that Nvidia is serious about CPUs and will not be constrained by X86 owned by Intel and AMD,” Hans Mosesmann, an analyst at Rosenblatt Securities, said in a research note. “The level of platform innovation is mind boggling and something that silicon competitors will be tasked to match for many, many years to come.”Revenue in the period ending in April is expected to be higher than $5.3 billion, which Nvidia projected on Feb. 24, the company said Monday in a separate statement.“We are experiencing broad-based strength, with all our market platforms driving upside to our initial outlook,” said Nvidia Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress. “Overall demand remains very strong and continues to exceed supply while our channel inventories remain quite lean. We expect demand to continue to exceed supply for much of this year.”Nvidia is pitching the new CPU to data center owners -- hyperscalers such as Amazon.com Inc.’s AWS and Alphabet Inc.’s Google -- as a way to harness artificial intelligence software more effectively and improve the ability to make sense of the flood of data they receive.Training a program using a trillion data points of information might take as long as a month currently. Grace will reduce that to three days, according to Ian Buck, an Nvidia vice president. For end-users of cloud services, that will lead to computers that can understand natural human language and make online automated help much more effective, he said.The Swiss National Supercomputing Centre provides scientific computing. The decision to use Grace will help with the amount of machines it’s able to deploy, CSCS director Thomas Schulthess said in an interview. Arm technology is widely used in smartphones and other mobile technology where battery life constraints mean that chips have to be more efficient. Nvidia’s decision to use Arm’s know-how as the basis for its CPU will likely help owners of data centers who have power constraints.Using Grace-based systems could help CSCS to move forward the art of complex calculations such as weather forecasting, Schulthess said. Computers could predict more accurately the track of a storm or even provide season-long climate outlooks to provide early warning of a drought, he said.The new processors are made to work closely with Nvidia graphics chips for the data center. Faster connections, new memory chips and the ability to share memory will help the overall performance of the product, Nvidia said.(Updates with earnings forecast in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Siemens Healthineers Said to Eye $1 Billion Ultrasound Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Siemens Healthineers AG is considering a sale of its ultrasound business, which could be valued at about $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.The German provider of medical equipment is weighing its options after receiving expressions of interest in the business, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. A sale could attract private equity and strategic bidders, the people said.Deliberations are ongoing, the valuation could change and there’s no certainty of a transaction, according to the people. A representative for Siemens Healthineers declined to comment on a potential sale of the ultrasound business.“The central aim of the Siemens Healthineers Strategy 2025 is to secure our market leadership beyond 2025,” the representative said in an email.Shares in Siemens Healthineers closed down 0.57% at 46.98 euros in Frankfurt on Monday, giving the company a market value of 53 billion euros ($63 billion). The stock has risen by more than a quarter over the last 12 months.Siemens Healthineers’s ultrasound unit sits within its broader imaging division and produces a range of devices that can be used in everything from general scanning to advanced echocardiography. The market for these products declined moderately last year as demand for systems to diagnose and monitor Covid-19 was not enough to counter the drop in routine and elective procedures caused by the pandemic, Siemens Healthineers said in its annual report.A sale of the ultrasound unit would add to $161 billion worth of health-care transactions globally this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s up more than 260% on the same period in 2020, when the coronavirus crisis was starting to put dealmaking across sectors on ice.Siemens Healthineers was involved in one of the largest medical acquisitions of 2020, when it agreed to buy Varian Medical Systems for about $16.4 billion in cash. The deal gives Siemens Healthineers a sizeable market share in the rapidly growing field of cancer treatment and helps the company chart a path toward joining Germany’s bluechip DAX Index.(Adds share move in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Pares Gains With Demand Uncertainty Holding Rally Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared gains with prices struggling to break out of its recent trading range as the market considers the jagged outlook for global fuel consumption.Futures in New York closed 0.6% higher on Monday after rising as much as 2.4% during the session. An uneven consumption outlook continues to hold oil prices back from rallying significantly past $60 a barrel. Even as fuel demand strengthens in countries like India and the U.S., it is far from a steady recovery worldwide as Covid-19 infections surge and lockdowns are renewed in parts of the Middle East and Europe.“The concerns over economic recovery are just too strong” for a sustained push higher at this point, said Gary Cunningham, director at Stamford, Connecticut-based Tradition Energy. “We need to see some real positive numbers come out of economic growth before we can push away from $60 on WTI.”Meanwhile, Yemen’s Houthis said they attacked oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, as the group steps up strikes on the kingdom. While such attacks have increased this year, they rarely claim lives or cause extensive damage.Oil in New York has remained trapped near $60 a barrel since mid-March as traders look for more signs of a recovery in consumption from the pandemic. Trading volumes have slumped -- falling below their 15-day average every day last week -- as the market awaits a breakout. In the meantime, the OPEC+ alliance agreed to add more barrels from May.