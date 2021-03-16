U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,965.00
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,887.00
    -70.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,129.00
    +50.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,342.50
    -13.30 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.37
    -1.02 (-1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.20
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    26.11
    -0.18 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1932
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.23
    -0.46 (-2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3830
    -0.0071 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2200
    +0.0870 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,992.83
    -1,868.60 (-3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,118.13
    -76.11 (-6.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,781.48
    +31.78 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,921.09
    +154.12 (+0.52%)
     

Microsoft releases a one-click patch for its critical Exchange flaw

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Microsoft recently released a patch for the "Hafnium" vulnerability that has been wreaking havoc across its Exchange email and calendar servers. However, that fix is designed mostly for large organizations with IT departments that can handle the relatively complex deployment. Now, Microsoft has released a "one-click" mitigation tool for smaller companies that's relatively easy to install.

One you run the application, it will first mitigate against current known attacks that exploit the flaw (CEV-2021-26855) using an URL rewrite configuration. It will then scan your Exchange server using the Microsoft Safety Scanner and attempt to reverse any changes made by identified threats. 

This tool should only be used as a temporary mitigation until your Exchange servers can be fully updated as outlined in our previous guidance.

Microsoft notes that the patch will only work against attacks that it has seen so far and may not be effective against future hacks. It also said that it's not a replacement for the previously released Exchange patches "but is the fastest and easiest way to mitigate the highest risks to internet-connected, on-premises Exchange servers prior to patching," the company wrote. After running the patch, all organization should still take steps to fully update their Exchange servers as the company previously detailed

The vulnerability exploited by the Chinese Hafnium hacking group has been a disaster for companies using Exchange servers, to say the least. In the US, the group infiltrated at least 30,000 organizations including police departments, hospitals, local governments, banks, credit unions, non-profits and telecommunications providers. Worldwide, the number of victims is reportedly in the hundreds of thousands.

Microsoft now reportedly suspects that the Hafnium hackers may have obtained the information necessary to carry out the attack from private disclosures it made to some of its security partners, the WSJ has reported. Investigators from the software giant apparently noticed that the second wave of the Exchange attack resembled "proof of concept" attack code that Microsoft distributed to security partners on February 23rd. That group includes about 80 companies worldwide, 10 of which are based in China. Microsoft said it sent the code to a subset of that group, but declined to say if any Chinese companies were included in the release. 

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft outage affects Teams, Azure and Xbox Live

    An Azure problem took down several Microsoft online services, but they should be back up soon.

  • All four Indiana Jones movies are coming home in 4K on June 8th

    The 'Indiana Jones' movies will finally be released in 4K with Dolby Vison HDR and Dolby Atmos audio on June 8th.

  • Russia sank a neutrino observatory into the world's deepest lake

    Baikal-GVD will help scientists study the history of the universe.

  • Amazon's warehouse 'mini-games' for workers are expanding across 20 states

    A few years ago, The Washington Post reported that Amazon was trying to "gameify" work in its warehouses with some social mini-games. We haven't heard much about the rather strange initiative since then, but today The Information published a story claiming that Amazon is in the middle of a "major expansion" of the program, called "FC Games." What initially stated in one warehouse back in 2017 has now rolled out across 20 states, today's report claims.

  • Willow smart breast pumps are $75 off right now at Amazon

    WIllow's pumps are now $75 off with code

  • Sony's impressive WH-1000XM4 headphones are back down to $278

    Sony's WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones with active noise cancellation are on sale for $278 at several retailers including Amazon and Best Buy.

  • 'EVE Online' Anywhere beta allows you to play the MMO in your browser

    CCP Games has started testing a version of the game called EVE Anywhere that will allow you to play the MMO, well, almost anywhere.

