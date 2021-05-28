U.S. markets open in 4 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,213.00
    +14.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,623.00
    +186.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,694.50
    +29.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,283.30
    +12.30 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.96
    +0.11 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,894.90
    -3.60 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    27.77
    -0.17 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2206
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.73
    -0.63 (-3.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4198
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    -0.0200 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,941.06
    -2,030.77 (-5.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    959.10
    -25.20 (-2.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,045.54
    +25.87 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,149.41
    +600.40 (+2.10%)
     

Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 and Type Cover are $260 off at Best Buy

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·2 min read

Best Buy's Memorial Day sale began today ahead of the holiday weekend, and you can snag a Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover for $260 less than usual. The 2-in-1 with a 10th-gen Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is down to $699 right now. If you've been on the market for a 2-in-1, it's always advisable to wait for a sale on a bundle like this because — especially with the Surface Pro 7 — you usually have to pay extra for the keyboard cover.

Buy Surface Pro 7 bundle at Best Buy - $699

Getting the Type Cover in this deal fixes one of our gripes with the Surface Pro 7. Paying extra for a piece of hardware that's essential to daily use is never ideal. Plus, we really like Microsoft's keyboard cover: the Alcantara fabric gives it a luxurious feel, and the keys and overall layout of the accessory makes for a comfortable typing experience.

We also like the Pro 7's solid build, powerful performance and its USB-C charging port. While the configuration on sale isn't the most powerful, it should be more than enough for basic tasks like checking email, shopping online and answering coworkers' Slack messages. Those on an even tighter budget should consider Microsoft's own holiday deal on the Surface Go 2 — you can get a bundle with the more affordable tablet and a Type Cover starting at $550.

Buy Surface Go 2 bundle at Microsoft starting at $550 Shop Best Buy Memorial Day sale

Best Buy has a bunch of other decent deals in its Memorial Day sale as well. Crucial's 1TB MX500 internal SSD is down to $98 — not an all-time low, but close to it — Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 has been discounted to $579 and the Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 indoor grill with air fryer function is on sale for $190.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

