U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,214.00
    +15.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,604.00
    +167.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,711.50
    +46.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,283.80
    +12.80 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.26
    +0.41 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,894.10
    -4.40 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    27.72
    -0.22 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2167
    -0.0033 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.75
    -0.61 (-3.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4164
    -0.0040 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9850
    +0.1550 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,336.52
    -4,301.74 (-10.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    914.71
    -69.59 (-7.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,038.22
    +18.55 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,149.41
    +600.40 (+2.10%)
     

Microsoft reveals new phishing campaign by SolarWinds hackers

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

The group behind the massive SolarWinds hacks has also been running a sophisticated email-based spear-phishing campaign, according to Microsoft. In a blog post by company VP Tom Burt, he said the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC) has detected a wave of cyberattacks by the group called Nobelium against government agencies, think tanks and non-governmental organizations. Nobelium apparently sent out 3,000 emails to 150 organizations after getting access to Constant Contact, the mass mailing service used by the United States Agency for International Development or USAID.

While most of the targets are in the United States, they're spread out in 24 countries overall. At least a quarter of the intended victims are involved in humanitarian and human rights work and, hence, may be the most vocal critics of Russian president Vladimir Putin. The SolarWinds attack is believed to be a Russian-backed campaign, and the United States government retaliated by expelling 10 Russian diplomats from Washington, DC. The Treasury Department also imposed sanctions on six Russian technology companies that were allegedly involved in the creation of malicious tools for cyberattacks.

According to Microsoft, it first detected the campaign on January 25th, though Nobelium wasn't leveraging USAID's Constant Contact account to phish targets back then. The campaign has evolved several ways since, and it was only on May 25th that MSTIC determined an escalation on the group's part when it sent out 3,000 emails with legitimate-looking USAID addresses through the mailing service. 

Thankfully, most of the emails were blocked by automated threat detection systems due to the high volume of emails that were sent out. Further, the contents were anything but subtle. The New York Times says one of the emails blasted out highlighted a message claiming that "Donald Trump has published new emails on election fraud." It then linked to a URL that downloads malware into the victim's computer when clicked. Microsoft says some of the earliest emails that went out may have been successfully delivered, though, and it's advising potential targets to make sure they're sufficiently protected. 

Burt wrote in his post:

"These attacks appear to be a continuation of multiple efforts by Nobelium to target government agencies involved in foreign policy as part of intelligence gathering efforts... when coupled with the attack on SolarWinds, it’s clear that part of Nobelium’s playbook is to gain access to trusted technology providers and infect their customers. By piggybacking on software updates and now mass email providers, Nobelium increases the chances of collateral damage in espionage operations and undermines trust in the technology ecosystem."

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla update activates the in-car camera for driver monitoring

    New Tesla EVs are ready to use their in-car camera while Autopilot is active to make sure the driver is paying attention.

  • NASA's Mars copter survives 'anomaly' during its sixth flight

    NASA's Ingenuity copter wobbled didn't fall down during its sixth flight tour of Mars.

  • The Morning After: We can finally see 'Horizon Forbidden West' running on the PS5

    Sony gave us our first gameplay preview of the new 'Horizon' game and NASA's Mars copter survived a scare during its sixth flight.

  • 'Dying Light 2 Stay Human' heads to PC and consoles on December 7th

    Dying Light 2 finally has a release date and a new subtitle.

  • Analysis: Big oil may get more climate lawsuits after Shell ruling -lawyers, activists

    A Dutch court's decision to force Royal Dutch Shell to make deeper, faster cuts to its climate warming emissions on the basis of human rights could set a precedent, especially in European countries, according to lawyers and activists. The court on Wednesday ordered the Anglo-Dutch company to slash its global greenhouse gas emissions, which stood at around 1.6 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent in 2019, by 45% by 2030. Shell said it would appeal the decision forcing it to cut by an amount roughly equivalent to four times Britain's annual emissions.

  • Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 and Type Cover are $260 off at Best Buy

    Save $260 on Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover during Best Buy's Memorial Day sale.

  • Facebook will no longer remove posts claiming COVID-19 was ‘man-made’

    Claiming that COVID-19 was ‘man-made’ will no longer get your post removed by Facebook.

  • The Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite are cheaper takes on Samsung's 2020 tablets

    Taking a page from its Galaxy S10 and S20 playbooks, Samsung has announced the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, two more affordable versions of the Tab S7 and Tab A7 tablets it released last year.

  • The UK is sabotaging its own plan to decarbonize heating

    Air Source Heat Pumps offer a more energy-efficient way to heat your home. So why aren't we all buying them?

