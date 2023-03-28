U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,975.46
    -2.07 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,519.31
    +87.23 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,707.27
    -61.57 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,755.75
    +2.07 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.18
    +0.37 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.80
    +15.00 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    +0.21 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0848
    +0.0045 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5560
    +0.0280 (+0.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2348
    +0.0066 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8770
    -0.6780 (-0.52%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,052.35
    +146.42 (+0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    591.48
    +348.80 (+143.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,486.93
    +15.16 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

Microsoft prepares to settle EU antitrust complaint on Cloud - Bloomberg News

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Smartphone is seen in front of Microsoft logo displayed in this illustration taken

(Reuters) - U.S. tech giant Microsoft Corp is close to a settlement with a trio of cloud providers to suspend their antitrust complaints to the European Commission, Bloomberg news reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

French cloud computing services OVHcloud, Italy's Aruba SpA and the Danish Cloud Community are the parties involved in the final stages of settling with Microsoft and the announcement could come in this week, the report added.

Microsoft is facing an antitrust complaint filed by the three European rivals in the booming cloud computing business.

The complaint, filed with the European Union's competition watchdog, alleges that Microsoft's contractual and business practices make it costly and difficult for users of its cloud computing services to opt for those of a competitor.

Microsoft, OVHcloud and Aruba SpA did not immediately respond to Reuters' queries. The Danish Cloud Community declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Recommended Stories

  • NY Fed finds broad retreat in Americans' expected pace of home price increases

    Americans’ expectations for home price increases over the next year moderated sharply in a new report on the outlook for the housing sector, released Tuesday by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Over the next year, respondents to the central bank survey projected home prices to rise by 2.6%, down sharply from the 7% annual rise they projected in Fed data a year ago. The bank noted the expected increase is the weakest since 2014, when the New York Fed survey began.

  • Fed’s Bullard Says Rates Hikes Are Directed at Inflation, Not Bank Stress

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said financial stress has increased in recent weeks due to the banking crisis but can be contained with regulatory policies rather than interest rates. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cu

  • Investing in Fear: Why the Fed Rate Hike Has Investors Turning to Gold and Silver for Security and Profit

    Few analysts and investors were surprised when the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by another 25 basis points. While the decision to hike rates comes as no surprise, it has already stirred up debate among financial experts. Some argue that the move is a necessary step to combat inflation, while others contend that continuing to raise rates after the recent banking crisis could be detrimental to the fragile economic recovery. Amid this uncertainty, investors are turning to volatility hedges

  • Look: The Brutal Layoff Email Disney CEO Bob Iger Sent Employees Today

    Disney might be the happiest place on earth, but one thing's for sure -- it isn't so happy there today. CEO Bob Iger sent out an email to Disney employees on March 27 informing them that the layoffs previously announced in February have begin.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • Facebook owner Meta planning lower bonus payouts for some employees- WSJ

    Employees of the social media giant, who get a rating of "met most expectations" in their 2023 year-end reviews, will receive a smaller percentage of bonus and restricted stock award due in March 2024, the WSJ report said. The bonus multiplier for that grade has been cut to 65% from 85% earlier, WSJ said, adding that the company will also restart assessing staff performance twice a year.

  • The long-awaited crackdown on crypto’s Binance is here and it has chat messages about alleged criminal clients: ‘Like come on. They are here for crime’

    The complaint filed against Binance alleges the company's top executives knew of and "tolerated" criminal activities facilitated by the platform.

  • BlackRock, Fidelity Lose Out in $1 Trillion China Pension Market

    (Bloomberg) -- In the battle for the biggest prize in China’s trillion-dollar pension market, BlackRock Inc. and other global firms have little chance of attracting clients like Judy Deng.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysOn New Year’s E

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • XRP Surges to Five-Month High as Some Point to Bitcoin Commodities Mention

    The U.S. Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) accuses XRP of being an unregistered security in a court case that’s expected to be completed soon.

  • Not a single Adani company features among India's top corporate taxpayers

    Gautam Adani was once among the world’s richest people, before allegations of corporate fraud leveled by Hindenburg Research halved the value of his conglomerate. His companies pick up plum contracts in diverse sectors in India: mining, green energy, shipping, aviation, and power, among others.

  • New Shell CEO Faces Big Dilemma: Should the Company Pump More Oil?

    Wael Sawan says he knows some people are going to be unhappy when he completes his business plan for the energy giant.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • 26 Burger King locations closing in Michigan; 400 workers to be laid off: See list of closures

    A Texas-based franchise owner of more than two dozen Burger King locations in metro Detroit is ceasing operations in Michigan.

  • California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Limit Oil Company Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- California will limit the amount of profit oil companies can earn in the state under legislation pushed by Governor Gavin Newsom to control soaring gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe state Assembly on Monday passed a bill that allows the California Energy C

  • Schwab Wins $7 Million From Morgan Stanley and Former Advisers

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. won more than $7.3 million from Morgan Stanley and two financial advisers it accused of stealing trade secrets when they moved to the latter firm in 2019.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe arbitration award in favor of Schwab was disclosed Friday in a

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Crypto Billionaire Zhao and Binance Are in Big Trouble

    The CFTC has just filed a lawsuit against Zhao and his firm Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, for allegedly letting U.S. residents buy and sell crypto derivatives while the firm is not registered.

  • Converting an IRA to Roth After Age 60: Can I Really Do It?

    Opening a Roth IRA after 60 means you don't have to worry about an early withdrawal penalty, but you'll have to wait five years to take out money tax-free.

  • Meta to reduce bonuses for some employees: report

    Meta Platforms Inc. is planning to reduce bonus payments for some employees and give staff assessments twice a year. The company previously said it would cut 10,000 jobs.