Microsoft shuts down AltspaceVR's social hubs to combat harassment

Igor Bonifacic
·2 min read

Microsoft is making a handful of changes to AltspaceVR to combat harassment within the virtual reality app. As of today, the company has removed the Campfire, News and Entertainment Commons social spaces. Those were hubs where AltspaceVR users could freely gather and talk to one another. But that same freedom also meant harassment was an ongoing issue.

By default, AltspaceVR’s Safety Bubble feature is now turned on for all users. It creates a barrier to prevent other people from entering your avatar’s personal space. Last but not least, Microsoft says the app will automatically mute new attendees when they first join an event. The company has also promised to increase moderation and improve event content ratings to supplement those changes.

In the coming weeks, Microsoft said it would require people to use a Microsoft Account to access AltspaceVR. As a result of that requirement, parents will have the option to use the company’s Family Safety feature to limit how much time their kids can spend within the app.

“As platforms like AltspaceVR evolve, it is important that we look at existing experiences and evaluate whether they’re adequately serving the needs of customers today and in the future,” said Alex Kipman, the head of Microsoft’s mixed reality division. “This includes helping people better connect with those who have shared common interests while also ensuring the spaces they access are safe from inappropriate behavior and harassment.”

The changes come as other VR platforms grapple with their own harassment issues. At the start of February, Meta rolled out a feature called Personal Boundary to Horizon Worlds. Like AltspaceVR’s Safety Bubble, it’s there to prevent people from entering your personal space. More broadly, the changes appear to indicate Microsoft is committed to working on some version of the metaverse despite recent reports suggesting the company’s mixed reality division had lost a significant number of employees to competitors like Meta.

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Engadget.

  • Jury rejects Sarah Palin’s lawsuit against New York Times

    Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin lost her libel lawsuit against The New York Times on Tuesday when a jury rejected her claim that the newspaper maliciously damaged her reputation by erroneously linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting. A judge had already declared that if the jury sided with Palin, he would set aside its verdict on the grounds that she hadn’t proved the paper acted maliciously, something required in libel suits involving public figures. Asked about the verdict as she left the Manhattan courthouse, Palin said, “Of course we're disappointed," adding she hoped there would be an appeal.

  • ShowBiz Minute: O'Rourke, Baldwin, Prince Andrew

    P.J. O'Rourke, irreverent author and commentator, dead at 74; Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on set; Lawyer: Prince Andrew settlement "great victory" for accuser Giuffre. (Feb. 16)

  • Wordle app creator talks about donating unexpected earnings to charity

    A game app created 5 years ago for fun by then 18-year-old developer blew up in downloads recently, thanks to its namesake of the viral browser game Wordle. And as a result, children in Oakland are benefitting. Meet developer Steven Cravotta.

  • Factbox-Ten key moments in Palin's defamation trial against New York Times

    A judge said on Monday he will dismiss a defamation lawsuit by Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican U.S. vice presidential candidate, against The New York Times. Palin sued over a June 2017 editorial that incorrectly linked her to a January 2011 mass shooting where six people died and Democratic U.S. congresswoman Gabby Giffords was seriously wounded. *During his opening statement, Palin's lawyer Shane Vogt told jurors that his client was fighting an "uphill battle" to show the editorial reflected the Times' knowledge it was false and its "history of bias" toward her and other Republicans.

  • Portland's Pensole lands $2M investment to build first US Black-owned footwear factory

    The factory will produce shoes designed by graduate students of Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design, which will open in May.

  • Media lawyer: Prince's settlement is the right result

    Media lawyer discusses Britain's Prince Andrew move to settle a lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who said she was sexually trafficked to the British royal when she was 17. (Feb. 15)

  • I-95 southbound closed before Prince William Parkway

    Traffic alert – Interstate 95 southbound has been closed before Prince William Parkway due to a serious crash.

  • Judge who dealt Palin loss in New York Times case known as a maverick

    The Manhattan federal judge who made the unusual move of saying he would dismiss Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against the New York Times on Monday while jurors were still deliberating is considered a maverick known for tussling with Wall Street regulators and criticizing the U.S. sentencing regimes. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, 78, announced he planned to dismiss Palin's case once the jury delivers a verdict, after concluding that her lawyers had failed to prove the newspaper acted with malice by incorrectly linking her to a mass shooting in an editorial. Lawyers who know Rakoff, though, say his decision carried little risk -- Palin could still win a jury verdict that could be restored on appeal, negating the need for a potential retrial -- and was on-brand for a judge known for making his views plain.

  • Sage Antidepressant Trial Hits Its Target. Why the Stock Is Down.

    The company and Biogen said the data showed the drug speeds up the reduction of symptoms when begun with a standard-of-care antidepressant.

  • GBP/USD Tests Resistance At 1.3550

    GBP/USD managed to get above the 20 EMA and is testing the next resistance level at 1.3550.

  • ‘Not out of the woods’ with omicron, but crisis standards of care deactivated in Idaho

    Despite the announcement, the situation at state hospitals remains “very stretched.”

  • Why ViacomCBS Stock Just Crashed 22%

    Shares of entertainment company ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC), which announced Tuesday evening that it's changing its name to Paramount Global, reported earnings last night. Today, shares of Paramount (the name change has already gone into effect) are down 21.7% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. Don't be too confused about the name change and the unchanged ticker, by the way.

  • Prosecutors: Man tried to open emergency exit's door in attempt to spread vaccine views

    A 32-year-old man was charged on Monday for allegedly trying to open an emergency exit of a Delta Air Lines flight while en route, in what prosecutors allege was an attempt to spread his views on the COVID-19 vaccine.Michael Brandon Demarre was charged on Monday with threatening to interfere and interfering with a flight crew and attendants, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon announced on Monday.Demarre allegedly pulled on the...

  • Aluminum Hovers Near 13-Year High as Trade Weighs Ukraine Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum rose to near the strongest level since 2008 as traders assessed the risk of geopolitical tension in Ukraine and the persistent pressure of soaring energy costs on global supplies. Most Read from BloombergStocks Pare Declines After Federal Reserve Minutes: Markets WrapElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Jho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxU.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber

  • Drought-resistant plants: Plan a landscape that is more environmentally-friendly

    Imagine if more people considered the bigger picture and our fractured landscape gardens began to become more river friendly.

  • Keep Your Shoe Lineup Colorful With Miu Miu's Rubber Mules

    Readying for the warmer days, Miu Miu has released a range of colorful rubber mules. The...

  • Gardening for You: Growing spring spinach

    It is spinach-planting time in the spring garden.

  • Alberta Ferretti, Wolford Partner on Capsule Collection

    The two companies will unveil on Feb. 16 a capsule of bodysuits, dresses, tops, tights and leggings.

  • Therabody’s New RecoveryAir JetBoots Just Launched, Are They Worth $800?

    They’ve made their fan-favorite RecoveryAir system portable, and I don’t ever want to travel without it.

  • Snoop Dogg Plans to Turn Death Row Records Into the First NFT Music Label

    The L.A.-based rapper says he wants the record label to be “the first major [record label] in the metaverse.”