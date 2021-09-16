Microsoft Office 2021 will be available on October 5th
Microsoft will release Office 2021, the next consumer version of its productivity suite, on . That’s the same day the company will launch . Much like before it, Office 2021 is a one-time purchase that will be available on both Windows and macOS. It’s for people who don’t want to subscribe to the company’s .
Microsoft promised to share more details on Office 2021 soon, but we know from reporting by that the release will feature many of the same improvements found in Office LTSC, a variant of the software the company released today for enterprise customers who can’t access the Cloud. Among other improvements, it adds accessibility features and dark mode support. We also know from a Microsoft plans to support the software for at least five years, and that the software will work with both 32- and 64-bit systems out of the box.
