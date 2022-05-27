U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.77 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.48 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.07
    +0.98 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.30
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    21.97
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2631
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0850
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,354.79
    +543.57 (+1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    625.79
    -3.71 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.46
    +20.54 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,781.68
    +176.84 (+0.66%)
     

Microsoft is slowing hiring in its Windows, Office, and Teams divisions

Isobel Asher Hamilton
·2 min read
Satya Nadella speaks in front of the image of a cell phone.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.Manjunath Kiran/AFP via Getty Images

  • Microsoft is slowing hiring in its Windows, Office, and Teams divisions.

  • It joins a raft of tech companies dialing back recruitment as the economy slows.

  • Microsoft announced last week it would increase employee salaries.

Microsoft is pulling back on hiring in its Office, Windows, and Teams divisions, becoming the latest tech company to dial back recruitment as fears of recession loom.

Executive Vice President Rajesh Jha sent an email to staff Thursday saying all new hires in the three divisions must be approved by him and his leadership team, a Microsoft spokesperson first told Bloomberg, adding that the policy didn't affect the whole company.

"As Microsoft gets ready for the new fiscal year, it is making sure the right resources are aligned to the right opportunity," a Microsoft spokesperson told Insider.

"Microsoft will continue to grow headcount in the year ahead and it will add additional focus to where those resources go," the spokesperson added.

Microsoft joins a growing number of companies in tech and other industriess instructing managers to be more judicious with hiring.

Facebook is implementing a hiring freeze through the rest of this year. A leaked email seen by Insider showed Amazon is cutting hiring targets, while Uber has instituted a broad hiring freeze.

Microsoft appears to be focusing on employee retention, as the company announced on May 16 it plans to increase staff pay through salary increases and larger stock grants.

Some Microsoft staffers are skeptical the increase will help keep talent at the company, as they believe it doesn't measure up to pay offered by Microsoft's competitor Amazon, which in February doubled its maximum base salary to $350,000.

Microsoft did not immediately respond when contacted by Insider for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Key inflation gauge slowed to still-high 6.3% over past year

    An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve rose 6.3% in April from a year earlier, the first slowdown since November 2020 and a sign that high prices may finally be moderating, at least for now. The inflation figure the Commerce Department reported Friday was below the four-decade high of 6.6% set in March. The report also showed that consumer spending rose at a healthy 0.9% annual rate from March to April, outpacing the month-to-month inflation rate for a fourth straight time.

  • Jessica Ennis-Hill: Why I now train around my period

    Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill launches an app giving women exercises according to their menstrual cycle.

  • Memorial Day expected to be busy travel weekend

    Memorial Day weekend is upon us marking the unofficial start of summer. And you should expect some headaches on the road and in the air as people who were stuck at home during the pandemic are eager to travel.

  • GM steals executive back from Amazon to lead global workplace safety

    GM nabs a leader from Amazon to help it transition to an all-electric future with improved workplace safety.

  • Elon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short Position

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gates has a short position against Tesla Inc. that would now need between $1.5 billion and $2 billion to close out, Elon Musk said Friday in a series of tweets.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarUkraine Latest: EU Leaders Talk t

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • EU Spares Pipeline Oil From Russian Embargo Plan to Break Logjam

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union proposed banning seaborne oil from Russia while delaying restrictions on imports from a key pipeline in an effort to satisfy Hungarian objections and clinch an agreement on a stalled sanctions package that would target Moscow for its war in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • The Weakest Link in Germany’s Economic Engine Is Fraying

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s energy security hinges on a utility whose bets on Russian energy are backfiring in the geopolitical standoff over President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarUkraine Latest: EU Leaders

  • Fertilizer Prices Drop 30% Following Demand Destruction

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer prices that had hit records are now plunging as buyers reel from sticker shock, but that doesn’t mean the market squeeze is over. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarUkraine Latest: EU Leaders Talk to Putin; New Bid for San

  • Apple’s iPhone 14 Production Could Be Worse Than Feared, JPMorgan Says

    JPMorgan expects fewer iPhone 14 units to be built in 2022 than the previous iPhone 13 model built in 2021.

  • U.S. retailers' ballooning inventories set stage for deep discounts

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Major U.S. retailers that recently scrambled to restock shelves amid product shortages disclosed this week that their stores are now packed with too much merchandise, and some are even doing what was unthinkable just a few months ago: discounting unsold goods. With shoppers' tastes quickly shifting, many retailers now find themselves with a surplus of merchandise, driving up costs. Costco Wholesale Corp said its inventories ballooned 26% in its fiscal third quarter ended May 8 that included a "few hundred million dollars" of extra holiday merchandise and being a "little heavy" on small appliances and household items.

  • Companies Are Finally Rebuilding Their Inventories. What That Means for Profits.

    After months of being empty, shelves are finally being restocked. That puts companies back in the game of managing supply and demand.

  • What's the Environmental Impact of Cryptocurrency?

    Cryptocurrency mining requires massive amounts of energy. Find out why cryptocurrency mining is so energy intensive and learn about alternatives to crypto mining.

  • War surges Norway’s oil, gas profit. Now, it’s urged to help

    Europe's frantic search for alternatives to Russian energy has dramatically increased the demand — and price — for Norway's oil and gas.

  • In cancer detection showdown, Guardant Health seeks dismissal of 'sham' Illumina lawsuit

    Billions of dollars have been poured into companies seeking early detection of cancer through common blood draws.

  • National Grid told to prepare for coal this winter

    Kwasi Kwarteng has asked National Grid to bolster electricity supplies using coal this winter amid concerns Russia’s supply of gas to Europe will be cut off.