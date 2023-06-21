Microsoft Reveals Plans for Quantum Leap, Aims to Build Hardware-Protected Qubits in Less Than 10 Years

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) revealed its roadmap for building its quantum supercomputer using the topological qubits the company’s researchers have worked on for a few years.

The company believes that it will take fewer than ten years to build a quantum supercomputer using these qubits that will be able to perform a reliable one million quantum operations per second, TechCrunch cites Krysta Svore, Microsoft’s VP.

Microsoft is introducing new measurements as the industry looks to move beyond the current era of noisy intermediate-scale quantum (NISQ) computing.

In 2022, Microsoft announced a breakthrough when its team first highlighted its ability to create Majorana-based qubits. Majorana qubits are relatively stable (especially compared to traditional techniques), but they are also challenging to develop. Microsoft made an early bet on this technology.

The company claims to be at the foundational implementation level. To reach the next step or the resilient level, it will take a quantum computer to perform those one million reliable quantum operations per second and a failure rate of one per trillion operations, Svore said.

The next step now is to build hardware-protected qubits. These qubits will be small (less than 10 microns on a side) and fast enough to perform one qubit operation in less than a microsecond.

After that, the team plans to entangle these qubits and operate them through braiding. From there, Microsoft proposes to build a smaller multi-qubit system and demonstrate a complete quantum system.

Microsoft also announced Azure Quantum Elements, its platform for accelerating scientific discovery by combining high-performance computing, AI, and quantum, and Copilot for Azure Quantum. This specially trained AI model can help scientists (and students) generate quantum-related calculations and simulations.

The stock is up over 39% YTD thanks to its success with ChatGPT.

Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 1.00% at $334.63 on the last check Wednesday.

