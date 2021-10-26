Microsoft Insider update offers easier Twitch streaming on Xbox consoles

Streaming to Twitch on the PS5 is relatively easy, but not so much on the Xbox Series X or S — you currently need to download the Twitch app and run through a series of steps. However, Microsoft is introducing "Console Live Streaming" on its latest update Xbox Insider preview, making Twitch access easier and more direct. It also added an Xbox Cloud Gaming beta to Xbox One, giving users of older consoles access to the latest games.

To use the new Twitch streaming feature, you'll just need to navigate the "Capture and Share" tab and choose "Live streaming." Link your Twitch account using a mobile device or console settings, then hit the "Go live now" button to start streaming gameplay. "This feature only streams game play so viewers will see a pause screen if the user navigates to home or another app," Microsoft notes.

If you're still on an Xbox One and want to play Xbox Series X/S titles or more hardware intensive games, the Xbox Cloud Gaming beta is also available to Insiders. Want to play an Xbox Series X/S exclusive like Microsoft Flight Simulator or The Medium on an Xbox One? It's now feasible if you're on the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring, launching today at 5PM EST. Both of these features will eventually come to everyone, as well.