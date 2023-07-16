Microsoft signs Call of Duty deal with PlayStation in bid to seal Activision takeover

Microsoft

Tech titan Microsoft has signed a deal to keep best-selling video game Call of Duty available on the Playstation console, as it tries to convince regulators to approve its $69bn (£52bn) takeover of the game’s publisher Activision.

Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, the console owned by Microsoft, tweeted that the companies “have signed a binding agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. We look forward to a future where players globally have more choice to play their favourite games.”

He was followed by Brad Smith, vice chairman and president of Microsoft, who posted: “From Day One of this acquisition, we’ve been committed to addressing the concerns of regulators, platform and game developers, and consumers.”

Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority blocked the deal in April over fears it could inhibit competition and push up prices for gamers.

Their concerns are not focused on the console market – “we found that the Merger would not substantially reduce competition in console gaming services in the UK,” the CMA said in April – but the news of an agreement may have an impact nonetheless, and is expected to cheer any fans who feared a poorer service on Sony’s Playstation than on Microsoft’s Xbox.

Talks are ongoing related to cloud gaming services, the more significant area as the CMA “found that the merger would make Microsoft even stronger and substantially reduce competition in this market”.

The next step in the battle between Microsoft and the CMA is the company’s application at the Competition Appeal Tribunal. A case management hearing is due to be held on Monday.

The decision to block the takeover sparked a frenzy of criticism, including claims that the case showed Britain is “closed for business” when it comes to global tech companies.

Activision, the subject of the blockbuster deal, said at the time: “We will reassess our growth plans for the UK. Global innovators large and small will take note that – despite all its rhetoric – the UK is clearly closed for business.”

Mr Smith at Microsoft said the decision “discourages technology innovation and investment in the United Kingdom.”

The UK’s stance contrasted with that taken by regulators on the continent as the European Commission declined to block the deal.

In the US, the Federal Trade Commission initially tried to stop the purchase but its opposition was overturned in court.

The CMA declined to comment on the Playstation agreement.

Last week it pushed back its deadline on the deal from 18 July to 29 August, saying it had received “a detailed and complex submission from Microsoft claiming that there are material changes in circumstance” necessitating a six week extension

It has previously said: “We stand ready to consider any proposals from Microsoft to restructure the transaction in a way that would address the concerns set out in our Final Report.”

