Microsoft says workers will no longer be gagged by NDAs over workplace misconduct complaints, a day before Washington state introduced similar measures

Rosie Bradbury
·2 min read
Logo of Microsoft in New York.
Microsoft paid about $25.3 million following charges of bribery in 2019.Mark Lennihan/AP

  • Microsoft staff who reach settlements over toxic practices or assault won't be bound to silence.

  • The tech giant announced the change to its NDA gag rules in a statement Wednesday.

  • It's a major break from standard practice in tech companies that could create more transparency.

Microsoft employees who reach paid settlement and separation agreements won't be bound by gag clauses that prevent them from discussing complaints of harassment, discrimination, and assault, among others, the company said.

The change will cover disclosure of any alleged conduct perceived by staff. Microsoft's update brings the company in line with Silenced No More, a state law, which came into effect on Thursday and covers employees at Microsoft's headquarters in Redmond, Washington.

The tech giant announced the change in its non-disclosure agreement policy in a blog post on Wednesday.

The move, which the company said will "further strengthen [Microsoft's] workplace culture" and "reinforce that Microsoft is a safe space for employees to raise concerns," is a divergence from typical employer practices in the tech industry.

Last month, the Board of Executives at Meta rejected a similar proposal to ease its use of concealment clauses in cases of illegal activity such as discrimination and harassment.

Microsoft said that they expect this change to their NDA policies will "encourage employees to come forward with workplace concerns," the statement said.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment made outside of normal working hours.

In January, the company launched an investigation into its sexual harassment policies, amid accusations of gender discrimination and sexual harassment.

A proposed resolution by investors in January said: "Investors are concerned Microsoft may be facing a culture of systemic sexual harassment, putting at risk the company's ability to attract and retain talent."

LinkedIn, which is owned by Microsoft, paid out $1.8 million in back wages to female employees in California last month, after reaching a settlement with the US Department of Labor.

 

Read the original article on Business Insider

