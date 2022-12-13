U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,021.39
    +30.83 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,125.21
    +120.17 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,259.66
    +115.92 (+1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,835.48
    +16.87 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    +2.57 (+3.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.10
    +32.80 (+1.83%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    +0.60 (+2.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0622
    +0.0083 (+0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4990
    -0.1120 (-3.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2359
    +0.0093 (+0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.5080
    -2.1070 (-1.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,717.98
    +693.25 (+4.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    415.46
    +12.40 (+3.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,502.89
    +56.92 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,954.85
    +112.52 (+0.40%)
     

Microsoft Says It Offered FTC Consent Decree on Call of Duty

Dina Bass
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. President Brad Smith said the software giant told the US Federal Trade Commission that it would sign a “legally binding consent decree” guaranteeing it provide Call of Duty to gaming rivals including Sony Corp. as it seeks approval for its $69 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard Inc.

The company made the offer last week before meeting with FTC commissioners and before the agency voted to sue to block the deal.

“The thing that probably disappoints me is not that we will have to present this case to a judge in a court because this is a case in which I have great confidence,” Smith said. “I’m disappointed that the FTC didn’t give us the opportunity to even sit down with the staff to even talk about our proposal to even see if there was a solution there.”

Smith made the comments at Microsoft’s annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

