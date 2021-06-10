U.S. markets close in 4 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,230.58
    +11.03 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,529.52
    +82.38 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,946.40
    +34.65 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,310.74
    -16.39 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.20
    +0.24 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,892.20
    -3.30 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    27.99
    -0.02 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2179
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4960
    +0.0070 (+0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4146
    +0.0030 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5640
    -0.0560 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,215.62
    +1,527.54 (+4.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    955.41
    -9.82 (-1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.65
    +5.64 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,958.56
    +97.76 (+0.34%)
     
JUST IN:

Initial jobless filings fell for sixth straight week to new pandemic-era low

376,000 Americans filed, 370,000 expected

Microsoft plans to launch dedicated Xbox cloud gaming hardware

Frederic Lardinois
·2 min read

Microsoft will soon launch a dedicated device for game streaming, the company announced today. It's also working with a number of TV manufacturers to build the Xbox experience right into their internet-connected screens and Microsoft plans to bring build cloud gaming to the PC Xbox app later this year, too, with a focus on play-before-you-buy scenarios.

It's unclear what these new game streaming devices will look like. Microsoft didn't provide any further details. But chances are, we're talking about either a Chromecast-like streaming stick or a small Apple TV-like box. So far, we also don't know which TV manufacturers it will partner with.

It's no secret that Microsoft is bullish about cloud gaming. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, it's already making it possible for its subscribers to play more than 100 console games on Android, streamed from the Azure cloud, for example. In a few weeks, it'll open cloud gaming in the browser on Edge, Chrome and Safari, to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers (it's currently in limited beta). And it is bringing Game Pass Ultimate to Australia, Brazil, Mexico and Japan later this year, too.

In many ways, Microsoft is unbundling gaming from the hardware -- similar to what Google is trying with Stadia (an effort that, so far, has fallen flat for Google) and Amazon with Luna. The major advantage Microsoft has here is a large library of popular games, something that's mostly missing on competing services, with the exception of Nvidia's GeForce Now platform -- though that one has a different business model since its focus is not on a subscription but on allowing you to play the games you buy in third-party stores like Steam or the Epic store.

What Microsoft clearly wants to do is expand the overall Xbox ecosystem, even if that means it sells fewer dedicated high-powered consoles. The company likens this to the music industry's transition to cloud-powered services backed by all-you-can-eat subscription models.

"We believe that games, that interactive entertainment, aren’t really about hardware and software. It’s not about pixels. It’s about people. Games bring people together,"
said Microsoft's Xbox head Phil Spencer. "Games build bridges and forge bonds, generating mutual empathy among people all over the world. Joy and community -that’s why we’re here."

It's worth noting that Microsoft says it's not doing away with dedicated hardware, though, and is already working on the next generation of its console hardware -- but don't expect a new Xbox console anytime soon.

Recommended Stories

  • Ahead of E3 Showcase, Microsoft Reaffirms Its Commitment to Bulking Up Xbox Game Pass

    Ahead of Sunday’s highly anticipated Microsoft/Bethesda Games Showcase at E3, Microsoft held a virtual press briefing about the future of Xbox and the company’s approach to gaming. And, unsurprisingly, much of it came back to Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft has been gradually building on the service, which grants users access to a library of hundreds […]

  • Microsoft plans to bring Xbox and Game Pass to iOS, smart TVs and more

    Microsoft will offer access to Xbox games across an increasingly broad range of devices, including smart TVs and iPhones, company executives said this week during press briefings about its gaming business.The big picture: Long a major player in the console market with Xbox, Microsoft is drifting away from a dependency on physical hardware, arguing that its path to success is about streaming.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“Through the cloud, we will be

  • No more kidney dialysis? Lebanese hospitals issue warning

    Hospitals in Lebanon warned Thursday they may be forced to suspend kidney dialysis next week due to severe shortages in supplies, the latest in Lebanon’s accelerating crises and collapsing health sector. Lebanon is grappling with an unprecedented economic and financial crisis that has seen the local currency collapse and banks clamp down on withdrawals and money transfers. As the Central Bank’s foreign currency reserves dry up, the country has been witnessing shortages in medicines, fuel and other basic goods, with long lines forming outside petrol stations.

  • Recorded Future launches its new $20M Intelligence Fund for early-stage startups

    Threat intelligence company Recorded Future is launching a $20 million fund for early-stage startups developing novel data intelligence tools. The Intelligence Fund will provide seed and Series A funding to startups that already have venture capital funding, Recorded Future says, as well as equip them with resources to help with the development and integration of intelligence applications in order to accelerate their go-to-market strategy. Recorded Future, which provides customers with information to help them better understand the external cyber threats they are facing, will invest in startups that aim to tackle significant problems that require novel approaches using datasets and collection platforms, which the company says could be anything from technical internet sensors to satellites.

