Microsoft earnings beat expectations, stock jumps

Microsoft (MSFT) announced its Q1 2019 earnings on Wednesday, beating analysts’ projections. Its stock was up nearly 4% in after-hours trading.

The tech giant reported earnings of $1.14 per share on $29.1 billion in revenue. Analysts predicted earnings of $0.96 per share on $27.9 billion in revenue.

Microsoft’s cloud business, the cornerstone of the company’s pivot to cloud computing, raked in $8.57 billion of revenue in the quarter. That’s an increase of 24%.

Microsoft’s Productivity and Business processes segment, which includes the company’s Office line of software, saw revenue of $9.8 billion. That’s an increase of 19%.

Microsoft’s More Personal Computing business, which includes Windows, saw $10.7 billion in revenue.

