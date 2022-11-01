U.S. markets open in 5 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,900.00
    +17.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,879.00
    +104.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,508.50
    +61.25 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,861.70
    +8.70 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.65
    +1.12 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,646.90
    +6.20 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    19.62
    +0.51 (+2.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9918
    +0.0030 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.98
    +0.23 (+0.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1511
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8590
    -0.8550 (-0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,575.89
    +60.28 (+0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.70
    +3.49 (+0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,094.53
    +46.86 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

Microsoft now implies that it will support Call of Duty on PlayStation forever

Steve Dent
·Reporter
·1 min read
SOPA Images via Getty Images

Earlier this year, Sony PlayStation boss Jim Ryan said that Microsoft's promise to support Call of Duty on PlayStation for three more years was "inadequate on many levels." Now in comments to the gaming podcast SameBrain, Xbox chief Phil Spencer appears to have extended that timeframe to forever, or at least as long as PlayStation exists as a platform.

"We're not taking Call of Duty from PlayStation," he said. "Our intent is not to do that, and as long as there's a PlayStation out there to ship to, our intent is that we'd continue to ship Call of Duty on PlayStation, similar to what we've done with Minecraft since we've owned that.

"We've expanded the places where people can play Minecraft, we haven't reduced the places, and it's been good. It's been good for the Minecraft community—my opinion—and I want to do the same as we think about where Call of Duty can go over the years."

Spencer made the comments just as the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has launched a "Phase 2 investigation" into Microsoft's proposed $69 billion acquisition of Activision. One specific reason cited is concern that Microsoft could restrict Call of Duty from PlayStation consoles. In response, Microsoft accused the UK regulator of specifically adopting Sony's complaints in its initial probe. Despite that, Spencer said Microsoft is confident that the deal will be approved by the end of its fiscal year in June 2023.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk reportedly wants Twitter to bring back Vine

    Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter may include bringing back Vine, the short-form video app the company shuttered in 2016.

  • A look at every person who voted Tennessee No. 1 ahead of Georgia game

    A look at every person who voted Tennessee No. 1 ahead of playing Georgia.

  • Elon Musk considers making verification a Twitter Blue perk

    With Elon in charge, Twitter is planning to boost the price of its Blue subscription from $5 to $20 per month and make it mandatory for verified users.

  • Patrick Mahomes calls PJ Walker’s TD ‘best throw of the year’

    PJ Walker's 62-yard TD bomb impressed quite a few people on Sunday, including Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes—who called it the "best throw of the year."

  • The best robot vacuums for 2022

    Here’s a list of the best robot vacuums you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Meta Quest Pro review: A next-gen headset for the VR faithful

    Meta's new Quest Pro headset represents a big jump up in hardware compared to the Quest 2, but its $1,500 price tag and limited slate of optimized apps at launch make it a tough sell for anyone who isn't a die-hard VR advocate.

  • This cream I buy on Amazon soothes my chronically dry hands almost instantly

    And it keeps them soft for hours.

  • Bizarre Instagram outage left some thinking they were banned

    An Instagram outage left some users unable to access their accounts.

  • Apple's M2 MacBook Pros could arrive next March

    Apple won’t release any more new Macs before the end of the year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

  • UK police fail to use facial recognition ethically and legally, study finds

    Use of live facial recognition (LFR) by UK police forces "fail[s] to meet the minimum ethical and legal standards," according to a study.

  • Developers Are Making the Notorious Fyre Fest Island Into a Crypto 'Paradise'

    A cohort of real estate developers and crypto bros have joined forces to create what earnestly sounds like one of the worst places I can imagine. It’s a—get this—“luxury crypto community,” composed of 60 properties on an island that will only be for sale via NFTs.

  • The Morning After: Elon Musk wants Twitter users to pay for verification

    Musk thinks that verification is a status symbol, and one that's worth paying for.

  • Twitter Blue's troubles: Twitter's app has only generated $6.4M in consumer spending to date

    Elon Musk has a new plan to generate revenue for Twitter. Reportedly, the social media company's new owner intends to revamp the Twitter Blue premium subscription, currently an optional $4.99 per month for a handful of perks, by upping the price to $19.99 per month while giving subscribers the coveted verification badge. While this plan is problematic for a number of reasons -- buying verification devalues it, removing verification from existing users who can't pay, like journalists and various notable figures, will aid the spread of misinformation -- it's also worth noting that Twitter Blue as it stands today has not been a success.

  • FTC says ed tech company Chegg exposed data belonging to 40 million users

    The FTC has taken action against education provider Chegg for allegedly 'careless' data security that exposed data for over 40 million users.

  • HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook review: The best of ChromeOS, but not worth the price

    Google has been making high-end Chromebooks for almost a decade now, dating back to the $1,300 Chromebook Pixel in 2013. At the time, many people saw it as a beautiful but strange device. In the years that followed, both Google and its hardware partners have made premium Chromebooks more and more commonplace. Though, a still-unconfirmed report earlier this year suggests Google is giving up on making laptop hardware, at least for now. The company hasn’t said anything of the sort yet, but the reality is that Google hasn’t made a new Chromebook since the Pixelbook Go in late 2019. Of course, that hasn’t stopped other manufacturers from making Chromebooks with gorgeous screens, great industrial design and powerful hardware. But HP’s Elite Dragonfly Chromebook, released earlier this year, might be the nicest I’ve used in a long time. It also has a jaw-dropping price point, starting at well over $1,000. Much like the original Chromebook Pixel, HP’s latest is a joy to use that is very hard to recommend because of that price.

  • Indonesia weighs blockchain-powered carbon trading scheme

    Indonesia wants to direct the blockchain craze toward greener use. The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Metaverse Green Exchange (MVGX), a Singaporean startup that specializes in digital exchange technology. The intended collaboration centers around IDX's emission trading scheme that is slated to launch in 2025, and MVGX's job is to help IDX build a carbon registry and exchange with blockchain as the infrastructure layer.

  • New EU law could open up messaging and app buying

    The Digital Markets Act designed to curb the market power of big-tech is starting to come into force.

  • Better Buy: Mercado Libre vs. Shopify Stock

    The S&P 500 has slipped just under 20% this year and the Nasdaq Composite has fallen even more as tech stocks report challenging growth conditions. Two of the top e-commerce stocks are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Shopify operates a huge platform powering e-commerce for thousands of small businesses and even many large businesses seeking customized solutions.

  • How solar farms in space might beam electricity to Earth

    The UK government is supporting projects to put solar panels in space and beam energy back to Earth.

  • Twitter's verification chaos is now a cybersecurity problem

    Cybercriminals are already capitalizing on Twitter's ongoing verification chaos by sending phishing emails designed to steal the passwords of unwitting users. The phishing email campaign, seen by TechCrunch, attempts to lure Twitter users into posting their username and password on an attacker's website disguised as a Twitter help form. The email is sent from a Gmail account, abd links to a Google Doc with another link to a Google Site, which lets users host web content.