  • Deborah Birx still thinks about Trump's idea of injecting disinfectant to treat COVID-19 'every day'

    We all have those moments that live rent-free in our heads, regularly replaying while we try to fall asleep or take a shower. For Dr. Deborah Birx, that moment is when former President Donald Trump casually suggested Americans could inject bleach in order to treat COVID-19. "Frankly, I didn't know how to handle that episode," Birx, the former White House coronavirus response coordinator, told ABC News on Monday. "I still think about it every day." During a briefing last April, Trump said disinfectants like bleach can "knock" the coronavirus out "in a minute," and he wondered aloud if there is "a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning, because you can see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it'd be interesting to check that." As Trump spoke, a camera zoomed in on Birx. She told ABC News it was clear she was "extraordinarily uncomfortable," but she didn't say anything because after spending decades in the military, she knew "there are discussions you have in private with your commanding officers and there's discussions you had in public." While Birx publicly stayed mum, several doctors and then-presidential candidate Joe Biden were quick to tell people to ignore Trump and put the Clorox down. Birx told ABC News she regularly spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's top infectious disease expert, about "how to correct the record. I can't tell you how many discussions we had on, how do we get the message out realizing what's happening at the most senior levels of the White House." Birx, who stepped down in December, told ABC News she applauds the Biden administration for having consistent messaging on COVID-19, and hopes Trump will start promoting vaccines. "I think it is important," she said. "But to every Trump supporter out there: Protect yourself, protect your family. Get vaccinated." More stories from theweek.comWhat the woke revolution is — and isn'tRepublicans are stubbornly hesitant to get a COVID-19 vaccine, and a Trump PSA might not helpThe invisible president?

  • Woman allegedly made deepfakes to kick rivals off daughter's cheerleading squad

    A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for allegedly creating deepfake videos to get rivals kicked off her daughter's cheerleading squad.

  • US charges CEO of company selling encrypted devices to drug traffickers

    The US Department of Justice has charged two individuals associated with encrypted phone software maker Sky Global, including the company's CEO, for allegedly facilitating global drug trafficking organizations.