  • Sony confirms 'Uncharted 4' is coming to PC

    Sony revealed that Uncharted 4 is heading to PC and that the PS5 will soon become profitable.

  • Carl Icahn Says He May Get Into Cryptocurrencies in a ‘Big Way’

    (Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Carl Icahn is interested in getting into cryptocurrency in a “big way,” and may eventually put more than $1 billion into an alternative currency.While Icahn hasn’t bought any cryptocurrency yet, the billionaire investor said in a Bloomberg TV interview that he studies Bitcoin, Ethereum and the crypto sector as a whole to determine where the opportunities are. Alternative currencies are gaining popularity as a natural manifestation of inflation in the economy, he added.Any criticism around cryptocurrency having no underlying value is a “little wrong-headed,” Icahn said.“Well, what’s the value of a dollar? The only value of the dollar is because you can use it to pay taxes,” he said. “I’m looking at the whole business, and how I might get involved in it.”Icahn also said he believes people are looking at alternative currencies because parts of the equities market are being traded at “ridiculous prices.” He referred not only to those being driven up as so-called meme stocks, but also certain strategies being offered by money managers.“I don’t think Reddit and Robinhood and those guys are necessarily bad, I think they do serve a purpose,” Icahn said. “Money is funneling back into companies. Some of these companies might be OK, but a number of them, the risk-reward is absurd.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Japan's Renesas to raise $2 billion via new shares to fund Dialog purchase

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp said it will raise 218.5 billion yen ($1.99 billion) through a new share issue to help the automotive semiconductors maker fund its planned $6 billion purchase of Dialog Semiconductor. In February, Renesas announced the acquisition of the Anglo-German chip designer and Apple Inc supplier in a bid to tap the growth in assisted driving technology and the roll out of broadband 5G networks that could spur connectivity across smart devices. "The issuance of new shares and the acquisition will enable Renesas to maintain a strong financial base that will enable Renesas to execute its future growth strategy," the company said in a statement.

  • Exclusive: Nasdaq seeks to remove restriction in direct listing plan

    Nasdaq Inc asked U.S. regulators on Wednesday to remove a restriction that limits how much money companies can raise through a direct listing on its stock market exchange, according to a regulatory filing reviewed by Reuters. Direct listings allow companies to list on the stock market without a traditional and more costly initial public offering. Nasdaq's move follows the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) approval last week of a Nasdaq proposal to allow companies to raise capital in a direct listing as long the shares start trading within the indicated price range set.

  • Apple Is Looking for Crypto Experience in ‘Alternative Payments’ Job Post

    Apple’s payments unit is looking for a crypto-savvy biz-dev specialist to lead partnership efforts.