  • German car authority investigates Porsche over fuel consumption data

    Germany's car authority KBA has started a probe against Porsche, suspecting incorrect fuel consumption data for gasoline-powered cars, news portal Business Insider reported on Thursday. Porsche said it had made a voluntary notification to the authority as "a pre-cautionary measure" a year ago, regarding conformity issues with individual vehicles. "The current procedure has already been able to find no conformity deviations in the large majority of vehicles," a Porsche spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

  • Apple: Privacy is a human right, unless you live in China

    Apple executives like CEO Tim Cook like to repeat, often, what’s become a kind of mantra inside the company as well as during public events like this week’s annual developer showcase, WWDC 2021: Namely, that privacy is a “human right,” and that as much as possible, the iPhone maker is going to bake privacy into …

  • Splice launches new Creator plans with exclusive plugins and educational videos

    Astra and Beatmaker are the company's first VSTs, but the Skills lessons are the star of the show.

  • How a Facial Peel Can Help Get Your Face Ready to Head Back Into the World

    Whether you're concerned about wrinkles, sun spots, acne scarring or dullness, the procedure produces real results—and fast.

  • Nintendo's 'Game Builder Garage' taught this comp sci dropout how to make games

    Nintendo's 'Game Builder Garage' might actually get reluctant coders into game-making on their Switch console.

  • Microsoft is officially making Xbox video game streaming sticks

    The Xbox experience is getting baked into smart TVs, too.

  • Watch Aptera’s Solar-Powered 3-Wheel EV Cruise Southern California’s Winding Coastal Roads

    The EV, which is named after the Spanish word for "sun," can drive 1,000 miles on a single charge.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street set for flat open as consumer prices jump

    U.S. stock indexes were set for a muted open on Thursday as a surge in consumer prices in May fanned fears of early policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, while another report showed the labor market remained under pressure. The Labor Department said its consumer price index increased 0.6% last month after surging 0.8% in April. In the 12 months through May, CPI accelerated 5.0% in its biggest year-on-year increase since August 2008.

  • TPG-Backed PropertyGuru Eyes $2 Billion Thiel SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Bridgetown 2 Holdings Ltd., the blank-check company backed by billionaires Richard Li and Peter Thiel, is in advanced talks to merge with Singapore’s online real estate firm PropertyGuru Pte, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The special purpose acquisition company has been in discussions with PropertyGuru on the potential deal, which could be announced as soon as next month, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. A transactio

  • EUR/USD Mid-Session Technical Analysis for June 9, 2021

    The direction of the EUR/USD is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the 50% level at 1.2185.

  • Billionaire's Altice group buys 12% BT stake in support of fibre plans

    LONDON/PARIS (Reuters) -Telecoms billionaire Patrick Drahi has bought a 12.1% stake worth about 2.2 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) in BT Group, backing its ambition to build a nationwide fibre broadband network. Drahi's newly-created vehicle Altice UK announced the holding in a statement on Thursday which drove BT's shares to a 17-month high. Altice UK is owned by Next Alt, dealmaker Drahi's private holding, which also controls SFR, the second largest telecoms operator in France behind Orange.

  • Stablecoins, CBDCs Don’t Present Inherent Risk to Financial Stability: Bank of England Executive Says

    Christina Segal-Knowles played down concerns that the traditional banking model would be undermined.

  • Stocks Turn Lower, Bonds Hold Gains Ahead of CPI: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks closed lower while bonds held gains as investors braced for a key inflation report that could provide clues on the direction of monetary policy.The S&P 500 ended the session with a 0.2% decline after earlier climbing above its May 7 record closing level. Large banks were among the biggest drags on the index, offset in part by megcap technology and biotech stocks. The 10-year Treasury yield fell below 1.5% after an auction of the notes.Equities have been trading in a ti

  • Bond Traders Settle In for a Calm Summer

    (Bloomberg) -- Global bond traders appear to be readying for a slow summer regardless of how this week’s key U.S. inflation data comes in.The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries has fallen to as low as 1.50%, while those in Germany are at the most negative in a month. And a gauge of expected volatility in interest rates has dropped to its lowest since March, as markets show a willingness to look through short-term releases.Interest Rate Volatility Falls as Summer Carry Trades BeginMeanwhile, incomi

  • Jessica Simpson Fashion Brand Owner Preparing to Sell Assets in Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- The troubled owner of Jessica Simpson’s brand is nearing a deal to sell its majority stake in the fashion line back to the singer and offload other assets as part of a potential Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, according to people with knowledge of the plans.Sequential Brands Group Inc. had been seeking to sell off its assets to avoid a cash crunch while it negotiated with creditors, but is now preparing to unload its brands under a process that will likely take place in court, said

  • How Biden’s 2022 Tax Plan Could Affect Your Retirement

    President Joe Biden’s 2022 budget proposal raises the top income tax rate up to 39.6%. Taxpayers with an adjusted gross income over $1 million will also have to pay this rate on long-term capital gains and qualified dividends. But while … Continue reading → The post How Biden’s 2022 Tax Plan Could Affect Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.