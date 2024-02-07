Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 5 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,972.00
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,621.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,643.25
    -16.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,956.90
    -4.10 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.47
    +0.16 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    2,048.50
    -2.90 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    -0.15 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0765
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.06
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.2622
    +0.0023 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.0150
    +0.1150 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,929.28
    +9.68 (+0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,679.43
    -1.58 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,119.92
    -40.74 (-0.11%)
     

Microsoft says will help 2 million Indians in small cities learn AI skills

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The Microsoft store sign is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Microsoft will provide 2 million people in India with AI skilling opportunities by 2025, CEO Satya Nadella said on Wednesday, adding that it is imperative for India and the United States to cooperate on AI norms and regulations.

The skilling will focus on training individuals in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, as well as rural areas and unlock inclusive socio-economic progress, the company said in a statement.

"I hope consensus emerges and that is what really helps, in some sense, (with) the diffusion of this technology," Nadella said at a conference in Mumbai, referring to global attempts to draw up rules and regulate AI.

Nadella said he hoped diffusion of AI globally would lead to "equal distribution of economic growth".

(Reporting by Dhwani Pandya in Mumbai; Writing by Bansari Mayur Kamdar; Editing by YP Rajesh)

Advertisement