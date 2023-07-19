Microsoft promises Activision £4bn if takeover falls apart as deadline extended

Microsoft logo

Microsoft has promised to pay Activision up to $5bn (£3.9bn) if its bid to buy the company fails, as the pair fight to win approval from Britain’s competition watchdog.

The tech companies have agreed to extend the deadline for their planned $69bn mega merger to mid-October after missing the initial deadline on Tuesday.

As part of the new deal, Microsoft has promised to increase the termination fee for Activision from $3bn to as much as $4.5bn if a deal can’t be reached by the autumn.

In addition, Microsoft will pay Call of Duty-maker Activision an extra $500m for the Xbox rights to its games over two years should the deal fall apart.

The sweeteners from Microsoft come as it battles to keep the takeover alive. The company has defeated competition objections in the US but must still overcome the concerns of the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

The CMA blocked the deal in April over fears that the merger would give Xbox-make Microsoft power to block hit games such as Call of Duty from appearing on other services.

Microsoft appealed against the decision to the Competition Appeal Tribunal. However, the legal fight was paused last week so Microsoft and the CMA could thrash out a solution.

Phil Spencer, Microsoft’s Xbox chief, said in an email to staff: “This extension gives us additional time to resolve the remaining regulatory concerns in the UK.”

Brad Smith, president of Microsoft, said: “We are confident about our prospects for getting this deal across the finish line.”

As part of the extension, Activision also agreed that Microsoft could opt to carve out part of the company to assuage competition concerns.

The games company has also been given clearance to pay a dividend worth 99 cents per company share, or worth $780m, according to a letter filed with US regulators.

An Activision spokesman said the companies had agreed not to terminate the deal because the “CMA now recognises there are remedies available to meet their concerns in the UK”.

The watchdog initially blocked the two companies from combining over concerns the deal would limit competition in online video game streaming, a growing market where gamers do not need to buy physical games or download them but instead play them online.

The takeover had prompted furious criticism from Japanese rival Sony, which makes Playstation. Sony argued Microsoft could block it from the lucrative Call of Duty franchise.

However, on Sunday Sony agreed to a 10-year deal with Microsoft that will guarantee its access to the game.

Microsoft and Activision are now reportedly considering giving up some rights to stream video games in the UK, possibly divesting part of the business, to satisfy the CMA.

Separately, the CMA on Wednesday approved another $69bn tech takeover. The regulator gave the green light to a takeover of software company VMware by Broadcom, the US chipmaker.

The regulator said the deal was “unlikely to harm innovation”.

