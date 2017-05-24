How the Microsoft Surface Pro compares to Apple's best

After more than a year and a half, Microsoft (MSFT) has debuted its long-awaited update to its Surface Pro 4 laptop-tablet hybrid. Called simply the Surface Pro, the latest member of Microsoft’s homegrown device lineup looks to be the best piece of hardware the company has ever built.

Microsoft’s new Surface Pro is taking on three different Apple products, and winning. More

Its 12.3-inch display has been upgraded with improved colors, its popular kickstand stretches further, its processors are faster and its pen has been redesigned.

Compared to Apple’s (AAPL) own MacBook, MacBook Air and iPad Pro, the new and improved Surface Pro has all of the makings of a serious Apple fighter.

Size and design

When it comes to portable devices, size and weight are everything. That’s good news for Microsoft, which made the Surface lighter and thinner than the MacBook Air but heavier than the MacBook and iPad Pro.

When attached to its Signature Type Cover keyboard, the Intel Core m3 version of the Surface Pro weighs just 2.37 pounds, while the Core i5 and Core i7 models weigh 2.41 pounds each.

The Surface Pro with its new hinge. More

Apple’s super-thin, 12-inch MacBook, meanwhile, weighs 2.03 pounds, while the MacBook Air comes it at 2.96 pounds. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro, on the other hand, weighs a mere 1.57 pounds without a keyboard.

Of course, we’re talking about a few tenths of a pound here and there, so it’s not like choosing the MacBook Air over the Surface Pro means you’ll have to get some extra squats in at the gym just to lift your laptop bag.

In terms of styling, the new Pro hues incredibly close to the Pro 4, though Microsoft managed to round out the Pro’s edges ever so slightly. That should make it a bit more comfortable to hold like a tablet.

Apple’s insanely thin and light MacBook. More

Microsoft also offers the Signature Type Cover keyboard in three colors: blue, platinum and burgundy. The iPad’s keyboard is available in one color: grey.

It’s also interesting to point out that the Surface Pro’s new kickstand has a 165-degree range of motion, meaning it can be laid nearly flat to make it easier to write on.

Displays for days

As with the Surface Pro 4, the new Surface Pro comes with 12.3-inch display with a resolution of 2736 x 1824 pixels. This time around, though, Microsoft has made it easier to switch between color profiles with the Surface. So now you’ll quickly be able to go from SRGB to enhanced color modes, which should help creative types.

Microsoft’s Surface Pro has a 12.3-inch display with two color switching options. More