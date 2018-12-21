Microsoft was the real MVP of the tech world in 2018

Twitter More

Facebook More

While the ground all around Facebook burned (and continues to blaze), Apple was criticized for hiking up device prices and innovating at a slower pace, and social platforms made sweeping moves to combat fake news and their creators like Alex Jones, one tech company quietly rocketed to the top relatively unscathed with win after win.

That company was Microsoft.

SEE ALSO: Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 is the best laptop of 2018

The Windows company started by Bill Gates and mismanaged by Steve Ballmer, has flourished under CEO Satya Nadella after he took over in 2014.

Microsoft’s rise wasn’t the result of Windows 10 domination. With Nadella at the helm, Microsoft has diversified its portfolio beyond its bread-and-butter operating system, expanding to regions less sexy but increasingly lucrative and crucial to connecting our lives, like the cloud and "edge" computing. Read more...

More about Apple, Microsoft, Xbox, Cloud, and Surface