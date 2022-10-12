U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

Microsoft Surface 2022 event live blog

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
Carlo Allegri / reuters

Techtober isn't over yet! Today, we're gearing up to cover Microsoft's Surface device event at its NYC store. Senior Editors Sam Rutherford and Devindra Hardawar will be watching the stream and jotting all of their thoughts down in this live blog. And once the stream is over, they'll be on the ground to churn out some hands-on coverage of these new Surface devices. Stay tuned for some deeply nerdy (and hopefully fun!) Surface commentary.

Live Updates
  • Devindra Hardawar

    Microsoft forgot to start the stream for us here at the in-person event, so we're just catching up. I'm also just loving Panos Panay's fit.

  • Sam Rutherford

    Microsoft's Surface Studio 2+ gets 11th-gen Intel chips and RTX 3060 graphics

  • Sam Rutherford

    I'm kind of excited to see a refresh for the Surface Studio desktop. Though it's specs aren't quite as updated as I would have liked.

  • Devindra Hardawar

    Here's the Surface Pro 9! Now in both Intel and Arm form!

    The Surface Pro 9 comes with either 12th-gen Intel CPUs or a 5G Arm chip | Engadget

    EngadgetThe Surface Pro 9 is both the same, and dramatically different, from Microsoft's last model..

  • Aaron Souppouris
  • Sam Rutherford

    Aaaaaaand, the embargo has lifted. So we're gonna start dropping the news here.

    Microsoft's (barely) refreshed Surface Laptop 5 starts at $1,000 | Engadget

    EngadgetFor fall 2022, Microsoft is updating its mainstream notebook line with the new Surface Laptop 5, which features new 12th-gen Intel CPUs and support for Thunderbolt 4..

  • Sam Rutherford

    It's highly unlikely, but I wouldn't mind an update about Hololens too.

  • Devindra Hardawar

    We've got coffee, extra water and fully exercised typing fingers. But be sure to take a look at Engadget.com, because we'll have a bunch of updates going live there soon too!

  • Sam Rutherford

    Hey all, it's been a busy week with Meta Connect yesterday and now Microsoft today, so it'll be interesting to see what the company has planned for the Surface family.

  • Devindra Hardawar

    A small office where we're viewing the Surface stream.

Follow along with the rest of our news from Microsoft's 2022 Surface event.

