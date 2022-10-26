U.S. markets open in 3 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,842.50
    -27.75 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,846.00
    -31.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,523.00
    -190.50 (-1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,807.60
    +7.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.64
    +0.32 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.10
    +18.10 (+1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    19.72
    +0.37 (+1.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0024
    +0.0055 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.37
    -1.48 (-4.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1574
    +0.0102 (+0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.0240
    -0.9930 (-0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,616.71
    +1,326.10 (+6.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    479.43
    +37.03 (+8.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,978.84
    -34.64 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

Microsoft says the global energy crisis can cost the company $800 million more in energy costs this year

Huileng Tan
·2 min read
People walk outside the Microsoft branch on Fifth Avenue in New York City on April 26, 2018 in New York.
Microsoft reported its slowest quarterly revenue growth in five years.Kena Betancur/VIEWpress/Corbis/Getty Images

  • Microsoft posted on Tuesday its first-quarter revenue of $50.1 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

  • It was Microsoft's slowest quarterly revenue growth in five years.

  • CFO Amy Hood warned of an additional $800 million in energy costs this fiscal year.

The global energy crisis is expected to impact even big tech, with Microsoft saying on Tuesday that escalating energy prices are expected to eat into its profits.

The tech giant is expecting to incur over $800 million in additional energy costs this year, which is likely to bring its operating margins down, Amy Hood, the CFO of Microsoft, said on the company's fiscal first-quarter earnings call, according to a transcript.

Microsoft on Tuesday posted first-quarter revenues of $50.1 billion — an 11% increase from a year ago, which beat analysts' expectations of $49. billion —  also, the company's slowest growth rate in five years.

While some of the additional energy costs have already been incurred in the company's first quarter which ended on September 30, most of the cost is expected to be incurred through the rest of the fiscal year, said Hood.

"A lot of it is in Europe," Hood said, referring to where the expenditure is expected to be incurred, per Bloomberg. "And it's not just for the winter."

Energy costs have been on the up since end-2020, as demand rebounded on the easing of pandemic restrictions. The prices rose even more after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, due to fears of supply disruption and sanctions, as Russia is a major energy exporter.

Europe is particularly impacted by the developments, because it is reliant on Russia, which has halted natural-gas deliveries to the continent, via the key Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Benchmark US crude oil futures are about 13% higher this year so far, while international benchmark Brent crude oil futures are up about 20% in the period. Meanwhile, benchmark European natural-gas futures have gained over 50% year-to-date.

Microsoft shares fell 6.7% to $234 apiece in after-hours trade on Tuesday.

Read the original article on Business Insider

