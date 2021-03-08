U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,821.35
    -20.59 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,802.44
    +306.14 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,609.16
    -310.99 (-2.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,202.98
    +10.77 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.68
    -1.41 (-2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.80
    +1.80 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    -0.09 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1853
    -0.0072 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5960
    +0.0420 (+2.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3819
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9200
    +0.5380 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,583.97
    +1,459.76 (+2.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.17
    +20.96 (+2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,719.13
    +88.61 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,743.25
    -121.07 (-0.42%)
     

Microsoft will reportedly offer AMD CPUs across its Surface Laptop 4 lineup

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Since 2019, Microsoft has offered a 15-inch version of the Surface Laptop 3 that you can configure with an AMD processor. And now it looks like the company plans to offer that same option to people who want the 13.5-inch model. According to a report from WinFuture spotted by Windows Central, Microsoft will release the Surface Laptop 4 in April and you’ll have AMD and Intel processor options in both 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes.

The company will reportedly offer “Surface Edition” variants of the Ryzen 5 4680U and Ryzen 7 4980U. That’s an improvement on the 3580U and 3780U currently available with the Surface Laptop 3, but a step below the 5000 series chips AMD announced at the start of the year. Meanwhile, those who want an Intel processor will be able to choose between the Core i5 1145G7 and Core i7 1185G7. Both of those come from Intel’s latest 11th generation Tiger Lake series. It also looks like the only way you’ll be able to configure the Surface Laptop 4 with either 32GB of RAM or 1TB of internal storage will be to buy one of the Intel models as the maximum with the AMD variants is reportedly 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Beyond that, it doesn’t look like the Surface Laptop will get many other upgrades. According to the spec sheet WinFuture shared, both models will keep their current 2256 x 1504 and 2496 x 1664 resolution displays and they’ll ship with the same mix of ports. Of course, that’s assuming WinFuture’s information is accurate. Thankfully, it doesn't seem like we'll have to wait long to see what Microsoft has up its sleeve.

Recommended Stories

  • Zapier buys no-code-focused Makerpad in its first acquisition

    Zapier, a well-known no-code automation tool, has purchased Makerpad, a no-code education service and community. TechCrunch has covered Zapier often during its life, including its first, and only, fundraising event, a $1.2 million round back in 2012 that tapped Bessemer, DFJ and others. In an interview Monday, Zapier CEO Wade Foster told TechCrunch that his company now has 400 workers and crossed the $100 million ARR mark last summer.

  • 'WandaVision' is anti-binging TV

    WandaVision is best enjoyed week to week.

  • Tesla is building a 100MW energy storage project in Texas

    In Angleton, a town of nearly 20,000 located 40 miles south of Houston, Tesla subsidiary Gambit Energy Storage is installing the company’s modular Megapacks.

  • Google brings more context to major news stories in Search

    The Full Coverage feature has been available in Google News since 2018.

  • Microsoft's $7.5 billion ZeniMax acquisition approved by US and EU regulators

    The European Commission has unconditionally cleared Microsoft's $7.5 billion acquisition of ZeniMax, owner of games studios Bethesda, id and Arkane.

  • The best budget robot vacuums you can buy

    Here's a list of the best budget robot vacuums you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Dish is buying Republic Wireless and its 200,000 subscribers

    Dish plans to buy another mobile virtual network operator. This time it's Republic Wireless.

  • Grab the popcorn—this top-rated digital projector is over $230 off at Amazon

    Set up a movie theater at home with this steal of a projector—it's over 70 percent off!

  • GM teases more Hummer EV news with sub-zero test footage

    GM has teased more news about the Hummer EV on April 3rd with video showing the electric truck's testing in sub-zero conditions.

  • Animated Musical About Demon Hunting K-Pop Girl Group in the Works at Sony (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sony Pictures Animation is developing a new movie about a pack of female K-Pop stars who slay evil spirits in between gigs. “K-Pop: Demon Hunters” is underway at the Oscar-winning studio behind “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse,” from directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans. Kang, whose credits include “The Lego Ninjago Movie,” is mounting the project […]

  • Apple releases iOS 14.4.1 and macOS 11.2.3 to address a WebKit vulnerability

    Apple recommends downloading the updates as soon as possible.

