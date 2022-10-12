Microsoft’s Presenter+ is a sleek PowerPoint remote for the hybrid work era

Back in the early aughts, Microsoft released the Presenter 3000, a wireless remote for PowerPoint presentations. Now, two decades later, the company has announced the Presenter+. Like its predecessor, it’s remote you can use for PowerPoint presentations, but it also reflects how work has changed since the start of the pandemic.

Presenter+

You can see that in the design of Presenter+. In addition to the usual slide forward and back buttons, there’s a Microsoft Teams button that allows you to quickly join meetings and raise your hand. If Teams isn’t your jam, Microsoft notes you can use Presenter+ with the majority of other meeting apps, including Zoom. There’s also a big button for muting and unmuting your microphone, and the remote will vibrate when everyone can hear you. Rounding out the package is a nifty charging stand and Bluetooth connectivity. On Windows 10 and Windows 11, you can also customize the buttons to your needs.

Admittedly, it would have been nice if Microsoft had announced the Presenter+ back in 2020 or 2021. That said, there are still plenty of predominantly remote workers who will find the remote useful whether they’re at home or in the office. The Presenter+ will retail for $80. Interestingly, Microsoft notes it's the first presentation control to be certified for Teams, suggesting more on the way from other companies.