“It is U.S. optimism that is helping the oil market, as developments in other parts of the world are not moving toward the same direction,” said Louise Dickson, an oil markets analyst at Rystad Energy AS. “Populous countries like India and Brazil are seemingly getting deeper in trouble than ever before, failing to deliver on hopes for a quick economic recovery.”There are already signs emerging of the potential impact of a steady reopening in the U.S. on consumption, even in the beleaguered airline industry. United Airlines Holdings Inc. said it saw an acceleration in customer demand in March, while U.S. air passenger numbers remain near their highest level since March. However, the downside for jet fuel refining margins will likely last into 2022 with international air travel lagging the recovery in the U.S., according to Bank of America Global Research.The broader outlook for the oil market may be getting weaker further down the line, Morgan Stanley analysts Martijn Rats and Amy Sergeant wrote in a report. That’s because Iranian supply may return quicker than expected, while U.S. drilling activity has continued to increase. It means price gains later this year could be limited, they said.Still, a revival in the 2015 nuclear deal will have to overcome increasing hurdles. In the latest potential complication for talks, the Persian Gulf country said it will respond to attacks on its largest uranium enrichment plant with further development of nuclear progress.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • LG, SK Reach $1.8 Billion Settlement to End EV Battery Spat

    (Bloomberg) -- Two South Korean electric-vehicle battery makers reached a last-minute settlement in a bitter U.S. trade dispute, sparing President Joe Biden from choosing between undermining intellectual property rights or dealing a politically toxic blow to his climate agenda.SK Innovation Co. agreed to pay 2 trillion won ($1.8 billion) to LG Energy Solution, a unit of LG Chem Ltd., according to a statement from the two companies. The payment is divided equally in cash and royalties, they said.Shares of SK Innovation surged as much as 18% in early Seoul, and was trading while LG Chem gained as much as 4%. The deal is a “major positive” for SK Innovation, Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note to clients.“This settlement should allow SKI to reap the long-term benefit of EV proliferation in the U.S.,” Morgan Stanley analysts including Young Suk Shin said. The analysts raised their rating to overweight with a price target of 330,000 won, implying a 39% upside potential to the shares from Friday’s close.The two companies “will work to help the development of EV battery industry in South Korea and the U.S. through healthy competition and friendly cooperation,” according to the joint statement. “In particular, we will work together to strengthen the battery network and environmentally-friendly policy that the Biden administration is pursuing.”The settlement will avert a 10-year import ban of SK Innovation’s batteries into the U.S. and ends the two-year dispute between the two companies. The import ban threatened to complicate the rollout of Ford Motor Co.’s new F-150 electric pickup truck and the Volkswagen AG’s ID.4 SUV, both due to begin production next year with EV batteries assembled at an SK Innovation plant in politically important Georgia.Political ConundrumThe dispute became a political conundrum for Biden because it was said to jeopardize as many as 6,000 battery manufacturing jobs in Georgia, prompting the state’s two Democratic senators and Republican governor to urge an intervention by the president. One of those senators faces re-election next year.“This settlement agreement is a win for American workers and the American auto industry,” Biden said in a statement Sunday. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the deal follows “significant engagement” by the administration.SK and LG also agreed to withdraw all lawsuits lodged in South Korea and overseas, according to the statement. They also agreed not to undertake any legal action against each other for the next 10 years.The settlement removes a major headache for both South Korean and U.S. government officials, who’ve spent weeks pressing the two sides to reach an agreement. Biden was facing an April 11 deadline to decide whether to overturn the import ban or do nothing and let it take effect. His decision pivoted on two critical policy issues -- the new president’s desire to promote EVs as a way to help curb climate change, and the nation’s long-standing backing of strong intellectual property rights.The U.S. International Trade Commission, an independent agency set up to protect U.S. markets from unfair trade practices, had issued the import ban Feb. 10 based on what it called an “extraordinary” effort by SK Innovation to destroy evidence in a trade-secret case lodged by LG Energy. The ITC did carve out time to let SK Innovation import components for batteries to be assembled in Georgia for Ford and Volkswagen vehicles, but the automakers argued it was not enough.Both auto-makers expressed relief at the settlement.“We are pleased the two battery suppliers at the center of this recent trade dispute have come together and solved their differences,” Scott Keogh, president and CEO at Volkswagen Group of America, said in a statement. “Our complete focus now shifts to where it should be; the start of U.S. production of the all-electric ID.4 SUV in 2022, assembled by proud, skilled workers in Tennessee.”Ford, in a statement, said it could focus now on delivering a range of electric vehicles “for our retail and fleet customers, while also supporting American workers, the economy and our shared goal of protecting the planet.”Tai, who has been in her position less than a month and whose office is designated to take the lead in these cases, held meetings with the parties as the deadline loomed. Georgia officials, including the two recently-elected Democratic Senators critical to Biden’s agenda, also met with senior company executives and administration officials.The case prompted an extraordinary effort to lobby the Biden administration, with near-daily meetings over recent weeks involving officials from a dozen government agencies and officials from both companies and the automakers. LG and SK spent more than $1 million last year on lobbying efforts, according to data collected by the Center for Responsive Politics.Senator Jon Ossoff “was stressing the urgent need for both companies to come to the negotiating table and agree to a settlement to save the Georgia plant,” said Miryam Lipper, a spokeswoman for the Democratic senator. His fellow Democrat, Senator Raphael Warnock, who’s up for re-election in 2022, also had called for a resolution, describing the looming import ban as a “severe punch in the gut” to Georgia’s workers.Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, a Republican, had called on Biden to veto the import ban while accusing the president of responsibility for Major League Baseball’s decision to move its All-Star game because of the state’s new voting law and costing the state jobs.He called the settlement “fantastic news for northeast Georgia” and the state’s growing EV industry, while the state’s economic development agency declared itself “ecstatic” at the “positive outcome for all parties.”Climate ChangeSK Innovation argued the order would undermine Biden’s push for more American-made EVs as part an effort to combat climate change.The commission said it had already taken the president’s policies into account when fashioning a carve-out that allowed SK Innovation to bring in components needed for Ford’s EV F-150 pickup for four years, and for Volkswagen’s American ID.4 SUV line for two years. Neither carmaker was appeased.LG Energy, which makes batteries for General Motors Co. in Michigan, said such a decision would weaken policies to protect trade secrets -- a long-standing issue in U.S. talks with China -- and that the carve-outs ensures Ford and Volkswagen had time to adjust.LG Energy accused SK Innovation of stealing billions of dollars’ worth of crucial information on how to make batteries, enabling it to win the contracts from Ford and Volkswagen. SK Innovation denied receiving or using any confidential information from the LG Energy employees it hired.SK Innovation is nearing completion of one facility in Commerce, Georgia, and is already making battery samples, while a second facility is about 20% complete and projected to be done next year. A second phase is planned that would bring SK Innovation’s total investment to about $5 billion and create 6,000 jobs, the company has said.“Georgia’s incredible economic development success continues to gain momentum, and we remain 100% committed to developing the entire electric vehicle supply chain right here in our state,” said Pat Wilson, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development.Non-Captive PlantIn addition to making the batteries for Ford and Volkswagen, the SK Innovation facility would be the nation’s largest so-called non-captive plant, meaning it would be able to adapt for other manufacturers, the company has said.LG, which is building an additional plant with GM in Ohio in addition to its facility in Holland, Michigan, has announced plans to invest $4.5 billion in the U.S. by 2025 and hire 10,000 workers to expand battery capacity.Creating more U.S.-based manufacturing is critical because the automakers want components close to their assembly plants, especially since a shortage of computer chips has highlighted vulnerabilities for global supply chains. The supply of batteries for a coming wave of electric models is also extremely tight.Biden has committed to creating more American-made manufacturing, particularly to compete with China. The Asian nation makes 73% of the world’s lithium-ion batteries compared with 12% by the U.S., which ranks No. 2, Jonathan Jennings, Ford’s global commodity pricing vice president, told the Senate Finance Committee on March 16.The case is In the Matter of Certain Lithium Ion Batteries, Battery Cells, Battery Modules, Battery Packs, Components Thereof and Processes Therefor, 337-1159, U.S. International Trade.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman’s Kostin Warns Biden Tax Plan Will Slash Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden’s tax hike proposals will deal a blow to corporate earnings growth next year, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists warned, highlighting a headwind for U.S. equities following a rally that has pushed prices to record highs.The U.S. president wants to raise corporate income tax to 28% and set a 21% minimum levy on global corporate earnings. The ambitious package is set to face resistance in Congress, before a potentially revised version goes into effect next year.Goldman strategists including David J. Kostin write in a note that in the unlikely scenario that no tax reforms are adopted, the S&P 500’s annual earnings per share will grow by 12% to $203 next year. However, full adoption of the Biden proposals would cut growth to just 5% or $190.“Legislation will be heavily negotiated,” the strategists wrote, adding their current estimate for a 9% earnings per share growth assumes that taxes will rise. The strategists predict that a statutory rate hike to 28% would shave off $8 from EPS growth next year, the foreign income rate hike would cost $5, while a minimum corporate rate of 15% would erase $1.The president plans to meet with a bipartisan group of centrist lawmakers on Monday as part of his pitch to support initiatives that he said would address inequality, strengthen the U.S. economy and rebuild the country’s infrastructure. Centrist Democrats like West Virginia’s senator Joe Manchin have said that the current tax proposal goes too far.U.S. equity futures retreated on Monday, following a third straight week of gains and fresh records for the S&P 500 Index.While global stocks have rallied on the expectation that economies will rebound as vaccinations against the coronavirus progress, cash-starved governments are under pressure to raise corporate taxes following an unprecedented spending spree to cushion the blow from the steepest recession in living memory.The Biden administration has floated a proposal for a new international tax code that would hit as many as 100 global corporate giants with a levy on their revenue. A push by European Union members to tax more of the income on the countries where tech giants do business had been stalled, amid a pushback from Donald Trump’s administration.(Updates with breakdown of EPS cost in fourth paragraph, U.S futures update in 6th)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.