  • Bank of England Breaks From ECB’s Effort to Curb Market Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England this week is set to drift further away from the European Central Bank and other monetary institutions actively trying to rein in the surge in bond yields.A week after the ECB pledged to speed up the pace of its asset purchases, BOE policy makers are expected to maintain theirs on Thursday. They are shrugging off an increase in market borrowing costs that pushed the yield on U.K. 10-year bonds to the highest since before the pandemic started last year.While the ECB reads higher yields as a threat to the euro zone’s already-delayed recovery, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey on Monday joined his colleagues in viewing it as a sign of optimism that the economy is about to rebound from its worst recession in three centuries. Britain also is benefiting from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s rapid roll-out of coronavirus vaccines, opening the prospect that most Covid-19 rules may disappear by the end of June.“Deflationary pressure appears far more deeply ingrained in the euro zone than in the U.K. or U.S.,” said Steven Barrow, head of G10 strategy at Standard Bank. “We can understand why the ECB is more fearful.”Bailey’s stance puts the BOE closer to the U.S. Federal Reserve in responding to investors who have driven up yields around the globe, confident that a post-pandemic boom is on the way. The pound is near its strongest against the euro in more than a year. Benchmark gilt yields have risen more than a half percentage point in the past three months, more than any other major west European nation.“We have seen some increase in interest rates over the last month or so, as have other countries,” Bailey said Monday in an interview on BBC radio. “My assessment so far is that is consistent with the change in the economic outlook.”With the key lending rate at a record low of 0.1%, the focus is on the BOE’s asset purchase program, which is buying 150 billion pounds ($208 billion) of bonds this year to keep a lid on market borrowing costs. Economists are looking for signs of when the Monetary Policy Committee might adjust the rate of purchases -- either to tighten or loosen stimulus -- from about 4.4 billion pounds a week currently.“I expect the doves on the MPC to remind everybody that it’s not because you’re able to vaccinate people that you can justify this kind of tightening in your financial conditions,” said Fabrice Montagne, an economist at Barclays Plc in London.What Our Economists Say ...“We expect policy makers to conclude that most of the recent pick-up in yields reflects the improving outlook. The minutes of the meeting are likely to emphasize downside risks to the outlook, the flexibility of the central bank’s bond buying program and the guidance on the conditions for tightening.”--Dan Hanson, Bloomberg Economics. Click for the full REACT.Britain’s outlook is diverging from the rest of Europe’s. A slow pace of vaccinations has held back the euro zone’s economy and threatened to extend lockdowns. Output is expected to contract again this quarter and not return to its pre-pandemic size until well into next year.By contrast, the U.K. has enjoyed a string of good news on the economic front. While output is set to contract in the first quarter, the BOE expects a rapid rebound to pre-Covid levels over the rest of 2021.Since the BOE published its forecasts last month, more than a third of the U.K. population has received a vaccine, and the output shrank less severely than expected during a national lockdown in January. Also, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak delivered his own jolt by extending furlough payments to those prevented from working. Shops are due to reopen in the middle of April.“The sequence of generally positive events would eventually push the BOE into implicitly acknowledging that the next move in rates will be up,” Allan Monks, an economist at JP Morgan Securities Plc, wrote in a note. “We do not expect the MPC to engage in this debate now.”Instead, he said, the minutes accompanying Thursday’s decision likely will point out lingering downside risks to the growth forecast. Those include Europe’s sluggish vaccination program, which threatens further outbreaks and longer restrictions on activity.Bailey has tried to point out risks to both sides of his forecasts in recent appearances, noting on Monday that the MPC has a “balanced picture of risks.”“The risks on the upside are that there has been a very large build-up in savings in the economy, largely because people have not been able to do the things they normally do,” Bailey said in an interview on BBC radio.For Bloomberg’s latest comment and economic surveys:SURVEY REPORT: U.K. Economic Forecasts in March 2021BOE QE Target Seen at GBP895B on March 18 (Survey)U.K. 10Y Bond Seen at 0.70% by End-1Q21 (Survey)U.K. 2Y Bond Seen at 0.06% by End-1Q21 (Survey)Bank of England Recent Policy Comments and DecisionsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A $15 Billion Treasury ETF Drops 20% From Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- By one measure, the decade-long bull market in bonds is over.The $15 billion iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), a widely watched exchange-traded fund for longer-term government bonds, fell for a second day Friday, losing as much as 2.3%. That extended its decline from an August peak to 20%, meeting a common definition of a bear market.The Treasury rout accelerated in recent weeks as vaccines and government stimulus boosted bets on an economic recovery and inflation, with yields climbing to pre-pandemic levels. Rates on 10-year Treasury notes are at 1.63%, poised for the highest since February last year. Long-duration bonds have been hardest hit, with 30-year Treasuries suffering their fourth-worst start of a year during the past century, data from Bank of America show.“We believe 2020 marked the secular low point for inflation and interest rates,” BofA strategists led by Michael Hartnett wrote in a note to clients. “The 40-year bull market in bonds is over.”Investors are taking note. They pulled $15.4 billion out of bond funds in the week through March 10, the biggest withdrawal in a year, according to BofA and EPFR Global data.Given rates are still low on a historic basis, more losses may be in store for bond investors, according to Michael Reynolds, investment strategy officer at Glenmede.