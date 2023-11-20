Microsoft on pace to hit all-time high after hiring OpenAI’s Sam Altman

Microsoft Corp. is on pace to reach an all-time high after the software giant hired OpenAI co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman to lead its new in-house advanced artificial intelligence research team.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Redmond, Washington-based company’s shares had edged lower on Friday after Altman’s shock exit from the creator of ChatGPT. The shares recovered in pre-market trading Monday as analysts noted that they don’t see the firing affecting the OpenAI-Microsoft relationship and said they were positive on about Altman’s new role at the Windows software maker.

This is “clear win” for Microsoft and “should help offset concerns regarding potential near-term uncertainty at OpenAI,” Evercore ISI analyst Kirk Materne wrote in a note.

Meanwhile, OpenAI’s board replaced Altman with Emmett Shear, the former CEO of Twitch, defying calls from investors to reinstate the startup’s ousted chief.

“While it remains to be seen how much ‘brain drain’ there will be at OpenAI, we think the fundamental risk to Microsoft is largely contained with Altman and team on board,” said Materne.

Technology stocks have been rebounding in recent weeks as cooling inflation lifted hopes that the Federal Reserve was near the end of its rate-rising cycle. The rallies have meant that both Apple Inc. and Microsoft are inching closer to $3 trillion market capitalizations.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.