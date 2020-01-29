Microsoft's Q2 2020 earnings are all about the cloud, and a bit of controversy

Microsoft is set to report its Q2 2020 earnings on Wednesday, and investors are expecting big things from the company's cloud business. This will also be the first report since Microsoft (MSFT) won the Department of Defense's controversial $10 billion Project JEDI contract, and it's sure to be a topic of discussion when CEO Satya Nadella addresses investors during the company's earnings call.

Here are the big numbers analysts are expecting from the quarter, as compiled by Bloomberg, as well as how they compare to Microsoft's performance during the same quarter last year.

Revenue: $35.7 billion expected versus $32.5 billion in Q2 2019

Earnings per share: $1.32 versus $1.10 in Q2 2019

Microsoft's Azure has been the star of the show during the company's run across the $1 trillion threshold, and that looks to remain the same for Q2 2020.

"In our opinion Microsoft remains in an enviable position heading into 2020 on the heels of its cloud success (JEDI trophy win) and is firing on all cylinders around its Office 365 and Azure strategic vision based on our recent checks," Wedbush's Dan Ives wrote in his analyst note ahead of Microsoft's earnings.

In fact, Ives says that Microsoft appears poised to beat out Amazon's (AMZN) Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the coming cloud adoption cycle.

"While AWS remains the leader in cloud, we believe [Microsoft] is starting to clearly 'close the gap' as Redmond is seeing an acceleration of spending among enterprises around public/hybrid cloud deployments, especially with the momentum through its all-important partner channel," Ives added.

It's not just the Azure side of the equation, though. Microsoft's cloud strategy also involves its Office 365 software suite, which includes Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and, more importantly, its Teams chat app. In fact, Microsoft is so interested in building out Teams' user base, that it recently launched a nationally televised commercial campaign that explains how to use the software.

As of November, Microsoft reported that it has 20 million daily active users on Teams, while Slack (WORK) reported in October that it had just 12 million daily active users (DAUs). Slack, however, issued a statement around the time it announced its 12 million DAUs, saying that not all companies count such metrics the same way, and that it's difficult to make a true apples-to-apples comparison across brands.

Outside of the cloud and Teams, Microsoft has some potential future growth on its hands in the More Personal Computing segment, which includes consumer and commercial Windows 10 sales. That's because the company has officially ended support for its Windows 7 operating system. And while companies can continue to use it, they'll be charged by Microsoft to do so.

That could lead to a boost to Windows 10 purchases from commercial and consumer users who want to ensure their machines have the latest software and security updates.

"Although the uplift to Microsoft can be difficult to calculate given the company’s complex licensing dynamics, our partners have noted that upgrading to a newer version of Windows (server and desktop OS) leads to a pricing increase in almost all cases," Goldman Sachs' Heather Bellini wrote in an analyst note.

We'll find out everything there is to know on Microsoft's latest quarter when it announces earnings after the bell on Wednesday.

