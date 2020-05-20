Microsoft’s Surface Book 3 is a powerhouse rival to Apple’s MacBook Pro

Microsoft has one of the most impressive lines of computer hardware on the market in its Surface family of devices. From the Surface Laptop 3 to the Surface Pro 7, the tech giant has proven time and again that it is a top-flight hardware producer.

And perhaps the most powerful machine in Microsoft’s (MSFT) stable is its new Surface Book 3. A two-in-one hybrid, the Book 3 has a unique construction that allows it to be used either as a laptop or, when you detach its display, as a high-powered tablet.

It’s an impressive system and can handle your most demanding tasks including compiling code, editing video, and playing games, but you’re going to pay a steep price for the privilege of owning one. We’re talking $1,599 for the base 13.5-inch model and, gulp, $2,299 for the 15-inch version.

But despite a few flaws, namely how incredibly hot it can get, it’s a monster of a system that’s sure to please those in need of a Windows-powered beast.

A unique hybrid system

The Surface Book 3 is a laptop-tablet hybrid. But unlike other such devices that have screens that can flip around 360 degrees, the Book 3’s display completely detaches from the system via a special button-activated mechanism.

The mechanism releases the display, allowing it to be used as a tablet on its own. But what’s impressive is, the Book 3’s base isn’t just a bunch of batteries that give the device longer battery life. While the Book 3’s central processing unit (CPU) is built into the display, that’s why there are vents running around the panel’s backside, it’s graphics processing unit (GPU) is built into the base.

Microsoft's Surface Pro 3 is a hybrid device that can handle heavy-duty jobs like video editing. (Image: Microsoft) More

When you press the detach button, you’re actually telling the system that you want to cut off the GPU from the display. If you’re not actively using the GPU, you’ll be able to detach the screen as soon as you get the “Ready to detach” message. If you’re using the GPU, say you’re playing a game or compiling video, you won’t be able to detach the display. Instead, you’ll see a red light appear on the detach button.

I reviewed the 15-inch version of the Book 3 and found the display to be a bit too large to use as a tablet on its own for long periods of time. Instead, I preferred either using it in laptop mode, or detaching the screen and reattaching it backwards. It’s chunkier than using it as a straight tablet, but more practical for things like watching movies without having the keyboard in the way.

From an aesthetic perspective, the Surface Book 3 shares the same look as the Surface Book 2 and original Surface Book. You’ve got the same industrial design with a large, and super-comfortable keyboard, an accordion-like hinge, along with two USB ports and a media card reader on its left side and a USB C port on its right.

Unfortunately, the USB C port on the Book 3 doesn’t support Thunderbolt connectivity. So you won’t be able to connect, say, an external graphics card to really up the ante on performance to near desktop class.

A fantastic display with tons of performance

Microsoft hasn’t changed much as far as the display for the Surface Book 3 goes, and that’s fine. The company’s PixelSense panel is already one of the best around, and continues to offer fantastic colors and deep blacks.

Inside, the Surface Book 3 gets a completely upgraded hardware setup. Microsoft has thrown in Intel’s (INTC) latest 10th-generation Core Intel Core processors with the 13.5-inch model getting a Core i5 chip or an optional Core i7, and the 15-inch model getting only the Core i7.

The base 13.5-inch model starts at $1,599 with the Core i5 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. That version features shared graphics processing rather than a discrete GPU, so you shouldn’t expect it to handle high-end games or the kind of video encoding performance you’ll get out of the pricer units.

For comparison, Apple’s (AAPL) 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 10th-gen Core i5 processor starts at $1,799 but also includes 16GB or RAM and 512GB of storage, so you’ll be able to squeeze out more performance, though don’t get the detachable display.