Microsoft Surface 2022 event live blog
Techtober isn't over yet! Today, we're gearing up to cover Microsoft's Surface device event at its NYC store. Senior Editors Sam Rutherford and Devindra Hardawar will be watching the stream and jotting all of their thoughts down in this live blog. And once the stream is over, they'll be on the ground to churn out some hands-on coverage of these new Surface devices. Stay tuned for some deeply nerdy (and hopefully fun!) Surface commentary.
Microsoft forgot to start the stream for us here at the in-person event, so we're just catching up. I'm also just loving Panos Panay's fit.
I'm kind of excited to see a refresh for the Surface Studio desktop. Though it's specs aren't quite as updated as I would have liked.
Here's the Surface Pro 9! Now in both Intel and Arm form!
The Surface Pro 9 comes with either 12th-gen Intel CPUs or a 5G Arm chip
EngadgetThe Surface Pro 9 is both the same, and dramatically different, from Microsoft's last model..
↵
Aaaaaaand, the embargo has lifted. So we're gonna start dropping the news here.
Microsoft's (barely) refreshed Surface Laptop 5 starts at $1,000
EngadgetFor fall 2022, Microsoft is updating its mainstream notebook line with the new Surface Laptop 5, which features new 12th-gen Intel CPUs and support for Thunderbolt 4..
It's highly unlikely, but I wouldn't mind an update about Hololens too.
We've got coffee, extra water and fully exercised typing fingers. But be sure to take a look at Engadget.com, because we'll have a bunch of updates going live there soon too!
Hey all, it's been a busy week with Meta Connect yesterday and now Microsoft today, so it'll be interesting to see what the company has planned for the Surface family.
A small office where we're viewing the Surface stream.
