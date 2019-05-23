Microsoft Pulls Huawei Products From One of Its Cloud Server Catalogs

(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. has removed Huawei Technologies Co. from one of its websites offering cloud gear, a week after the U.S. government blacklisted the Chinese company. The world’s largest software maker still won’t comment on whether it is rescinding Huawei’s licence to use the Windows operating system.

On the Azure Stack product website, Huawei’s logo is still present on the main page but the company and its offerings have been removed from the product catalog.

Huawei is one of several hardware vendors that make servers and equipment for Microsoft’s Azure Stack product, which helps companies run software applications on either a hybrid cloud service or in their own data centers. The catalog shows customers what servers and other hardware are available and compatible with Azure Stack.

Microsoft spokesman Frank Shaw has declined to discuss what actions Microsoft will take to comply with U.S. restrictions on Huawei and he couldn’t be immediately reached to comment on the catalog change.

Investors and industry expects have been watching closely to see how U.S. technology companies alter their relationships with Huawei to comply with the directive and what impact those changes will have on both the Chinese company and its partners.

Chipmakers including Intel Corp., Qualcomm Inc. and Broadcom Inc., have told their employees they will not supply Huawei until further notice, according to people familiar with their actions. Alphabet Inc.’s Google won’t supply crucial software to future Huawei smartphones.