  • Big Oil’s Climate-Change Takedown Arrives With Stunning Rebukes

    (Bloomberg) -- Fresh from striking a hammer blow in the boardrooms of the world’s biggest oil companies, the climate movement has a clear message: the energy transition is happening and there’s no turning back.Just five years ago, environmental activists were limited to waving placards outside of annual meetings and to the odd shareholder proposal, inevitably rebuffed by the boards and management teams. On Wednesday by contrast, stock investors ousted two Exxon Mobil Corp. directors seen as insufficiently attuned to the threat of climate change, while Chevron Corp. shareholders voted for a proposal to compel the company to reduce pollution by its customers. Royal Dutch Shell Plc was ordered to slash emissions harder and faster than planned by a Dutch court.It was a humiliating loss for Exxon, the Western world’s biggest oil company, made worse by the fact that the the effort was championed by an activist with just a 0.02% stake. Chief executive officer and Chairman Darren Woods battled against the tiny fund for weeks, calling its nominees “unqualified,” and offering concessions just hours before the annual meeting. The board even held up the vote in a last-ditch attempt to secure more support.It was to no avail. The climate movement is now so mainstream that the world’s largest institutional investors were willing to back Engine No. 1, a group of little-known activists who only established their fund six months ago, over one of the biggest titans in corporate America. BlackRock Inc., the second-largest holder of Exxon with a 6.6% stake, voted for three of the four new directors nominated by Engine No. 1, according to a vote bulletin published Wednesday. The asset manager said it was “concerned about Exxon’s strategic direction” and could benefit from the addition of the new directors.“It’s a big deal for Exxon, but it’s a watershed moment for the oil and gas industry,” said Fred Krupp, president of the Environmental Defense Fund. “It’s no longer tenable for companies like Exxon Mobil to defy calls to align their business strategies with decarbonizing the economy.”A missed revolutionTuesday’s events mark a rude awakening for Big Oil’s powerful executives, who long marched to the beat of their own drum, with little need to take advice from shareholders on how to run their businesses. For much of the decade before the 2014 oil crash, energy companies were among the biggest cash cows in the stock market and the cornerstone of most major pension funds.At the heart of their power was one iron-clad macroeconomic rule of the last half-century: the developed world’s thirst for energy was growing, and Big Oil had it. But in the past decade, the U.S. shale revolution and the climate movement disrupted that trend from the supply and demand sides, respectively.For too long, Exxon -- and to a large extent, its rivals -- missed them both.It wasn’t just that the supermajors were late to shale, but that they failed to appreciate what the massive new supply meant for the global crude market. From 2008 to 2014, the world was moving from a perceived shortage of oil to an abundance of it. But as old fields in Texas were being revived by fracking, Big Oil continued to pursue capital-intensive projects in the Arctic and Canada’s oil sands.This not only damaged financial returns over the long term, but it also put Exxon and its peers firmly in the crosshairs of a movement that was increasingly targeting corporate America.“The link between climate change and financial investments are undeniable,” said Aeisha Mastagni, a fund manager at California State Teachers’ Retirement System, the second-largest U.S.-state pension fund and an early backer of Engine No. 1.While the environmental activist movement has been successful in targeting Big Oil and its allies, it has not yet solved the far bigger problem of tackling the world’s consumption of crude. Exxon, Chevron, Shell, BP Plc and Total SE together produce less than 15% of global crude supply. Even if they retreat, others may step in to fill the gap unless consumers are willing to make some hard choices about their lifestyle.Lightning rodEven compared with its peers, Exxon has long been a lightning rod for criticism. Former CEO Lee Raymond vociferously opposed the 1998 Kyoto Protocol, one of the first globally coordinated agreements to reduce carbon emissions, citing the “uncertainty” around climate science. While the company’s stance evolved over time -- it backed the 2015 Paris Agreement -- under Woods it still clung to the belief that demand for oil and gas would persist, and that Exxon would be the one to supply it.The difference between the American oil titans and their rivals in Europe grew wider over the last few years when Shell, BP and Total committed to net zero emissions targets by mid-century. In 2020, Woods famously dismissed these targets, some of which rely on asset sales, as a “beauty competition” that would do little to halt climate change. Later that year, internal Exxon documents leaked to Bloomberg News revealed that Woods’s $200 billion, seven-year expansion plan was projected to increase annual emissions 17% by 2025, equivalent to the entire output of Greece.The coronavirus pandemic forced Woods to reverse course on much of his expansion plan, cutting capital spending by about a third all the way out to 2025. But by then the damage was done. Exxon’s debt ballooned 40% to around $70 billion in 2020, and it posted its first annual loss in at least four decades, incurring the biggest writedown in its modern history. The company was also removed from the Dow Jones Industrial Average.Investor discontentExxon’s financial performance may have been the impetus for Engine No. 1’s campaign, but it was the company’s environmental record that loomed large over the actual vote. Environmental, social and governance investing has gained increasing importance within the country’s biggest asset managers, due in part to demand from climate-conscious clients.Vanguard Group, BlackRock and State Street Corp., Exxon’s top three investors, are all members of the Net Zero Managers Initiative, which supports the goal of eliminating net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The CEOs of BlackRock and State Street have are keen to paint themselves as catalysts for energy transition as they themselves become targets of environmental activism.None of this was lost on Engine No. 1., which seized on investor discontent over returns and used it to amplify its criticism of Exxon’s unwillingness to adapt. “A refusal to accept that fossil fuel demand may decline in decades to come has led to a failure to take even initial steps towards evolution, and to obfuscating rather than addressing long-term business risk,” the activist said in a recent presentation.To ease investor discontent, Exxon must separate the roles of CEO and Chairman and increase transparency over its future plans, according to Iancu Daramus of Legal & General Investment Management, a top 20 shareholder. The company also needs to set “ambitious emissions targets befitting an iconic company of this scale and stature,” he said.Exxon did take a series of measures, such as publishing new emissions reduction targets, talking up new low-carbon technology ventures and buying more renewable power to fund its operations. But the company still appeared tone-deaf to investor demands.“When we did meet with the company the executive management team does most of the talking,” said Mastagni of CalSTRS. “They were unwilling to listen to shareholder concerns.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow rise after jobless claims improve more than expected

    Stocks rose Thursday morning, reversing overnight declines after new jobless claims came in lower than expected.

  • Bitcoin Drops, Stocks Rally Ahead of Biden’s Budget Announcement

    Why isn't the prospect of more U.S. stimulus boosting bitcoins price?

