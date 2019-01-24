Microsoft Surface Pro and Surface laptops are on sale at Best Buy: Save up to $450

Twitter More

Facebook More

Curious about Windows 10?

Best Buy is having a big sale on Microsoft's goods over the next few days as part of the retailer's 4 Day Sale, which ends this Sunday, January 27 at 11:59 P.M. Central Time.

You can save up to $450 on select Microsoft devices like the Surface Pro and Surface laptops. If you're thinking of switching from MacOS to Windows 10, this is a really good chance to get your hands on Microsoft-designed 2-in-1 laptops on the cheap.

Scroll down and check out the deals below. Don't be afraid of Windows 10. It won't bite.

SEE ALSO: Windows 10 becomes the most popular desktop OS Read more...





More about Surface Laptop, Mashable Shopping, Shopping List, Shopping Skimlinks, and Microsoft Surface Pro