U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,123.34
    -23.53 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.37
    -98.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,144.66
    -173.03 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.56
    -31.58 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.61
    +2.35 (+2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.80
    +7.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2339
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5500
    +0.3700 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,771.03
    -266.56 (-0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.14
    -10.32 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.06 (+0.69%)
     

Microsoft open sources the code for 3D Movie Maker

Mariella Moon
·Contributing Reporter
·2 min read
3D Movie Maker

Microsoft has open sourced the code for the 27-year-old program 3D Movie Maker — and it's all thanks to someone who asked on Twitter. Foone, whose Twitter profile says they're a "hardware and software necromancer," asked the tech giant for the source code to the program so they could expand and extend it. Microsoft doesn't own the BRender engine it runs on, which potentially posed a problem, but the one who does own it told Foone that he would be happy to open source it if he can find a copy. Thankfully, someone kept a copy of the engine, and Microsoft was able to release the program's code in its entirety.

3D Movie Maker, which was released in 1995, gives users an easy way to create films by placing cartoony characters and props into pre-rendered environments. According to PCGamer, Foone plans to update the program so it can run on modern PCs, as well as add features to make it easier to share the resulting videos. "I'm expecting I'll get the basic modernized version in the next month to a few months, depending on how many issues I run into," they told PCGamer.

The original source code for the project is now on GitHub made available under the MIT license as open source. As RockPaperShotgun notes, the program's BRender engine was also used for games such as Carmageddon 1 & 2, so the code's release could potentially lead to fan-updated versions that can run more smoothly on modern computers.

Recommended Stories

  • Alienware's QD-OLED gaming monitor is an ultrawide marvel

    Alienware’s QD-OLED monitor packs in everything we’d want in a gaming screen: A gorgeous and colorful next-generation OLED display, HDR, fast response times and just about every feature you’d want.

  • 2022 Kentucky Derby: How to turn $100 bet into a profitable venture at the Run for the Roses

    Wagering the Kentucky Derby is always a tough task. USA TODAY Sports' Dan Wolken tells us how to bankroll $100 at the Run for the Roses.

  • A simple string of "and"s seem to crash Google Docs pages

    Why "And. And. And. And. And." breaks Google Documents pages is a mystery, but it does.

  • Federal judge dismisses Trump's lawsuit against Twitter

    Twitter didn't violate his First Amendment rights, the judge has ruled.

  • Former Texas DB Chris Adimora announces transfer to SMU

    Adimora will look for a second chance at SMU.

  • 'EVE Online' and Microsoft Excel pair up for the year's hottest collab

    This is only sarcasm if you're not an EVE player.

  • Florida pension fund sues Elon Musk over Twitter deal

    The Orlando Police Pension Fund says the deal can’t close until 2025.

  • A new Google Cloud team is building services for Web3 developers

    Google wants to be the first choice for hosting blockchain apps.

  • NVIDIA pays $5.5 million to settle SEC charges over GPU sales to crypto miners

    NVIDIA has settled with the SEC over charges it didn't disclose how much it benefited from GPU sales to crypto miners.

  • Metaverse is ‘going to be a very big opportunity,' Qualcomm CEO says

    In Q1 2022, Meta’s metaverse business operated at a loss of nearly $3 billion, causing skepticism in the market about whether metaverse truly has a place in the digital future. In spite of the skepticism, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon agrees that the best has yet to come for metaverse adoption and investment.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • China Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCs

    (Bloomberg) -- China has ordered central government agencies and state-backed corporations to replace foreign-branded personal computers with domestic alternatives within two years, marking one of Beijing’s most aggressive efforts so far to eradicate key overseas technology from within its most sensitive organs.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsTo Save Democracy and Defeat Putin, Give Up

  • AT&T May Have Just Given Verizon a Gift

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was the first of the big three wireless carriers to budge when it announced a price increase for some customers on older service plans. It's the first notable price increase by any of the big three carriers since T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) completed its merger with Sprint. The price increase -- focused on older service packages -- is designed to get customers to switch to newer unlimited plans.

  • 2 Top 5G Stocks to Buy in May

    The 5G smartphone market has been growing at a terrific pace as more consumers adopt the latest wireless standard, which is why it wasn't surprising to see a greater number of 5G devices being shipped in January 2022 compared to 4G smartphones. Market research firm Counterpoint Research estimates that the penetration of 5G smartphones hit 51% in January, surpassing the penetration rate of their 4G counterparts for the first time. This also means that there is still a lot of room for growth in the adoption of 5G smartphones.

  • This Crypto Has Gained 2,000% in 2 Months. Should You Buy?

    Image source: Getty Images STEPN (GMT) calls itself a “Web 3 lifestyle app” that rewards its users for staying fit. In the past two months, STEPN has increased from $0.15 to $3.21, a whopping 2,000% return.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in May

    The metaverse continues to be a hot topic among the media and investors, but it's hard to define what exactly the metaverse is and who is leading the market. What I think we know is that the metaverse will involve the embodiment of people in 3D, rather than a 2D video, and will involve meeting people in a digital space. With those guardrails in mind, I think the top metaverse stocks today are Unity Technologies (NYSE: U), Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • Google Jumps The Crypto Bandwagon To Win Cloud Market From Alibaba, Amazon, Microsoft

    Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google cloud unit formed a team to build services for developers running blockchain applications to tap the budding crypto market, CNBC reports. Former Citi executive James Tromans, who arrived at Google in 2019, will lead the product and engineering group. Google wants to offer back-end services to developers interested in composing their Web3 software to win market share in cloud infrastructure from Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Amazo

  • Duolingo language learning app undergoes ‘biggest ever redesign’ to make it less stressful

    Duolingo has undergone what it says is its biggest ever redesign, aimed at making the app less stressful to use. Duolingo is now 10 years old and has become the most popular education app in the world, used by millions to learn a variety of languages. “We often heard from learners that they’re not sure whether they’re using Duolingo in the ‘correct’ or ‘best’ way,” a Duolingo spokesperson said.

  • Tony Fadell created the iPod and co-created the iPhone. He almost didn’t join Apple

    Tony Fadell helped create the iPod and co-create the iPhone, but he wasn't sure he wanted to join Apple in the first place.

  • Meta is integrating its Horizon Venues live events app into Horizon Worlds

    Horizon Venues is currently a separate app dedicated to attending live events in VR that uses the same avatars as Horizon Worlds. On June 6, users will be able to attend these live events directly within Horizon Worlds and the standalone Venues app will be discontinued. "You’ll be able to catch your favorite marquee shows, from live sporting events to concerts from today’s hit artists and beyond, then hit up a comedy club or meditation session or even host your own meet-up, all from within Horizon Worlds," the company said in a blog post about the announcement.