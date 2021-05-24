U.S. markets close in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,202.00
    +46.14 (+1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,426.70
    +218.86 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,674.40
    +203.40 (+1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,228.41
    +13.14 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.36
    +1.78 (+2.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,883.20
    +6.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    27.86
    +0.38 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2213
    +0.0031 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6010
    -0.0310 (-1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4149
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7800
    -0.1600 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,800.40
    +4,547.28 (+13.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    955.88
    +90.24 (+10.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,054.48
    +36.43 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,364.61
    +46.78 (+0.17%)
     

Microsoft turns Surface Duo's second screen into a 'gamepad' for Xbox Cloud Gaming

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Microsoft has introduced mobile-friendly touch controls to more than 50 Xbox Game Pass titles since launching the feature on Minecraft Dungeons last September. Touchscreen optimized games — like Grand Theft Auto V, Sea of Thieves and Gears 5, among others — already offer customizations, including the ability to move the controls so they don't get in your way. Now, Microsoft is adding a virtual controller for Xbox Game Pass to its Surface Duo dual-screen tablet.

The update works when you use the device like a laptop in landscape orientation, or "Compose Mode" as Microsoft dubs it. This half-folded setup will display the Xbox Game Pass title you're playing on the top screen and the touchscreen controls on the bottom. 

While it sounds like a useful update for mobile gamers, we'll have to try it out to see how it works in real life. Testing out the Surface Duo, Engadget's Cherlynn Low said the software had some issues making the most of the screen space in Compose Mode, with apps jumping around and keyboard inputs not registering. But, Microsoft may have fixed that with updates, paving the way for its cloud gaming makeover.

Recommended Stories

  • Sony adds four new models to its portable wireless speaker lineup

    This year's Sony portable speaker lineup includes an ultra compact model along with three larger options for parties and karaoke.

  • Scientists spot the most energetic light ever seen

    Scientists have spotted the most energetic light yet, suggesting our galaxy is full of particle accelerators.

  • Samsung unveils a 43-inch version of its versatile Smart Monitor

    Samsung has expanded its all-in-one Smart Monitor range with two new models.

  • Ransomware gang behind Ireland attack also hit US health and emergency networks

    The FBI has warned that the ransomware gang that attacked Irish healthcare also struck 16 US health and emergency networks.

  • Twitch is adding over 350 tags to help make streams more inclusive

    Twitch has added over 350 stream tags to foster inclusiveness, including for the LGBTQIA+ community and people with disabilities.

  • Amazon's Fire TV Cube is on sale for $100 right now

    Save big on Amazon's Fire TV devices right now while the Fire TV Cube is on sale for $100 and the Fire TV Stick Lite is down to $25.

  • Trump-Biden rematch by proxy? A governor's race is shaping up as a key post-Trump test

    Virginia race, coming a year after Biden won on a wave of anti-Trump sentiment, will test the parties' strength ahead of the 2022 midterm election.

  • ‘Where the crypto market goes from here is completely dependent on the stock market,’ says digital-asset tycoon Barry Silbert

    Want to know where the crypto market goes from here? Barry Silbert, a power player in the digital-asset sector, says that investors ought to look no further than the stock market, in a Sunday-night tweet amid a downturn in digital assets.

  • Singapore clears LSE deal for Refinitiv after FX pledge

    Singapore's competition authority has approved the London Stock Exchange Group's $27 billion acquisition of data and analytics company Refinitiv provided the bourse continues to offer certain foreign exchange benchmarks to rivals. The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS)gave the conditional approval after examining whether the deal, which transforms the 300 year old bourse into a one-stop shop for data, trading and analytics, threatened competition in the currency market. The LSE has committed to making Refinitiv's WM/Reuters foreign exchange benchmarks available to existing and future customers to provide index licencing services or clearing services in Singapore, CCCS said in a statement, adding that the commitment, effective from Monday, was for 10 years.

  • Dubai Investment Firm FIM Partners Considers Raising SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- FIM Partners, the frontier and emerging markets asset manager backed by EFG Hermes, is considering listing a special purpose acquisition company in the U.S., people familiar with the matter said.The Dubai-based investment firm could seek about $250 million for the blank-check company, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is advising on the potential deal, they said.FIM Partners hasn’t set a timeline for any listing, and it could decide to wait before proceeding with a deal given the turmoil in the SPAC market, the people said.Blank-check company listings in the U.S. have slowed to a trickle in recent weeks after raising $181 billion in the last five quarters, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Even as overall activity slows, the SPAC market has become more international, with firms from Asia to Europe seeking to raise funds for dealmaking.FIM Partners is led by Chief Executive Officer Hedi Ben Mlouka, a former Merrill Lynch banker who previously ran Duet Group’s frontier markets investing arm. The firm has offices in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and the U.K., according to its website. EFG Hermes agreed to buy a stake in FIM Partners in 2017.Discussions are ongoing, and there’s no certainty they will lead to a transaction, the people said. A representative for FIM Partners didn’t have any immediate comment. A spokesperson for JPMorgan declined to comment. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fed’s Brainard Breaks Down CBDC Policy Considerations, Sees Price Pressures Waning in the Future

    The Federal Reserve governor discussed cryptocurrencies and a digital dollar at Consensus 2021.