“We’re very cautious of the downside risk to the fixed-income part of our clients’ portfolios,” he said. “And that’s particularly why we are underweight core fixed-income at this time.”(Corrects title of Reynolds in second-to-last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Brazil’s Bleeding Real Needs Big Rate Hike, Not Just a Band-Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- The central bank’s aggressive intervention last week saved Brazil’s real from its lowest point in almost a year. But for the currency to have any chance of avoiding a fresh drop to a record low, policy makers may need to go big and bold at their interest-rate decision this week.Central bankers are staring down a weakening currency that’s fueling faster inflation, but also mindful that being too aggressive with their first interest-rate hike in six years could curb desperately needed economic growth. Last week, they pumped the equivalent of $3.2 billion into the market and, to traders’ surprise, did so when the currency was already gaining on the day. That’s a change of tack for policy makers who historically only step in to curb outsized losses in a bid to avoid inflation.The strategy worked, helping the real break a four-week losing streak, while also fueling a debate on whether the interventions were aimed at easing pressure for a more aggressive cycle of rate hikes.While most analysts predict a 50 basis point hike in the benchmark interest rate to 2.5% on Wednesday, currency traders say it would take a full percentage point to really bolster the real, already among the worst performers in emerging markets this year. The decision is one of the biggest tests thus far for central bank President Roberto Campos Neto, who took over in 2019.“The best course of action would be to start with an aggressive 100 basis point hike,” said Alvaro Vivanco, a strategist at NatWest Markets. But “these interventions increase the chance of only 50 basis points.”Brazil is poised to become the first major central bank in the world to raise rates in the pandemic era, a sharp contrast to developed markets where policy makers are busy reassuring investors that borrowing costs will stay suppressed for the foreseeable future. But economists say Brazil’s unique situation means the central bank has little choice at this point.The real has been hit from all sides this year -- battered by the government’s spending frenzy, fears of a comeback for a former president who has turned decidedly more left wing, and a Covid toll that’s one of the worst in the world.But investors’ desire for a rate hike isn’t only motivated by the real’s slump. If anything, its underperformance is just a glimmer of the slew of bad news that could justify higher borrowing costs.Brazil’s inflation surged to a four-year high of 5.2% last month and bond-market forecasts for price increases are nearing the upper-bound of the central bank’s target range. The government is set to boost consumption through another round of cash handouts of as much as 44 billion reais ($7.9 billion), after doling out $57 billion last year, threatening more price pressure. This has led economists to bet on a weaker currency, faster inflation and higher interest rates, according to a central bank survey published on Monday.Politics aren’t helping. President Jair Bolsonaro scared off investors after replacing the chief executive officer of state-oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA following a spat on fuel prices, raising fears of interventionism. A few weeks later, a Supreme Court judge annulled criminal convictions against former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, opening room for him to run for office next year.The Lula episode sent the real to the weakest level in 10 months before the rout eased as U.S. Treasury yields came of their highs. The central bank took advantage of investors’ increased appetite for risk assets and sold dollars even as the real was already gaining, fueling a 4.8% two-day rally in the currency. It ended the week slightly stronger at 5.56 per dollar.The interventions provided temporary relief, but traders say they need meaningfully higher rates to really buttress the real. NatWest’s Vivanco estimates a half-point increase will lead the real to weaken 1.2%, while a 75 basis point move would trigger a small gain of 0.3% and a full percentage point hike would boost the currency by 2.9%.“If the central bank hadn’t intervened and then delivered just 50 basis points, the real would easily reach 6 per dollar,” said Italo Abucater, the Sao Paulo-based head of foreign-exchange trading at Tullett Prebon Brasil. “Ideally, we should end the year with interest rates around 6%, but honestly I don’t believe this will happen.”Abucater, who also says only a hike to 3% this week would boost the real, expects the central bank to increase rates to 4.5% or 5% by the end of the year. This will likely “frustrate the market” and send the real to 6.3 or even 6.5 per dollar, he predicts. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast the currency at 5.14 per dollar by the end of the year.The real is down 7.9% this year against the dollar, the most among 31 major currencies tracked by Bloomberg. Both local and foreign investors have been increasing their short positions since the start of the year, according to local exchange B3 data. Swap rates imply a 64 basis point hike this week, up from a prediction of 32 basis points a month ago and 4 basis points at the end of last year.The central bank “is likely to find it difficult to meet the wide-ranging rate hike expectations without jeopardizing the economic recovery,” said Melanie Fischinger, a currency analyst at Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt. “So in the near term, the big bailout for the Brazilian real is unlikely to materialize.”(Adds central bank survey in ninth paragraph, updates Bloomberg survey forecast in third to last paragraph and the Brazilian real and swap rates pricing in second to last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • They Got Covid One Year Ago. They’re Still Sick.

