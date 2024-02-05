Microsoft partners with Semafor for AI-assisted news content

A Microsoft logo is seen on an office building in New York

(Reuters) - Microsoft said on Monday it is teaming up with media platform Semafor and other news organizations to help journalists work with generative AI in content production.

Through these collaborations, Microsoft will help the organizations to identify and refine the procedures and policies to use artificial intelligence (AI) responsibly in newsgathering and business practices, the tech giant said in a blog post.

Semafor said it is launching a breaking news feed called "Signals", which journalists can use with the help of tools from OpenAI and Microsoft to provide readers with analysis and insights on breaking news stories.

The deal, financial details of which were not disclosed, comes at a time when Microsoft, along with ChatGPT maker OpenAI, faces a lawsuit brought by the New York Times over unauthorized use of its published content to train artificial intelligence technologies.

OpenAI and Microsoft have said that using copyrighted works to train AI products amounts to "fair use," a legal doctrine governing the unlicensed use of copyrighted material.

Microsoft also announced collaborations with news organizations, including the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, the Online News Association and the GroundTruth Project to explore ways to incorporate generative AI into their work and newsrooms.

(Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)