  • GE Nears Deal With AerCap to Create Behemoth Aircraft Lessor

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co. is nearing an agreement to combine its jet-leasing business with Ireland’s AerCap Holdings NV, said people familiar with the matter, in a potential deal that would join the world’s two biggest aircraft financiers in a market roiled by the coronavirus pandemic.A transaction may be announced as soon as this week, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing the matter. The deal is expected to have a value of more than $30 billion, said the Wall Street Journal, which reported the talks earlier. Shares of both companies gained.Between them, GE Capital Aviation Services, or Gecas, and AerCap have almost 3,000 aircraft owned, managed or on order. A combination would speed GE Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp’s push to streamline the U.S. industrial icon after an epic corporate meltdown.While terms of the potential agreement with AerCap are unclear, a sale of Gecas could garner GE about $25 billion, Bloomberg Intelligence said in a report in 2019. Last year, GE completed the sale of its bio-pharmaceutical business to Culp’s former employer, Danaher Corp., for $21.4 billion.Read: General Electric Has One Way to Fly Out of Trouble: GadflyA deal would also mark a significant consolidation in the leasing sector at a time of “extreme uncertainty” for aviation, said John Strickland, who runs London-based airline advisory firm JLS Consulting. The combined company would have greater negotiating clout with manufacturers like Boeing Co. and Airbus SE, while being able to focus on the strongest airline customers during the recovery, when many will remain reliant on lessors for financing flexibility.GE declined to comment, and AerCap representatives couldn’t immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours on Sunday.Aviation PainAerCap surged 11% to $56.57 at 9:47 a.m. in New York after advancing as much as 15% for the biggest intraday gain in about four months. The company, based in Dublin and listed on the New York Stock Exchange, had a market value of $6.6 billion at the end of last week.GE climbed 2.3% to $13.92, adding to a 26% increase for the year through Friday.The pandemic has hammered the aviation industry and pushed airlines around the world to cancel new jetliner orders, push back delivery dates and defer lease payments. As middlemen, aircraft leasing firms have suffered too, while also playing a critical financing role to keep deliveries flowing, often with sale-leaseback deals that hand cash to airlines with jet handovers.But a combination of two major players would be likely to receive scrutiny from antitrust authorities, other regulators and business partners, given the weight of the two companies in the sector.For GE, a tie-up would extend a shift away from the company’s longtime business model of using its powerful leasing platform to generate sales of commercial aircraft powered by the company’s jet engines. GE’s finance arm has been significantly pared back since it nearly crippled the company during the 2008 financial crisis.“The old world where you needed a leasing a company to support your manufacturing is gone,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst George Ferguson said. “For AerCap, this could be something that’s too good to refuse.”Culp has been shedding assets in recent years as part of his broader turnaround effort at GE after a collapse that wiped out a total of more than $200 billion in market value during 2017 and 2018. Under his leadership, the Gecas portfolio has been left in something akin to “caretaker status,” Ferguson said.Asset SalesIn 2019, GE agreed to sell an aircraft-financing business for $3.6 billion to Apollo Global Management and Athene Holding Ltd. as the ailing manufacturer slimmed down its once-vast lending arm. The same year, Culp sped up a plan to sell off GE’s stake in oilfield-services provider Baker Hughes in a push to refocus GE’s once-sprawling industrial businesses.The asset sales have raised critical cash that GE has used to repay its bloated debt load, one of Culp’s top priorities in his turnaround drive. The company has cut some $30 billion in debt since 2019, including $16 billion last year. GE had total borrowings of about $75 billion at the end of 2020.A deal with Gecas would likely elevate the profile of Aengus “Gus” Kelly, AerCap’s hard-charging CEO. He emerged on the global stage in 2014 with AerCap’s $7.6 billion acquisition of leasing pioneer ILFC from American International Group. By pooling assets, the new entity may be able to access the capital markets more cheaply than Gecas could acting under GE’s corporate umbrella, Ferguson said.Gecas had about $35.9 billion in assets at the end of last year, with about 1,650 aircraft owned, serviced or on order. AerCap, with assets of $42 billion, owned 939 aircraft and managed 105, according to a regulatory filing. It also had 286 planes on order, including jet models such as the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 Max.Gecas CEO Greg Conlon said at the Airline Economics conference in January that the company was looking at mergers and acquisitions and portfolio purchases, and that he saw opportunities in cargo aircraft and engine leasing. Kelly spoke at the same conference and said fewer airline customers were seeking deferrals.(Updates shares in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The new stimulus checks: What's still ahead, before you can get your money?