  • ECB Expected to Keep Its Higher Bond-Buying Pace Through Summer

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The European Central Bank is increasingly expected by economists and investors to extend the elevated pace of its emergency bond-buying at its next meeting, despite a likely economic rebound.HSBC Holdings Plc, UBS Group AG and ABN Amro Bank NV are among those who expect the Governing Council to prolong current stimulus settings on June 10. Economists surveyed before the previous meeting said purchases would probably be scaled back.Bloomberg Economics now forecasts buying will hold at about 85 billion euros ($103 billion) a month in the third quarter, instead of falling to the same level as in the first quarter.The predictions come after days of top officials pushing back against the idea that they’re ready to slow buying. With more-hawkish colleagues relatively quiet on the matter, the scene is set for yet more ultra-loose policy.“This tilts the likelihood to a continuation of the ‘significantly’ faster purchase pace into the third quarter, even if the decision may still be close in June and require some element of compromise,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. economist Greg Fuzesi said in a report.Investors have picked up on the mood change. German 10-year yields have fallen 10 basis points since climbing to a two-year high last week, suggesting the prospects for a slowdown in the ECB’s program have been pared.Sunnier TimesThe pandemic purchases were ramped up in March when the U.S. rebound was fueling a global rise in borrowing costs while the euro zone was in a double-dip recession. The ECB will unveil new economic projections that should confirm a far brighter outlook as vaccinations pick up.A European Commission report on Friday showed economic confidence in May at the highest level in more than three years as restaurants, hotels and shops across the region start to reopen.Yet in a sign that the recovery remains fragile, French data on Friday came in much weaker than expected. Consumer spending fell 8.3% in April from the previous month, more than twice as much as forecast, and first-quarter gross domestic product was revised to show a decline. Finland also posted an unexpected contraction.ECB board member Fabio Panetta said this week he sees no justification for slowing purchases -- arguing there’s no evidence inflation pressures will be sustained -- and President Christine Lagarde said last week it’s “far too early” to discuss plans for removing stimulus.French Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said the idea of slowing purchases in the third quarter is “purely speculative.” His German counterpart Jens Weidmann, typically one of the more hawkish council members, opted not to discuss current policy in a speech on Thursday. Austria’s Robert Holzmann said buying will be determined by market conditions.Yields in the euro area have continued to rise from their March levels, and the ECB warned in its latest financial stability review that further upward surprises in U.S. inflation could lead to serious spillover risks.ECB board member Isabel Schnabel played down such concerns in an interview with Reuters published Friday, saying higher yields are a “natural development at a turning point in the recovery.” But she also said premature withdrawal of monetary or fiscal support would be a mistake, and that new data must be assessed before deciding on the pace of bond buying.Constructive Ambiguity“It would seem too early to start to reduce the pace of purchases,” HSBC economist Fabio Balboni said in a note to clients, citing “the recovery still in its early phases, inflation below target, and countries having recently increased their fiscal deficit estimates.”One factor policy makers will need to consider is thinner summer liquidity. That may force it to slow buying temporarily -- as has happened before with other programs -- but it also complicates communication. Some economists reckon the ECB will opt for vaguer language.Katharina Utermoehl at Allianz SE said a commitment to slow purchases could lead to a situation where an unexpected rise in bond yields would require a rapid policy shift. Instead, “constructive ambiguity” would see the ECB refocus on the pandemic program’s flexibility.“I don’t think the ECB will make a concrete commitment,” said Birgit Henseler, an economist at DZ Bank AG. “If yields continue to rise, the ECB may buy more. But if the recent consolidation of yields continues, we may only see purchases of 60 to 70 billion euros per month.”The central bank will “stay on the side of caution and signal ongoing accommodation,” UBS economist Reinhard Cluse said in a report. “Continued purchases at an elevated pace would also support the ECB’s aim to maintain ‘favorable financing conditions’ amid the recent rise in European yields and spreads, and the euro.”(Updates with economic confidence report in eighth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden plans retroactive hike in capital-gains taxes, so it may be already too late for investors to avoid it: report

    President Joe Biden’s proposed budget assumes that a hike in the capital-gains tax rate took effect in late April, meaning that it already would be too late for high-income investors to realize gains at lower tax rates, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday citing people familiar with the proposal.

  • Polygon price surges following investment from Mark Cuban

    Billionaire entrepreneur and newly converted DeFi fan Mark Cuban has invested in Polygon (Matic), a leading Layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution. According to emails, he has confirmed the investment in Polygon but didn’t disclose the size or amount purchased.