    Scientists are putting new effort into understanding the troubling symptoms of long Covid. These patients are waiting for answers.

  • World’s Best Currency Seen Moving Higher Amid BOC Tapering Calls

    (Bloomberg) -- The Canadian dollar is outperforming all of its major peers this year, and several analysts see room for more gains as the economic recovery picks up, bolstering speculation about reduced stimulus.Data showing stronger-than-expected job growth in February provided the impetus for the loonie to climb to a three-year high on Friday, even as the U.S. currency rose against the majority of its global peers on the back of surging Treasury yields. The Canadian dollar has eked out an advance of about 2% so far in 2021, the most among 31 major currencies tracked by Bloomberg against the greenback.Strategists see the potential for more gains as a stronger economy makes it more likely that the Bank of Canada will taper its asset purchases. While the central bank maintained its policy rate this month and signaled it won’t change it until 2023, bets on a stimulus reduction have grown.The Bank of Canada might “feel the pressure” to deliver tapering at its April decision, analysts at ING Bank NV including Chris Turner wrote. “Signs of materially rising inflation may see investors starting to doubt the BOC 2023 forward guidance, and possibly add some pressure to Canadian front-end rates. All this may help the Canadian dollar weather some fresh USD strength.”Amid Friday’s price surge, TD Securities exited its short New Zealand dollar versus loonie trade, with a profit of 2.48%. It still favors the Canadian dollar on the crosses and remains short the euro versus the loonie.For Erik Nelson, a strategist at Wells Fargo, there’s been a recovery in risk sentiment, which is a “key factor of support” for the Canadian currency. He expects it to continue outperforming against most of its Group-of-10 peers.Read: Loonie’s Surprise Move May See It Breach 1.20, Scotiabank SaysThe loonie has also been far less susceptible to rising U.S. yields because Canadian rates still hold a premium to their American counterparts through the intermediate part of the curve, Scotiabank strategists Shaun Osborne and Juan Manuel Herrera wrote in a Friday note. The 10-year spread remains in favor of the dollar, but the gap has tightened.This dynamic means that the U.S.-Canadian dollar exchange rate could “come under additional pressure,” said Bipan Rai, head of foreign-exchange strategy at the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Crude prices also remain “somewhat firm,” providing another tailwind for the Canadian currency.The Federal Reserve’s policy decision on March 17 may present a risk to the upbeat outlook for the loonie. Should the Fed bring forward its expected liftoff timeline, that would spark a selloff in rates, supporting the dollar against most currencies, Rai said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Amazon can get anything in the world physically to your door in under 48 hours. It takes Uncle Sam six days’: Americans wait impatiently for their stimulus checks

    'That time delay costs American living on the edge millions, billions in fees,' says Aaron Klein, a former Treasury Department deputy assistant secretary for economic policy.

  • Stimulus check tracker: Why you may see ‘Payment Status Not Available’—or a pending direct deposit in your bank account

    Also, why can’t you withdraw the stimulus payment in your bank account?

  • COVID-19 stimulus checks: Millions face tax refund delays as first batch of $1,400 relief payments roll out

    Nearly 7 million Americans face significant refund delays this tax season as the IRS rushes to send out stimulus checks.

  • When will you get your $1,400 stimulus check? Some payments already arrived, but many to hit Wednesday

    Now that the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill has been signed into law, the wait is on for the sweeping package's $1,400 stimulus checks.

  • Americans ready to pour $40 billion into bitcoin and the stock market as stimulus checks arrive: survey

    Americans intend to plow as much as 10% of the latest round of stimulus checks into bitcoin and stocks, according to a survey by Mizuho Securities, with bitcoin by far the more popular choice.