    And will you even get a payment this time, under the new limits the president agreed to?

  • U.S. Government to Sell 0.7501 Bitcoin Worth $38,000 at Current Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Tucked away among the Ford, Dodge and Chevy sedans, the 12,000-gallon storage container and the inoperable Caterpillar tractor being auctioned off by the U.S. government is an unusual item: 0.7501 of a Bitcoin.The U.S. General Services Administration typically uses its auctions to sell surplus federal equipment to the general public. With lot 4KQSCI21105001, which goes up for auction in a week, the government is offering an amount of Bitcoin worth about $38,000 at Monday’s price.The government doesn’t say where its surplus digital currency came from. And while it’s a far cry from the 30,000 Bitcoins auctioned off by the U.S. Marshals Service in 2014 after they were seized from the Silk Road marketplace, the GSA auction is one more indication of how Bitcoin is becoming more and more mainstream.On Wall Street, too, there is a newfound openness to the world’s most valuable digital currency: Custody banking giant Bank of New York Mellon Corp. said it will hold, transfer and issue digital currencies, while Mastercard Inc. announced plans to let cardholders transact in certain cryptocurrencies on its network. A Morgan Stanley unit known for picking growth stocks is considering adding Bitcoin to its possible bets and, last week, a person close to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the bank plans to reopen a trading desk for cryptocurrencies.The Bitcoins auctioned off by the U.S. Marshals Service in 2014 were estimated at the time to be worth about $19 million, though the winning bid -- by venture capitalist Tim Draper -- wasn’t disclosed. Those coins would be worth $1.5 billion today as the cryptocurrency’s price has skyrocketed to almost $51,000.The GSA auction is scheduled to be held from March 15 to 17.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Joe Biden's stimulus check changes: Do you still qualify for $1,400?

    To win Senate passage, Biden agreed to make millions ineligible for the third checks.

  • Barclays Counts Benefits for EM of $500 Billion IMF Reserve Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc economists expect several developing nations to see “some tangible benefits” of the International Monetary Fund’s proposal to allocate $500 billion in reserve assets known as special drawing rights.The IMF’s chief said earlier this month that the institution is proceeding with work on the plan after the Group of 20 urged it to propose a fresh allocation of the fund’s reserve assets.Emerging-market countries will probably account for “no more than” $206 billion of the new SDR allocations, Barclays economists including Ercan Erguzel said in a report to clients.Bahrain could exchange its SDR holdings with Saudi Arabia to boost reserves, according to BarclaysThe distribution may also benefit Turkey, “where the central bank aims to reverse the downtrend in reserves”Barclays estimates that Zambia’s additional allocation could reach around $1.1 billion, or some 6% of gross domestic product, “thus placing the country in a less fragile position as it embarks on its debt restructuring talks”Countries including Egypt and South Africa also stand to gain from the increase in reservesFor South Africa, Barclays estimates that its foreign-exchange holdings may be boosted by the equivalent of some $3.2 billionThe government “could in fact come to some arrangement” with the South African Reserve Bank where the central bank “keeps the SDRs but Treasury liquidates an equivalent amount from its excess reserves at the SARB to fund its external borrowing commitments for the year”Momentum has been building for the injection of funds after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen leaned toward supporting the action, reversing opposition last year under President Donald Trump. Her predecessor, Steven Mnuchin, blocked the move in 2020, saying that because reserves are allocated to all 190 members of the IMF in proportion to their quota, some 70% would go to the G-20, with just 3% for the poorest developing nations.“The Covid-19 pandemic has morphed into a global health crisis, necessitating closer global policy coordination to rein in infection spread,” the Barclays economists said in the note. “This has brought the IMF’s role as global ‘firefighter’ back to the centre stage.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Zoom Founder Eric Yuan Transfers $6 Billion Worth of Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Eric Yuan, chief executive officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc., donated more than a third of his stake in the company, filings show.Yuan gifted almost 18 million shares of the conferencing-technology firm last week. The filings didn’t specify the recipient of the shares, which were owned by a Grantor Retained Annuity Trust, or GRAT, for which Yuan is a trustee.The shares were valued at about $6 billion, based on Friday’s closing price.The distributions are consistent with the Yuans’ “typical estate planning practices,” a Zoom spokesman told the Wall Street Journal, which reported the move earlier Monday.Yuan became one of the world’s wealthiest people as demand for Zoom’s main product skyrocketed during the pandemic. The stock surged almost 400% last year, but has dipped 7.8% in 2021.He’s the world’s 130th-richest person with a pre-transfer net worth of $15.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.(Adds share price gains in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How you can lose out on a $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes right now

