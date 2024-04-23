Microsoft Stock Has Support Ahead of Earnings

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) is up 1.7% at $407.61 today, bouncing off familiar support at the $400 level. The equity is one of the 'Magnificent Seven' stocks that staged a sharp pullback last week as Big Tech slid.

MSFT is also seeing support at a historically bullish trendline, its 100-day moving average. Per Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, the security has come within one standard deviation of this moving average five times over the past three years, after which it was higher one month later 80% of the time, averaging a 7.5% return.

MSFT April23

There will likely be some volatility ahead, however, as the tech giant reports earnings after the close Thursday, April 25. The stock has a mixed history of post-earnings sessions over the last two years, averaging a 4.6% swing, regardless of direction. This time around the options pits are pricing in a 6.3% move.