Microsoft overtakes Amazon in Interbrand's 2022 Best Global Brands Report

·3 min read

- Apple retains top spot as the Top 100 Brands ranking exceeds more than $3 trillion for the first time - a 16% increase since 2021

- Airbnb (#54), Red Bull (#64) and Xiaomi (#84) are new entrants for 2022

- Microsoft (#2), Tesla (#12) and Chanel (#22) see the greatest YoY growth

- Nike (#10) enters top 10 for the first time, edging out McDonald's (#11)

- Instagram (#16) overtakes Facebook (#17) as Meta's most valuable brand

- Top 10 brands makeup 53% of the total value of the table

- Quantitative Environmental, Societal and Governance (ESG) data incorporated into the Best Global Brands methodology for the first time

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interbrand has today announced its Best Global Brands 2022 ranking at Web Summit 2022. Apple holds onto the number one position for its 10th consecutive year, while Microsoft has moved up into second place, overtaking Amazon.

Microsoft, Tesla and Chanel have seen the greatest YoY percentage growth, all increasing brand value by 32%.

Despite Tesla's continued growth, it could not replicate the 184% increase in brand value it saw in 2021.

Top 10

With an 18% increase in brand value, Apple (US$482,215m) has remained at the top of the table. It is followed by Microsoft (US$278,288m), which has leapfrogged Amazon (US$274,819m) to be number two in the rankings. Google (US$251,751m) has held onto its number four spot.

The remainder of the top 10 companies are: Samsung #5 (US$87,689m), Toyota #6 (US$59,757m), Coca-Cola #7 (US$57,535m), Mercedes-Benz #8 (US$56,103m), Disney #9 (US$50,325m) and Nike #10 (US$50,289m) for the first time.

The top 10 brands makeup 53% of the total value of the entire table.

Table Value

The average brand value has reached over US$3 trillion for the first time ever - a 16% rise from 2021 (US$2,667,524m).

Interbrand’s Best Global Brands 2022
Interbrand’s Best Global Brands 2022


A 16% increase in the table's overall brand value demonstrates the growing contribution a company's brand has in driving its economic success. While financial markets have shown significant swings over the last few years, the value of the world's strongest brands have steadily increased driving customer choice, loyalty and margins.

Key Learnings

The fastest risers in 2022 (in terms of brand value % change, year-on-year) significantly outperformed the fastest falling brands on three Brand Strength factors – Direction, Agility and Participation.

  • Direction – these brands set a clear direction, ensuring that the entire organization knows where they are going, and are working towards the same ambition.

  • Agility – having done this, they move fast, bringing new products and services to market and, where necessary, pivoting to address changing customer needs.

  • Participation – ultimately, bringing people on a journey with them and making them part of the movement to create an engaging brand world.

Chris Capossela, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Microsoft said: "At Microsoft, we believe that technology can help empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. While we continue to help customers digitally transform and leverage our technology to do more with less, we're excited to grow with our audiences beyond brand constraints as a truly valuable part of their lives."

Gonzalo Brujó, Global CEO of Interbrand said: "As we journey through this period of economic uncertainty, the most successful brands will continue to make ever stronger connections with consumers. It is no longer enough to have a static business and brand offering. Successful brands know how to harness new technology to create improved experiences for consumers and become a truly integrated part of their lives.

"These top 10 brands defy the rules. They build exceptionally strong relationships with their customers, which allows them to extend the equity of their brand beyond traditional products, sectors or silos. They stand out in terms of leadership, empowerment and change—and with that comes value."

For the complete Top 100 ranking and report with industry trends and the full methodology, visit www.bestglobalbrands.com.

For more information, please contact:

Emma Walkom, emma@pumpkin.uk.com, +44 7531 474626, interbrand@pumpkin.uk.com

 

SOURCE Interbrand Group

