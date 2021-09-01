Microsoft will hold a Surface event on September 22nd
will hold its next event on September 22nd, where it will show off the latest Surface hardware. The event starts at 11AM ET.
The company didn't explicitly say this is about Surface, but the signs are clear. A teaser image shows a side-on look at what appears to be a Surface Pro. Microsoft usually holds a hardware-centric event in the fall. On top of that, the event takes place , and what better way to showcase the latest OS than on shiny new hardware?
You’re invited.
Learn more about the #MicrosoftEvent: https://t.co/tpK3TB8Xxb
— Microsoft (@Microsoft) September 1, 2021
As for what to expect, we might see a refreshed . suggest the Surface Duo 2 will have an upgraded camera system and it may be available in black. The lineup is due for an upgrade, and, given the teaser image, it won't be surprising if we learn what's next on the Surface Pro front. In any case, Engadget will cover all the big news out of the event.