    It's true: Hurrying with your tax return could put your relief money at risk.

  • AMC Entertainment stock soars after price target doubled at Wedbush

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. soared Monday, as the "meme" stock's bounce from last month's plunge continued, after Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter doubled his price target ahead of the company's earnings report, citing an increasing optimism over the post-pandemic environment.

  • Former Chinese Government Minister: Country Is 30 Years Away From Top-Tier Manufacturing

    A former high-ranking Chinese government minister has said that China is at least 30 years away from becoming a “great power” in the manufacturing sector. What Happened: China has been the world’s dominant figure in manufacturing since 2010, according to United Nations data, with $4.8 trillion in industrial added value last year and a nearly 30% global share that is approximately equal to the combined share of the U.S., Germany and Japan. China’s State Council Development Research Center issued a report in January that defined the nation as being in the third tier in a four-tier ranking system based on key criteria including innovation, quality and effectiveness, environmental factors and global competitiveness, according to a South China Morning Post report. In comparison, the U.S., Germany and Switzerland were in the top tier, while Japan, South Korea, Singapore and France were in the second. In a speech before the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the government’s leading advisory body, former Minister of Industry and Information Technology Miao Wei warned that while China reigns in terms of industrial supply chains and accounts for more than one-third of global manufacturing output, its industries’ dependence on U.S. high-tech products including semiconductors remains a strategic obstacle that needs to be overcome. "Basic capabilities are still weak, core technologies are in the hands of others, and the risk of 'being hit in the throat' and having 'a slipped bike chain' has significantly increased," said Miao, who stepped down from his ministry post last year after a decade in office. "The ratio of manufacturing output to GDP has been declining too early and too quickly, which not only weighs on economic growth and affects employment, but also brings security loopholes to our industries and diminishes our economy's ability to withstand risks, and its global competitiveness." Related Link: Beyond Bitcoin: China's Publicly-Listed Beauty App Meitu Buys M Ethereum What Happens Next: Miao said a lack of progress on market-oriented financial reforms including tax relief and a deficit of high-tech talent in manufacturing is keeping the sector from reaching its fullest potential. "China's manufacturing industry has made great achievements in recent years, but the situation of being 'big but not strong' and 'comprehensive but not good' has not been fundamentally changed," he said. "We must maintain our strategic resolve, stay clear-headed and deeply understand the gaps and deficiencies." Miao, who is now vice chairman of the CPPCC’s economic committee, also acknowledged that China’s services sector has overtaken manufacturing as the nation’s main economic force, with 54.5% of its economic output last year coming from the services sector versus 37.8% from manufacturing. “We should emphasize the strategic role and contribution of manufacturing and stabilize its share of the economy,” Miao said. “We should protect our most comprehensive manufacturing system and upgrade our self-reliance in industry and supply chains.” Related Link: Tesla Reaches 6,000 Supercharger Installs In China Miao Wei. Photo courtesy G20 Argentina/Creative Commons. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDisney's 'Raya And The Last Dragon' Opens To Disappointing .6M Domestic Box OfficeMarkets Close On Positive Note After Turbulent Week© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.