  • FiscalNote, Valued at $1.4 Billion, Eyes Public-Markets Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- FiscalNote Inc., a company that specializes in software for policy makers and regulators among others, is weighing a public-markets debut after raising fresh capital at a $1.4 billion valuation, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Led by founder and Chief Executive Officer Tim Hwang, FiscalNote raised $40 million from investors including Clearvision Ventures, Maso Capital Partners and Japan’s CBC Group in an extension of its latest funding round in recent weeks, the person said.The Washington, D.C.-based company is working with an adviser as it explores options for going public, including merging with a special purpose acquisition company or a traditional initial public offering, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing non-public information. A firm decision hasn’t been made.A FiscalNote spokesman declined to comment on its valuation and listing plans. Representatives for Clearvision, Maso and CBC didn’t respond to requests for comment.The FiscalNote representative said the company recently acquired Fireside, a provider of technology to Capitol Hill that includes software to manage customer relationships. It also bought TimeBase, an Australia-based provider of legislative research and tracking tools.FiscalNote in December said it raised $160 million in new equity and debt financing from backers including Matthew Safaii’s Arrowroot Capital, David Spreng’s Runway Growth Capital and Carlos Gutierrez, the former U.S. Secretary of Commerce. Earlier investors include Mark Cuban, Jerry Yang, Winklevoss Capital Management and New Enterprise Associates.FiscalNote has more than 4,000 clients, including the Federal Reserve, AstraZeneca Plc, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 3M Co., and the American Hospital Association.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • If Bitcoin’s Price Falls Below This Crucial Level, Watch Out

    The cryptocurrency is attempting to stabilize after being cut in half from April’s $64,800 high. Here’s what the charts are projecting.

  • Bitcoin prices tumble 50% from peak and Mark Cuban calls the crypto crash the ‘great unwind’

    Bitcoin prices on Sunday midday are in free fall anew, with the world's No.1 crypto spiraling down more than 50% from a peak in around the middle of April, amid another bout of turbulence in the digital-asset sector.

  • Bitcoin is officially a new asset class: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs makes the call: Cryptocurrency should now be considered an asset class.

  • U.S. pot sellers stash cash as banks leave them high and dry

    The U.S. cannabis business has a very particular cashflow problem -- too much of it. Marijuana can be sold legally in 36 U.S. states and the District of Columbia (D.C.) for medical use and in 15 of them and in D.C. for recreational purposes. With the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing legalisation driving a surge in cannabis use, the sector's producers, manufacturers and retailers are awash in cash, adding risk and costs to the most basic business transactions from paying employees and filing taxes to finding somewhere to store their income.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Bought Teladoc and Palantir Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    Cathie Wood’s investment firm nearly doubled its stake in Teladoc, and drastically increased its stake in Palantir stock in the first quarter. ARK Investment also sold Apple stock.

  • China Braces for $1.3 Trillion Maturity Wall as Defaults Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Even by the standards of a record-breaking global credit binge, China’s corporate bond tab stands out: $1.3 trillion of domestic debt payable in the next 12 months.That’s 30% more than what U.S. companies owe, 63% more than in all of Europe and enough money to buy Tesla Inc. twice over. What’s more, it’s all coming due at a time when Chinese borrowers are defaulting on onshore debt at an unprecedented pace.The combination has investors bracing for another turbulent stretch for the world’s second-largest credit market. It’s also underscoring the challenge for Chinese authorities as they work toward two conflicting goals: reducing moral hazard by allowing more defaults, and turning the domestic bond market into a more reliable source of long-term funding.While average corporate bond maturities have increased in the U.S., Europe and Japan in recent years, they’re getting shorter in China as defaults prompt investors to reduce risk. Domestic Chinese bonds issued in the first quarter had an average tenor of 3.02 years, down from 3.22 years for all of last year and on course for the shortest annual average since Fitch Ratings began compiling the data in 2016.“As credit risk increases, everyone wants to limit their exposure by investing in shorter maturities only,” said Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING Bank NV. “Issuers also want to sell shorter-dated bonds because as defaults rise, longer-dated bonds have even higher borrowing costs.”The move toward shorter maturities has coincided with a Chinese government campaign to instill more discipline in local credit markets, which have long been underpinned by implicit state guarantees. Investors are increasingly rethinking the widely held assumption that authorities will backstop big borrowers amid a string of missed payments by state-owned companies and a selloff in bonds issued by China Huarong Asset Management Co.The country’s onshore defaults have swelled from negligible levels in 2016 to exceed 100 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) for four straight years. That milestone was reached again last month, putting defaults on track for another record annual high.The resulting preference for shorter-dated bonds has exacerbated one of China’s structural challenges: a dearth of long-term institutional money. Even before authorities began allowing more defaults, short-term investments including banks’ wealth management products played an outsized role.Social security funds and insurance firms are the main providers of long-term funding in China, but their presence in the bond market is limited, said Wu Zhaoyin, chief strategist at AVIC Trust Co., a financial firm. “It’s difficult to sell long-dated bonds in China because there is a lack of long-term capital,” Wu said.Chinese authorities have been taking steps to attract long-term investors, including foreign pension funds and university endowments. The government has in recent years scrapped some investment quotas and dismantled foreign ownership limits for life insurers, brokerages and fund managers.But even if those efforts gain traction, it’s not clear Chinese companies will embrace longer maturities. Many prefer selling short-dated bonds because they lack long-term capital management plans, according to Shen Meng, director at Chanson & Co., a Beijing-based boutique investment bank. That applies even for state-owned enterprises, whose senior managers typically get reshuffled by the government every three to five years, Shen said.The upshot is that China’s domestic credit market faces a near constant cycle of refinancing and repayment risk, which threatens to exacerbate volatility as defaults rise. A similar dynamic is also playing out in the offshore market, where maturities total $167 billion over the next 12 months.For ING’s Pang, the cycle is unlikely to change anytime soon. “It may last for another decade in China,” she said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • My wife inherited $800K. She put $300K toward our mortgage and $500K in her own bank account — after 35 years of marriage

    ‘What do you think of the way she has treated her inheritance? If we divorce, will I have to pay her alimony?’

  • Health insurance companies owe refunds to millions of consumers — maybe you?

    Givebacks expected later this year may return hundreds of dollars to your pocket.