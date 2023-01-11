U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,969.61
    +50.36 (+1.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,973.01
    +268.91 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,931.67
    +189.04 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,844.05
    +21.40 (+1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.62
    +2.50 (+3.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.60
    +4.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.55
    -0.12 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0758
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    -0.0670 (-1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2150
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4730
    +0.2810 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,548.33
    +87.28 (+0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    413.49
    +2.77 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.98
    +30.49 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,446.00
    +270.44 (+1.03%)
     

Microsoft Says It Will Give US Workers Unlimited Time Off

16
Dina Bass
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said it is shifting vacation policy to give US workers unlimited time off, matching a system already in place at its LinkedIn unit.

The changes start Jan. 16 and apply only to full-time employees in the US, according to a company spokesperson. The company has been considering the change for a few years in order to adapt to more flexible working schedules.

This kind of policy, in place at companies like Netflix Inc. and for senior bankers at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., can prove challenging when managers set expectations that favor little or no time off. The spokesperson said that Microsoft has considered the possible flaws in such a system and that the company expects it can ensure workers get adequate vacation time.

Unlimited time can also be a boon for employers because the plan requires less work to administer and because employees who quit or are fired don’t have to be compensated for accrued, unused time. Microsoft will make a one-time payout in April to workers with accrued time.

Read More: How Employers Benefit From Offering Unlimited Paid Time Off

The Verge reported the policy change earlier.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

