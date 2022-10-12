Microsoft Surface 2022 event live blog

Techtober isn't over yet! Today, we're gearing up to cover Microsoft's Surface device event at its NYC store. Senior Editors Sam Rutherford and Devindra Hardawar will be watching the stream and jotting all of their thoughts down in this live blog. And once the stream is over, they'll be on the ground to churn out some hands-on coverage of these new Surface devices. Stay tuned for some deeply nerdy (and hopefully fun!) Surface commentary.

Follow along with the rest of our news from Microsoft's 2022 Surface event.