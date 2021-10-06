Microsoft for Startups: Aniai Picked for Global Grand Final

Aniai got selected as one of the ten startups in "Microsoft for Startups"

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aniai, a member of Born2Global Centre, got selected as one of the 10 companies that will participate in "Microsoft for Startups". Aniai, one of the most promising Korean startups, has developed a labor solution for quick service restaurants by building a robotic kitchen.

Aniai was selected as one of the 10 startups in Q3 by Microsoft. "Microsoft for Startups" is a startup accelerator run by Microsoft that identifies a rising startup that has already acquired its own core technology. Through this program, Microsoft provides strong support for the startup to enter the global markets. Microsoft assists with Azure credits equivalent to 120,000 dollars and also provides an opportunity to take part in Co-Sell with Microsoft.

Aniai develops a robotic kitchen based on its core robot technology to design/control robots. Its robots are further reinforced by its unique cognitive technology with artificial intelligence(AI). With these technologies, Aniai presents a shining solution for the quick service restaurants as the robotic kitchen can accelerate Digital Transformation(DX). A majority of the quick service restaurants and other restaurants are struggling with labor shortage due to the shrinking HR pool of young men and women. Aniai intends to supply the required labor force with the robotic kitchen and to guarantee the hygiene and quality of the food prepared in the restaurants. Moreover, Aniai will lower the work intensity in the kitchens which will lead to the higher employment rate for the senior workers in the entire food industry.

It is anticipated that Aniai will head for rapid growth with Microsoft for Startups. The program consists of an empowering process and networking programs with both domestic and overseas venture capital corporations. The Co-Sell with the partners of Microsoft will also result in the business opportunities with the domestic and overseas partners. Technology-wise, Aniai can use Microsoft's Azure Cloud to build the operating system of the robotic kitchen, allowing it to manage thousands of the equipment from headquarters.

Aniai as one of the most promising startups in Korea, has won the first prize in the K-Startup League 2020. Aniai aims to build up its presence in domestic markets and expand into international markets as well.

For more detailed information on Aniai, visit https://aniai.ai/.

